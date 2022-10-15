Connect with us

Hot News

Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays

Published

 on 

Tourism officials say they are expecting to see more than three million travellers over this month’s two holiday periods. The four-day anniversary holiday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s passing started on Thursday. Both Thais and foreigners have taken off to major tourist destinations around the kingdom. The other holiday from October 22-24, is expected to also see a large number of tourists. October 24 is a holiday in lieu of King Chulalongkorn Day which falls on the day before.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, says the two holiday periods would rake in more than 12 billion baht. He also says tourism is expected to bounce back over these two holidays. According to the Bangkok Post, as the rainy season is nearing an end, the high season is just around the corner with the TAT planning tourism promotional campaigns for the North and Northeast regions of the country (known as Isaan).

The TAT is estimating over three million travellers this month across the country. Phuket is expected to see two billion baht in revenue over the current four-day holiday. The Phuket TAT office director says there are 24,370 international passengers arriving on 137 flights from 29 airlines from October 13 to 16. Domestic flights will carry 28,038 passengers from 217 flights arriving in Phuket. The director says hotel occupancy during the four-day holiday would be at 39% with the total amount of visitors to the island province to total around 153,000.

Surat Thani province is expected to see 51,488 tourists between October 13 to 16, with almost 21,000 being domestic tourists. Hotel occupancy rates are expected to be at 46%, generating 676 million baht in revenue. The main event that attracts tourists is said to be the Chak Phra festival which involves the procession of hauling a Buddha image on a decorated carriage around. The renowned Full Moon Party at Haad Rin on Koh Pha Ngan is also expected to bring in tourists to Surat Thani, with ferries increasing services to meet demands.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-10-15 12:32
But the Airlines are telling another story.......weak spending by travelers in October???? https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2414980/airline-sees-weak-october-spending

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather21 mins ago

UN says 50% of the world lacks disaster warning systems
Pollution33 mins ago

Don’t just sit there – Bangkok gets tough on sofa dumpers
Tourism1 hour ago

Iceland considers a consulate in Phuket
Sponsored1 hour ago

Do business smoothly in Thailand with BizWings accounting firm
Weather2 hours ago

Storm Sonca to hit today, if not already here
Education2 hours ago

What are the pros and cons of studying in an international school in Thailand?
Cambodia2 hours ago

School ferry sinks on Cambodian Mekong, 14 children dead
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

No more Mr Nice Guy – dazed Putin seeks to emulate US glory in Vietnam
Koh Samui2 hours ago

No foul play in death of missing Russian man in Pha Ngan
Thailand3 hours ago

Phone use must be hands-free while driving
Video3 hours ago

From YouTube to packed stadiums | Thaiger Podcast Ep.8
Video3 hours ago

The best places to retire in Thailand in 2022
Visa3 hours ago

Are you a digital nomad, or on the run?
Bangkok Travel4 hours ago

What is ARI Coin , Ari new gen should to know
Hot News4 hours ago

Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays
Hot News5 hours ago

Bangkok levies heavy fines for those who litter in waterways
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending