Domestic air travel drops 60 percent at start of 2021 | The Thaiger

Domestic air travel is seeing a 60% drop in the early days of the new year, thanks to the recent Covid-19 2nd wave. The Department of Airports drew the figure from 20 airports under its supervison nationwide, according to Apirat Chaiwongnoi, the acting Director-General of the department.

Such domestic passengers at those airports also dropped in numbers from 30,000 per day before the new year, to 12,000, along with the number of aircraft in the sky falling as well.

Apirat says before the long new year weekend, 160 flights went in and out of those airports on average per day, but now they have dropped by 40%. He claims the reason for the drops is due to travellers not feeling confident of the effectiveness of the provinces’ quarantine measures in place. A Transport Ministry source says such heavy cancellations had started lodging with authorities from January 6. Now, Apirat says the reduction in demand has forced airlines to cut the amount of daily flights being offered. Some airlines are also asking the department to extend remedial measures, which include landing fee discounts, after they expired on December 31.

Tinnagorn Choowong, an executive vice-president of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, says the airline industry has suffered severe consequences due to the Covid pandemic. In Thailand, both domestic and international fights last year dropped 55% to 464,944, from just over 1 million in the year before.

However, a much-needed silver lining has occurred after Covid-19 vaccines are set to be distributed in many countries, including Thailand. ART added that the 2nd wave of the virus’ impact on flights will hopefully be short-term as officials are hoping tourism will bounce back later this year after the vaccines are distributed. However, there has not been a timeline announced on when such tourism numbers would increase as many factors are still in the mix with regards to the 2nd wave of Covid.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.