Hot News
Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Tourism officials say they are expecting to see more than three million travellers over this month’s two holiday periods. The four-day anniversary holiday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s passing started on Thursday. Both Thais and foreigners have taken off to major tourist destinations around the kingdom. The other holiday from October 22-24, is expected to also see a large number of tourists. October 24 is a holiday in lieu of King Chulalongkorn Day which falls on the day before.
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, says the two holiday periods would rake in more than 12 billion baht. He also says tourism is expected to bounce back over these two holidays. According to the Bangkok Post, as the rainy season is nearing an end, the high season is just around the corner with the TAT planning tourism promotional campaigns for the North and Northeast regions of the country (known as Isaan).
The TAT is estimating over three million travellers this month across the country. Phuket is expected to see two billion baht in revenue over the current four-day holiday. The Phuket TAT office director says there are 24,370 international passengers arriving on 137 flights from 29 airlines from October 13 to 16. Domestic flights will carry 28,038 passengers from 217 flights arriving in Phuket. The director says hotel occupancy during the four-day holiday would be at 39% with the total amount of visitors to the island province to total around 153,000.
Surat Thani province is expected to see 51,488 tourists between October 13 to 16, with almost 21,000 being domestic tourists. Hotel occupancy rates are expected to be at 46%, generating 676 million baht in revenue. The main event that attracts tourists is said to be the Chak Phra festival which involves the procession of hauling a Buddha image on a decorated carriage around. The renowned Full Moon Party at Haad Rin on Koh Pha Ngan is also expected to bring in tourists to Surat Thani, with ferries increasing services to meet demands.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
What are the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand?
School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
No foul play in death of missing Russian man in Pha Ngan
Phone use must be hands-free while driving
From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8
The best places to retire in Thailand in 2022
Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know
Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Bangkok levies heavy fines for those who litter in waterways
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
British man & wife gives 50,000 baht to massacre victims
Thai man arrested for posing as police officer
Bangkok road sweeper dies in hit-and-run
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People2 days ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides3 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Politics4 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Business1 hour ago
Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
-
World3 days ago
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
-
Central Thailand3 days ago
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
-
Bangkok3 days ago
New MRT Yellow Line monorail train starts trial run today
-
Thailand4 days ago
Israeli girl in stable condition after jellyfish causes cardiac arrest
Recent comments: