12 curfew violators arrested in Pattaya after breaking through a checkpoint – VIDEO | The Thaiger

12 curfew breakers were arrested in Pattaya City last night just before midnight after a black Hyundai van vehicle broke through a police curfew checkpoint. Reports suggest that the black Hyundai van ran through the checkpoint, causing Banglamung and Pattaya officers to give chase before eventually catching the suspects at an intersection in North Pattaya.

4 Thai nationals, all under the age of 20, were found inside the vehicle, claiming that they broke through the police checkpoint, as they panicked.

The group claimed that one of the arresting officers had allegedly injured 1 of the teenagers and had to be taken to a local hospital. Therefor 3 of them were taken to a police station for further processing while the other individual was taken to a hospital for an evaluation. Officers then discovered that 8 friends were at a rented villa in a private housing estate on Sukhumvit Road.

Police raided the villa as parties and gatherings are in violation of the current strict Emergency Decree. In total, 12 young Thai nationals were arrested during the event, 8 at the house party and 4 from the earlier vehicle incident. All the teenagers face at a minimum of 2 years imprisonment and up to a 100,000 baht fine for violating the emergency decree.

According the police officers, some of the suspects have allegedly admitted that they had taken Ketamine drugs before the arrest.

All 12 suspects were tested for drugs and will be facing further legal action and charges in addition to the violation of emergency decree rules, according to Banglamung Police.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News