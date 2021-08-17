Connect with us

Thailand

Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters For Unsplash

The Royal Thai Police issued a warning on various scams and online threats to raise public awareness, adding that people should be cautious about what is posted online as cyber bullying and spreading fake news can result in criminal charges.

People are asked to cooperate and report any illegal acts to the Thai Royal Police Hotline by calling 1599, according to the National Police Office.

1. Cyber Bullying – Sending, uploading, or spreading unpleasant, harmful, misleading, or nasty content about someone else is considered cyberbullying. Sharing intimate or private information about another individual can cause embarrassment or humiliation, but some forms of cyberbullying are illegal. Police advise caution before publishing since violating the Criminal Code, Section 328, can result in a fine of 200,000 baht or a two-year prison sentence.

2. Unlawful access to computer data (Hacking) – Hacking is a form of fraudulent activity where people are tricked into clicking links that guarantees them rewards or gift vouchers, lottery links, asking for bank information and other personal information. Hackers can acquire credit card details or passwords. Some can claim to be your friend or a call agent center asking for you to provide them with OTP code or Authentication code. Police warn people to not give these codes to anyone or press on links from unreliable sources to avoid the consequences from being hacked. They also stresses on the importance of setting strong passwords.

3. Online shopping scam: A common scam that targets internet shoppers is not receiving what you paid for. When a fraudster sells a goods, he or she will either provide a damaged or low-quality item, or nothing at all. They may also pose as a salesperson in order to obtain your credit card or bank account information. Scams like this can be found on legitimate internet classified pages as well. Checking the merchant’s history on Google before making a purchase can help you avoid being a victim of online fraud. You can find out if they have ever committed fraud by searching their name, bank account number, or store name on Google.

4. Dating and romance scams : Scammers create fake profiles on legitimate dating websites. They create these profiles in order to form a relationship with you in order to obtain your money and personal information. The scammer will build a strong rapport with you before asking for money to help with the costs of a sickness, injury, travel, or a family emergency. They seek to exploit your emotions by making you feel sympathy for them. The scammers may spend months and months to establish a rapport. People should avoid transferring money or investing in programs to which scammers send links, according to the police.

5. Loan scam: When a victim is persuaded to pay an advance charge for a loan, it is referred to as a loan scam. In most cases, a person will respond to an advertisement for a quick loan and have their application approved regardless of their credit history. They are informed that they must pay an upfront fee to cover loan insurance prior to receiving the loan. Once this fee is paid, the victim does not hear from the company again and the loan is never received.

6. Fake News: People can spread fake news to social media on bad intentions to create controversies, hatred or panic among people. Its therefore crucial to verify that the information is from a reliable source before passing it on. You can also check information from Thailand Anti-Fake News Center.

SOURCE: PoliceTV

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
MrStretch
2021-08-17 19:19
44 minutes ago, Thaiger said: Cyber Bullying – Sending, uploading, or spreading unpleasant, harmful, misleading, or nasty content about someone else is considered cyberbullying Kind of defines most chat forums in the country, doesn't it?
image
NCC1701A
2021-08-17 19:30
54 minutes ago, Thaiger said: 1. Cyber Bullying – Sending, uploading, or spreading unpleasant, harmful, misleading, or nasty content about someone else is considered cyberbullying. so arresting the mods and shutting down TVF then?
image
NCC1701A
2021-08-17 19:32
"4. Dating and romance scams : Scammers create fake profiles on legitimate dating websites. They create these profiles in order to form a relationship with you in order to obtain your money and personal information. The scammer will build a strong…
narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Royal Thai Police issue warning on scams and online threats
Thailand2 hours ago

Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | 7+7 approved for Phuket, new record Covid deaths | August 17

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Guides2 hours ago

Top 10 attractions to visit in Thailand according to locals
World3 hours ago

Saint-Tropez wildfire forces thousands to leave French resort hotspot
Best of3 hours ago

Fun activities to do in Koh Lanta, Thailand
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Best of4 hours ago

Top 5 things to do in Khao Yai National Park
Crime5 hours ago

Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police
Thailand5 hours ago

Man believes 2 prostitutes stole necklace off him in Pattaya
Thailand6 hours ago

Officers at Phuket checkpoint to screen Thais for outstanding warrants
Phuket7 hours ago

I Am Strong Fundraiser by The Thaiger – Report #1, Phuket
Bangkok7 hours ago

Protester in a coma, police say riot officers used rubber bullets
Thailand8 hours ago

Construction workers in Phuket must stay on site, get tested for Covid weekly
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending