Connect with us

Hot News

Bangkok levies heavy fines for those who litter in waterways

Published

 on 

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is levying heavy fines for those who are caught throwing rubbish into the city’s waterways. The administration says it collects 9,000 tonnes of trash a day from the city’s canals. Some of those items include old mattresses and waste. Governor Chadchart Sittipunt says most of the waste is collected around Phra Khanong pumping station as workers collect five to six tonnes of rubbish from there every day.

According to the Bangkok Post, Chadchart says City Hall is increasing its inspections as waste sometimes gets stuck in water pipes. The waste damages the water pipes which have been touted as the reason behind residents not being able to drink the tap water. As the city reportedly filters the water in Bangkok, the pipes are what keep many people from drinking the water.

The governor urged each community to act as monitors for authorities to help stop people from dumping waste into the canals. The BMA issued a warning on its Facebook account against dumping large amounts of rubbish into waterways and other unsanctioned areas. The fines for those who break the law range from 2,000 to 10,000 baht.

The BMA also says to check its Facebook page to see the schedule and spots arranged for dumping larger items of trash in each district until tomorrow.  From 9 am to noon, the city will take care of large items of rubbish for free.

Deputy Bangkok governor Tavida Kamolvej has also unveiled an ongoing one-map project that will serve as resource data for all affiliated agencies upon which to rely. The project map will provide crucial information about risk-prone areas including those that are vulnerable to fires, floods and chemical leaks. The project aims to help all agencies work together by learning all of the city routes in order to provide faster responses to disasters.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News57 seconds ago

Bangkok levies heavy fines for those who litter in waterways
Drugs17 hours ago

Drug dealer killed in shootout after high-speed chase
Crime18 hours ago

Three arrested in India in occult human sacrifice case
Sponsored14 mins ago

How to become a Monk in Thailand at iMONASTERY Chiangmai
Tourism18 hours ago

Prepare to be spirited away by Ghilbi theme park
Tourism19 hours ago

‘Until the pots are dry’ – where 10 baht dishes rule the menu
Hot News19 hours ago

Estate developer killed in Chon Buri trailor truck crash
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Environment20 hours ago

PM Prayut avoids being pelted with rotten fish & faeces
Weather20 hours ago

Ayutthaya temples at risk from flood damage
Weather20 hours ago

Ubon Ratchathani Zoo closed due to floods
Hot News20 hours ago

North Korea’s Kim watching Russia’s Putin closely after nuclear threats
World20 hours ago

Hindu husbands’ day celebrated around the world
Hot News21 hours ago

Florida school shooter gets life in prison, avoids death penalty
Crime21 hours ago

Man used dating app to murder one woman, torture another
Economy21 hours ago

Thailand’s LTR visa needs reworking to attract foreigners
Thailand22 hours ago

8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending