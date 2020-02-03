Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
Doctors in Bangkok believe they’ve discovered a cocktail of drugs that effectively treats the Wuhan Coronavirus. At a media briefing yesterday, the two doctors claimed that a combination of flu and anti-AIDS drugs has been shown effective in treating patients who tested positive for the virus.
The two doctors from Rajavithi Hospital, Kriangsak Atipornwanich and Subsai Kongsangdao, declared the combination a success after a 70 year old woman from Wuhan, who displayed severe symptoms, showed significant improvement 48 hours after the drug cocktail was administered.
But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, warned only last week there is currently no proven effective drugs to treat the virus.
When the patient tested positive, the doctors decided to administer Oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug used to treat the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), together with Lopinavir and Ritonavir, commonly prescribed to HIV-positive patients.
“We checked and found that Mers patients were effectively treated with flu medications. Furthermore we added anti-retrovirals with great results. After 10 days of positive readings, the test finally came back negative 48 hours after administering the medications. The treatment, as well as the recovery, is fast.
“Other coronavirus patients will now be treated with the flu/anti-AIDS drug combination. Especially as this combination has proved to be effective on patients with serious symptoms.”
Meanwhile, hospitals in Beijing reportedly used a similar cocktail of antiviral drugs to treat the Coronavirus. It is unclear whether they were successful.
At the media briefing, doctors from the Public Health Minister updated the total number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19. One has recovered, bringing the total number of treated cases to eight.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
Yesterday marked Thailand Inventors’ Day, when the National Research Council granted awards to outstanding researchers, inventors and innovations in the prevention of PM2.5 airborne dust and, it is thought, aerially transmitted Coronavirus, were put on display.
An air scrubber manufactured by ALPIN ELECTRONICS, an innovative high performance machine ten years in development, on display at the 5 day event. The 0.005 micron air scrubber, which can completely eliminate PM2.5, dust has already won numerous awards abroad.
Soranit Silatham, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, presided over the opening ceremony, in which 41 research works in 12 fields, 47 innovations and 51 inventions received awards.
Thailand Inventors’ Day is organised yearly in commemoration of the patent granted to the Chaipattana Aerator, the world’s first patented water aerator turbine, which was invented by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
Those interested can view the works which have won national awards at BITEC Bang Na in Bangkok until Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.
Bangkok
Crash in Samut Prakan downs 5 power poles
Blackout lasts 10 hours, damage estimated at 3 million baht
A pickup truck crashed into a power pole in Samut Prakan, south of Bangkok, on Saturday night, bringing down a total of five poles and a transformer, creating a blackout and blocking traffic for about 10 hours. Police say the incident occurred at about 10pm. The impact broke the pole and caused four other poles, one supporting a transformer, to fall across the road, damaging a passing BMW and Mercedes Benz. Electricity supply to the area was cut and traffic was blocked by the fallen power posts entangled in telecom cables.
The driver, who was not identified, appeared drunk and was taken to the local police station for questioning and legal action.
At about 2:30am yesterday, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) dispatched about 30 repairmen with equipment to the area. Traffic was back to normal at about 5:30am and power resumed at 8am. The director of PEA’s Bang Phli power service station estimated the damage to its property at about 3 million baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Three people dead in road incidents south of Bangkok
Three people are dead following two separate accidents in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, south and east of Bangkok’s centre.
The first incident occurred around 7.30pm on Saturday night on the Bang Na-Trat highway. A married couple were killed after their motorcycle was run over by a six wheeled truck. The couple were identified as 58 year old Somchai Arunprapapan and his 55 year old wife Ratchanee.
The 34 year old truck driver told police that his truck was travelling northbound in the middle lane with a bus driving in the right lane. He claimed he was unaware of a motorcycle driving between the two vehicles.
He says he felt his truck run over “something” and stopped on the roadside verge to check out the situation. He found the motorcycle crushed underneath his truck and the couple had been killed. Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the incident.
Then early this morning, around 4am a man driving a motorcycle was killed after slamming into the back of an 18 wheel truck in a soi leading to Wat Sriwaree Noi temple in Bang Phli district. The man was identified as 33 year old Nathapol Kularpkhao.
The 35 year old truck driver driver says he was taking a load of goods to his company’s factory when the incident took place. Police are also investigating the circumstances leading up to this incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
