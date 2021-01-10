Domestic air travel drops 60 percent at start of 2021 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Domestic air travel drops 60 percent at start of 2021
Domestic air travel is seeing a 60% drop in the early days of the new year, thanks to the recent Covid-19 2nd wave. The Department of Airports drew the figure from 20 airports under its supervison nationwide, according to Apirat Chaiwongnoi, the acting Director-General of the department.
Such domestic passengers at those airports also dropped in numbers from 30,000 per day before the new year, to 12,000, along with the number of aircraft in the sky falling as well.
Tinnagorn Choowong, an executive vice-president of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, says the airline industry has suffered severe consequences due to the Covid pandemic. In Thailand, both domestic and international fights last year dropped 55% to 464,944, from just over 1 million in the year before.
However, a much-needed silver lining has occurred after Covid-19 vaccines are set to be distributed in many countries, including Thailand. ART added that the 2nd wave of the virus’ impact on flights will hopefully be short-term as officials are hoping tourism will bounce back later this year after the vaccines are distributed. However, there has not been a timeline announced on when such tourism numbers would increase as many factors are still in the mix with regards to the 2nd wave of Covid.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri governor urged to order hotels to close so staff can collect social security
The Eastern Hotel Association is urging the governor of Chon Buri to order all hotels in the province to close, so that staff can be eligible for social security payments. Prien Sae Ku, president of the EHA, says that as the province is currently considered “high risk” and people from other provinces are unable to enter without just cause, hotels should be closed until the situation improves, as was done last year. He says the forced closure of Chon Buri’s hotels would make staff eligible for government benefits, pointing out that the neighbouring province of Chanthaburi has ordered hotels to close for this reason.
Employees affected by workplace closures due to Covid-19 are eligible to receive 50% of their daily salary from the government. However, The Pattaya News reports that there is currently no such assistance on offer to casual workers impacted by the resurgence of the virus.
Prien says the average hotel worker would receive approximately 7,500 baht a month if hotels were forced to shut their doors. Many have done so of their own accord, due to occupancy rates in Pattaya and Chon Buri being practically at zero as a result of the current restrictions on entry to the province. The EHA says its member hotels are very reluctant to let staff go and would prefer to be in a position to keep them on. Some are already helping workers by providing them with free rooms and food.
The deputy governor of Chon Buri, Naris Niramaiwong, has confirmed receipt of Prien’s proposal and says he will review it with the governor.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Business
Thai Air Asia says new Covid outbreak has destroyed business
The executive chairman of Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai Air Asia, says the Covid-19 resurgence has “destroyed the low-cost carrier”. Tassapon Bijleveld says that, even without a national lockdown, bookings have plummeted.
“Travel sentiment has plunged lower than last year. This is different this time because people are voluntarily skipping their travel plans even without a nationwide lockdown order from the government.”
According to a Bangkok Post report, Tassapon does not expect things to improve next month. Despite the Thai government introducing extra holidays over the Chinese New Year period, Tassapon predicts that the new wave of Covid-19 will prevent most domestic tourists from travelling.
“This could be the quietest Chinese New Year we’ve ever had.”
This month, Thai Air Asia bookings have dropped by over 50%, with the carrier forced to merge and cancel many flights. Some aircraft carried only 20 – 30 passengers, a significant drop on numbers just 2 months ago. Back then, it seemed Thailand had dodged the Covid bullet, with no cases of community transmission in several months. Even though restrictions were still in place on international arrivals, the domestic market was picking up somewhat.
“We were just rebounding from the first lockdown last year. Despite hardly any profits, at least we could have had a consistent revenue stream from the domestic market. But this outburst of new cases destroyed us.”
The airline industry in Thailand has been calling for a financial safety net in the form of soft loans, with 8 carriers teaming up to submit a financial aid proposal to the government last year. Tassapon says the airlines provided all the necessary information to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, as well as to 3 ministers from the Finance Ministry, and to the relevant banks. To date, they’ve had no response.
He says Thai carriers are fighting for survival and if the market doesn’t pick up next month, some may go out of business.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Struggling massage parlours petition government for financial assistance
Representatives of Thailand’s spa and massage parlour industry are pleading with the government to provide some form of tailored financial aid to offset the impact of Covid-19. Yesterday, the Charawi Association for the Conservation of Thai Massage submitted a letter to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, who also chairs the government’s Covid-19 task force. In it, they call on his administration to recognise the economic devastation facing spa and massage businesses that have been forced to close as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19. Spokesperson Pitak Yotha says despite obeying all the rules, the industry is being punished unfairly.
“Since the first wave in Thailand, massage businesses have employed strict measures advised by the Public Health Ministry, including limiting the number of customers, rearranging the service area to abide by the social distancing rule, and providing thermal screening. However, spa and massage businesses were 1 of the first groups ordered to shut down and also the last to be allowed to reopen, which is not fair.”
According to Pitak, there are around 1,700 spa and massage businesses operating in Bangkok, with another 15,000 around the country. Thousands have been forced to shut up shop for good.
“As many as 11,000 businesses have reported permanent closure due to lack of money, while about 4,000 that are still open are following the guidelines laid out by authorities. We would like the government to relax its shutdown measures on massage businesses, or at least come out with relief measures, such as exemption on property rent until the situation improves.”
He adds that existing aid packages and stimulus measures introduced by the government are of little relevance to the spa and massage industry.
“Many spa and massage businesses have limited access to the government’s soft loans provided via financial institutes, while other campaigns such as ‘We Travel Together’ or ‘Let’s Go Halves’ are not specifically tailored for customers of spa and massage businesses.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Travel documents now required for 5 provinces hit hardest by Covid
Domestic air travel drops 60 percent at start of 2021
16 foreigners, 5 Thais arrested in Pattaya for illegal gambling
Indonesian 737 crashes with 62 on board shortly after take off from Jakarta
Health Minister considers making lawbreakers pay for Covid treatment
Phuket governor announces new restrictions for travel to Phuket, effective now
Australian dies after falling from Pattaya condo balcony
The Mor Chana app won’t reveal personal data – Minister
Fisheries department strengthens hygiene measures at Thailand’s seafood factories
20 Thai provinces currently free of Covid-19 infections
Woman jailed in Singapore for lying to Covid contact tracers
US health experts say rampage through Capitol was textbook super-spreader event
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
US jobs market stumbles back into decline
Chon Buri governor urged to order hotels to close so staff can collect social security
5 Thai provinces ordered into total lockdown
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
UPDATE: New restrictions come into force in Thailand from today
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Muslim couples in Yala who show affection could be arrested and forced to marry
Covid-19 control measures by province
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
5 coastal provinces in “total lockdown,” no travel in or out
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread
Deputy PM Prawit backtracks after denying existence of Bangkok gambling dens
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Thailand News Today | No national lockdown, Bangkok schools closed, Abortion Bill | Dec 24
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Trending
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Bangkok website lists 11 “high risk” areas, urges visitors to identify themselves
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Mor Chana App – mobile app to track Covid situation
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai Airways cuts down international flight schedule
- Bangkok3 days ago
Construction of new Bangkok rail links set for completion this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
900 more Covid-19 cases in Samut Sakhon detected in mass testing
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket government plans to require quarantine for “red zone” arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Over 10,000 schools to close across Thailand in bid to curb virus spread