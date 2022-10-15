Thailand expects tourism boom over October holidays

Tourism officials say they are expecting to see more than three million travellers over this month’s two holiday periods. The four-day anniversary holiday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great’s passing started on Thursday. Both Thais and foreigners have taken off to major tourist destinations around the kingdom. The other holiday from October 22-24, is expected to also see a large number of tourists. October 24 is a holiday in lieu of King Chulalongkorn Day which falls on the day before.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) deputy governor, Thapanee Kiatphaibool, says the two holiday periods would rake in more than 12 billion baht. He also says tourism is expected to bounce back over these two holidays. According to the Bangkok Post, as the rainy season is nearing an end, the high season is just around the corner with the TAT planning tourism promotional campaigns for the North and Northeast regions of the country (known as Isaan).

The TAT is estimating over three million travellers this month across the country. Phuket is expected to see two billion baht in revenue over the current four-day holiday. The Phuket TAT office director says there are 24,370 international passengers arriving on 137 flights from 29 airlines from October 13 to 16. Domestic flights will carry 28,038 passengers from 217 flights arriving in Phuket. The director says hotel occupancy during the four-day holiday would be at 39% with the total amount of visitors to the island province to total around 153,000.

Surat Thani province is expected to see 51,488 tourists between October 13 to 16, with almost 21,000 being domestic tourists. Hotel occupancy rates are expected to be at 46%, generating 676 million baht in revenue. The main event that attracts tourists is said to be the Chak Phra festival which involves the procession of hauling a Buddha image on a decorated carriage around. The renowned Full Moon Party at Haad Rin on Koh Pha Ngan is also expected to bring in tourists to Surat Thani, with ferries increasing services to meet demands.