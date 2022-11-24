Cannabis News
Thailand bans recreational use of cannabis inside cafes
Cannabis shops and cafes in Thailand are no longer allowed to let customers smoke the plant recreationally on the premises anymore. On-site consumption of cannabis for medical purposes is still permitted if the cannabis is sold by a medical practitioner.
The announcement was made in the Royal Gazette yesterday and is effective immediately.
The announcement states that the Ministry of Public Health has declared the THC-rich cannabis flower as a “controlled herb” with restrictions. Two big changes come as big blows to the industry…
- Advertising the sale of cannabis flowers is prohibited
- Cannabis consumption inside shops/cafes is banned unless sold by a medical practitioner
Many of the control measures listed in the announcement are nothing new, e.g., cannabis cannot be sold to people under 20 years old, students, pregnant women, or women who are breastfeeding.
The announcement also said that cannabis flowers are not allowed to be sold online and cannot be sold in vending machines in Thailand.
“Controlled herbs” cannot be sold in temples, religious sites, dormitories, parks, zoos, and amusement parks.
Thailand’s liberal stance on cannabis has been met with resistance from several parties rallying for cannabis to be re-listed as a Category 5 illicit narcotic.
However, Health Minister and cannabis enthusiast Anutin Charnvirakul is confident that cannabis’s delisting as a narcotic on June 9 this year will not be reversed anytime soon.
“It’s not possible as long as I’m Minister of Health,” he said. He said the public should vote for the Bhumjaithai Party in the next election if they want cannabis to stay legal.
The new control measures detailed in the Royal Gazette are intended to be a compromise to keep everyone happy until the elusive Cannabis Act comes into law next year.
Anutin says strong opposition to cannabis comes from people who don’t understand the medicinal benefits of the magical plant.
Cannabis is also working wonders for Thailand’s economy…
“Millions of people have received good benefits from our cannabis policy in which they earn money and improve their health versus those who have a negative impact from cannabis. There are too many businesses, farmers, consumers, medical patients, doctors, and more relying on the plant for their health and their income.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Where to go in Thailand in December
Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
Royal Thai Air Force airbus sets flight record
British man to have leg amputated after being stung by scorpion
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival to be backdrop of new film
Police go after transgender sex workers, urge them not to damage Pattaya’s tourism image
Thai police form centre to suppress World Cup gambling
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Woody Harrelson recalls tale of drinking cobra blood cocktail in Thai jungle with Michael J Fox
-
Sponsored1 day ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Board of Investment4 days ago
Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Cannabis fate discussed today by Narcotics Control Board
-
Thailand3 days ago
Wife returns lottery winings to cuckold husband but kicks him out of family home
-
Crime3 days ago
Farang man brutally assaults Thai girlfriend in Pattaya, Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Thai activists and politician show support for protester blinded by rubber bullet
-
Cannabis12 hours ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Recent comments: