Crime
15 year old stabbed at private school
Earlier this week, a mother posted on Facebook to detail her story about her grade 9, 15 year old getting stabbed in school. The stabbing happened at a private school in the northern Phitsanulok Province.
The student had been stabbed by a classmate and was subsequently rushed to the hospital.
Thai media had contacted 35 year old Orasa Singhavee to ask what happened to her son.
Orasa says she got a call from a teacher at lunch. The teacher says ‘Tonnam” was stabbed and sent to a private hospital. Further, he had to be moved to Phutchinrat Hospital for surgery. The teacher told Orasa that her son had allegedly been bullying a friend since grade 7 and the “friend” had a lot of pent up anger over the bullying that finally came out when he stabbed his other “friend”.
The mother disputes this and says her son is introverted who prefers to be alone. She says Tonnam has no history of altercations with other students.
Following the news her son had been stabbed, Orasa went to the hospital and learned her son had multiple injuries, some that were life threatening. Reportedly, the alleged assailant’s parents came to the hospital to apologise. They stayed at the hospital until Tonnam’s surgery was finished then went home at 2 am.
Tonnam’s 48 year old uncle, Prachum Santipromwong, says he is confused why a prestigious school would let such an incident take place.
Tonnam is said to be in serious condition following the attack.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
15 year old stabbed at private school
UPDATE: Police identify alleged gunman who opened fire at field hospital, killing a patient
PM orders investigation into pricey street lamps
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Top 5 Thai Restaurants in Bangkok
Phuket governor outlines plans to track and trace foreign arrivals
Thursday Covid Update: Latest wave exceeds 200,000 cases
Guitarist from “Playground” dies in road incident
First delivery of Sinopharm vaccines approved for distribution
Good Morning Thailand | Thai Immigration – Are you legal? Latest Covid and Phuket sandbox
Flight traffic to Phuket expected to increase by 6% next month
Hotel platform predicts increasing demand for holidays in Thailand
Covid-19 task force pushes back on Bangkok lockdown proposal
Meteor causes explosion, green glow above Northern Thailand
Elephant that broke into Hua Hin kitchen now in memes and ads
Phuket governer reviews rules, new details for July 1 arrivals
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Sandbox latest, CCSA says all regions reopening must reach 70% local vaccination
Rain giving phallus cracks under the elements
CCSA: 120 day reopening will proceed with conditions
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
Refinements to the Sandbox as the countdown continues to Thailand’s reopening
Survey: 90+% feel bar ban, restrictions hamper Phuket Sandbox
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
US Warns its citizens against traveling to Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
Tar balls spreading along Phuket’s west coast beaches
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok restrictions lifted on 8 categories, including swimming
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
PM Prayut asks everyone to work together towards reopening
- Koh Samui4 days ago
Reopening guidelines for Phuket and Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA: Bars to stay closed for now, drunk customers risk the spread of Covid-19
- Thailand2 days ago
Ministry of Defence orders another Airbus C295 for the Royal Thai Army
- Hua Hin3 days ago
Wild elephant breaks into home and raids kitchen in Hua Hin – VIDEO