Connect with us

Crime

15 year old stabbed at private school

Jack Arthur

Published 

9 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: jamespingol@rocketmail.com/Flickr

Earlier this week, a mother posted on Facebook to detail her story about her grade 9, 15 year old getting stabbed in school. The stabbing happened at a private school in the northern Phitsanulok Province.

The student had been stabbed by a classmate and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.

Thai media had contacted 35 year old Orasa Singhavee to ask what happened to her son.

Orasa says she got a call from a teacher at lunch. The teacher says ‘Tonnam” was stabbed and sent to a private hospital. Further, he had to be moved to Phutchinrat Hospital for surgery. The teacher told Orasa that her son had allegedly been bullying a friend since grade 7 and the “friend” had a lot of pent up anger over the bullying that finally came out when he stabbed his other “friend”.

The mother disputes this and says her son is introverted who prefers to be alone. She says Tonnam has no history of altercations with other students.

Following the news her son had been stabbed, Orasa went to the hospital and learned her son had multiple injuries, some that were life threatening. Reportedly, the alleged assailant’s parents came to the hospital to apologise. They stayed at the hospital until Tonnam’s surgery was finished then went home at 2 am.

Tonnam’s 48 year old uncle, Prachum Santipromwong, says he is confused why a prestigious school would let such an incident take place.

Tonnam is said to be in serious condition following the attack.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime10 seconds ago

15 year old stabbed at private school
Thailand4 mins ago

UPDATE: Police identify alleged gunman who opened fire at field hospital, killing a patient
Thailand1 hour ago

PM orders investigation into pricey street lamps

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Latest wave exceeds 200,000 cases
Thailand2 hours ago

Guitarist from “Playground” dies in road incident
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

First delivery of Sinopharm vaccines approved for distribution
Thailand2 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Thai Immigration – Are you legal? Latest Covid and Phuket sandbox
Phuket3 hours ago

Flight traffic to Phuket expected to increase by 6% next month
Tourism3 hours ago

Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Bangkok3 hours ago

Covid-19 task force pushes back on Bangkok lockdown proposal
Northern Thailand11 hours ago

Meteor causes explosion, green glow above Northern Thailand
Hua Hin13 hours ago

Elephant that broke into Hua Hin kitchen now in memes and ads
Tourism14 hours ago

Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending