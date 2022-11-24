Connect with us

Cannabis News

Thailand bans recreational use of cannabis inside cafes

Published

 on 

Cannabis shops and cafes in Thailand are no longer allowed to let customers smoke the plant recreationally on the premises anymore. On-site consumption of cannabis for medical purposes is still permitted if the cannabis is sold by a medical practitioner.

The announcement was made in the Royal Gazette yesterday and is effective immediately.

The announcement states that the Ministry of Public Health has declared the THC-rich cannabis flower as a “controlled herb” with restrictions. Two big changes come as big blows to the industry…

  1. Advertising the sale of cannabis flowers is prohibited
  2. Cannabis consumption inside shops/cafes is banned unless sold by a medical practitioner

Many of the control measures listed in the announcement are nothing new, e.g., cannabis cannot be sold to people under 20 years old, students, pregnant women, or women who are breastfeeding.

The announcement also said that cannabis flowers are not allowed to be sold online and cannot be sold in vending machines in Thailand.

“Controlled herbs” cannot be sold in temples, religious sites, dormitories, parks, zoos, and amusement parks.

Thailand’s liberal stance on cannabis has been met with resistance from several parties rallying for cannabis to be re-listed as a Category 5 illicit narcotic.

However, Health Minister and cannabis enthusiast Anutin Charnvirakul is confident that cannabis’s delisting as a narcotic on June 9 this year will not be reversed anytime soon.

“It’s not possible as long as I’m Minister of Health,” he said. He said the public should vote for the Bhumjaithai Party in the next election if they want cannabis to stay legal.

The new control measures detailed in the Royal Gazette are intended to be a compromise to keep everyone happy until the elusive Cannabis Act comes into law next year.

Anutin says strong opposition to cannabis comes from people who don’t understand the medicinal benefits of the magical plant.

Cannabis is also working wonders for Thailand’s economy…

“Millions of people have received good benefits from our cannabis policy in which they earn money and improve their health versus those who have a negative impact from cannabis. There are too many businesses, farmers, consumers, medical patients, doctors, and more relying on the plant for their health and their income.”

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
francoa
2022-11-24 23:23
sure, why not, so now, tourists, instead of having a smoke inside designated place out of streets, will go and smoke on the street somewhere hidden   surely better solution, we all agree
Guest1
2022-11-24 23:58
There are too many businesses, farmers, consumers, medical patients, doctors, and more relying on the plant for their health and their income.” That's what I thought: Pandora's Box can't be totally closed. EVER!
cowslip
2022-11-25 02:22
one can only assume that those responsible were heavily under the influence when they came up with these laws. THey should have realised then that the stuff was way to strong for them.
Thommo
2022-11-25 06:42
I am sure this will be enforced, similar to some other laws in Thailand 🤣

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room4 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui4 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Sponsored12 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand4 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events5 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel5 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Entertainment5 hours ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup5 hours ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand5 hours ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand5 hours ago

14 computer hackers arrested for spamming over 115 govt sites with gambling ads
Transport6 hours ago

F35 fighter jets head RTAF wish list
Bangkok6 hours ago

Murdered transwoman thrown into canal ‘still alive’ in central Thailand
Hua Hin6 hours ago

Hua Hin International Jazz Festival coming up
Tourism7 hours ago

Tour operators reluctant to fund staff training
Thailand7 hours ago

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2022 starts today
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending