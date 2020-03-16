Northern Thailand chokes under shroud of smog | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Northern Thailand chokes under shroud of smog
Chiang Mai may have fallen to third in the race for world’s worst air quality today, but northern Thailand is still choking under a blanket of toxic haze, and the Thai Meteorological Department has forecast “hot to very hot conditions” for the region. The department urges people in the north to “stay safe due to the very hot conditions.”
Visibility on northern roads this morning was just 10 metres, and the morning sun was a dark orange ball due to the haze. The thick smog has blanketed most of the northern provinces, causing difficulty in breathing, sore throats and burning noses.
The shroud is due to forest and crop field burning and forest fires in the region as well as in neighbouring countries, particularly Cambodia. The level PM2.5 (particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less) in the Northern region is still high and is affecting many residents’ health. PM Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered the Royal Thai Air Force to dispatch helicopters to spray water to reduce the impact.
There is a ban on agricultural burning in the region and the PM has ordered all relevant agencies to control and extinguish forest fires, and to strictly prevent new ones so as to urgently reduce the haze level.
The PM has also ordered relevant agencies to implement public health care measures such as arranging safe zones and dispatching mobile medical units until the situation can brought under control.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Smoke and mirrors, northern Thailand’s annual smog problem
Congratulations Chiang Mai. Again you are the world’s Number One.
Sadly, you’re the number one in the world’s worst air pollution, again. The third time in this week alone. And, sadly, because the problem is almost completely avoidable, but not easily solved.
Chiang Mai city has a PM2.5 micron reading this morning of 282, whilst just north of the city in Nong Han they have the staggering reading of 380 (hazardous).
PM2. 5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, which is about 3% the diameter of a human hair. Commonly written as PM2.5 particles in this category are so small that they can only be detected with an electron microscope.
GRAPHIC: airvisual.com
Other heavily populated areas around Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son and Lampung are also suffering serious smog and smoke problems today. Last week the Royal Thai Army announced it would head to the northern provinces, track down and arrest plantation and farm owners who were allowing fires to be started on their properties. They would work with local rangers to detect the fires and enforce orders from the government not to light fires to clear land in preparation for new crops.
“The newly deployed rangers will be sent to fire-prone areas to patrol for fires and arrest anyone they find starting them. The rangers will also assist fire officers in fighting fires.”
If anyone in the government or Royal Thai Army has access to a computer, internet or smartphone, they can download this interactive ‘live’ map which shows all the active fires in any region in the world, accurate to about 100 metres. Or if that’s too difficult they could could drive around the region and look for the smoke. HERE‘s the link to the live satellite imagery and a photo of what smoke looks like.
But, even if the government is able to abate some of the local burning off of farmlands on their own soil, they have a more nuanced problem negotiating with the Myanmar, Laos and Cambodian governments to enforce the same limits on their farmers. The winds blow across the borders and, as the satellite images show, much of the smoke is floating across in the prevailing winds from fires in neighbouring countries.
Thailand could show the lead and be a regional facilitator in vital changes to agricultural practices which are causing human tragedy and enormous damage to the region’s tourist potential. ASEAN (where Vietnam is the Chair for 2020) has the regional ‘teeth’ to be able to bring these changes about and help arrange subsidies for farming districts to jointly share the costs of the harvesting and plowing machinery that would render the annual burn-off unnecessary.
Health effects
PM2.5 particulate are able to travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs. Exposure to fine particles can cause short-term health effects such as eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and shortness of breath.
PM2.5 particulate primarily come from car, truck, bus and off-road vehicle, construction equipment, snowmobile, exhausts, and other operations that involve the burning of fuels such as wood, heating oil or coal and natural sources such as forest and grass fires.
Exposure to these fine particles can also affect lung function and worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. Scientific studies have linked increases in daily PM2.5 exposure with increased respiratory and cardiovascular hospital admissions, emergency department visits and deaths. Long term exposure to fine particulate matter may be associated with increased rates of chronic bronchitis, reduced lung function and increased mortality from lung cancer and heart disease. (NY Department of Health)
The Thai government rate the upper safe level of air pollution as 50. The World Health Organisation rate the upper level at half of that, only 25 mg per cubic metre. Either way, the smog and smoke levels in Thailand’s north are many, many times the acceptable safe levels for the region’s populations and is doing incalculable damage to northern Thailand’s future tourist potential.
PHOTO: Survivor Guide Chiang MaiKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
Hot AND polluted. Chiang Mai scored the top position again as the most air polluted city in the world yesterday, according to AirVisual.com. Today it has lost the top spot, but only just. Today’s temperature will again soar close to 40C with the rest of the week continuing to sizzle with almost no respite from the wind (forecast below). Saturday’s temperature is expected to reach 41C.
But the PM2.5 levels have dropped from yesterday’s horrendous score of 239, to under 200 this morning in the main city. However in the areas around Chiang Mai city, and further towards the Myanmar border, the air pollution readings are exceeding 300 – readings considered ‘hazardous’ for people in those areas.
The Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the level of air pollution. Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality, 101-105 will affect sensitive groups, 151-200 is slightly harmful to health, 201-300 is ‘very unhealthy’ and 301-500 means ‘hazardous’.
The Thai Pollution Control Department reports that air pollution in the North will tend to worsen this week due to the burning of fields, plantations and farmlands in neighbouring countries without admitting that some of the burning is also happening on Thai soil.
You can read about the Thai game of smoke and mirrors when it comes to air pollution in the north and north-east HERE.
Chiang Mai, and it’s environs have suffered from air pollution since the middle of January, when the PM2.5 level reached into the high 100s and has continued to climb since.
Reading around Bangkok today are mostly around 100 with some higher readings to the west of the city nearer the Myanmar border.
The World Health Organisation has an upper safe limit of ’25’ whilst the Thai government has set it upper limit at ’50’. Just about everywhere in central, northern and north-eastern Thailand is above even the government’s own ‘safe’ levels today.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Air Pollution
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Virus or no, you may want to wear a mask if you’re in Chiang Mai today; as of 1:36pm, Airvisual.com has rated air quality there the worst in the world for a second day. Yangon, Kathmandu and Mumbai were close behind.
The website showed Chiang Mai’s average pollution at 181, (down from 193 yesterday) meaning particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter (PM2.5) was at 181 micrograms per cubic metre. Some locations north of the city have readings up to 230.
Light easterly winds are blowing forest and plantation fires, almost all deliberately lit, into main residential areas across the north of Thialand. There is also a concentration of fires in parts of northern Myanmar and Cambodia contributing to the poor air quality.
According to the Thailand’s Air Quality Index, air quality between 0 to 50 is healthy, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, and 301 to 500 is dangerous. The World Health Organisation sets the maximum safe level at 25.
Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department (PCD) said via its website that the air quality (as of 7am) in Bangkok and nearby provinces was at healthy levels, and would continue to improve.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Cambodia’s carelessness over coronavirus could bring disaster
33 new cases: Thailands biggest single day jump
33 new cases announced for Thailand, total rises to 147
Northern Thailand chokes under shroud of smog
Thailand News Today – Monday, March 16
Thai government planning more economic stimulus packages
Songkran officially postponed
Pattaya venues “willing to close” if ordered
Hundreds linked to boxing stadium positive Covid-19 test
Thundershowers, more hot weather for the North
Home alone. Phuket hotels hit a speed bump.
Top virologist urges cancellations, “proactive approach”
60 quarantined as Army Welfare chief tests positive
“Where is everyone?” – Suvarnabhumi airport deserted on Saturday night
Stormy skies for Boeing as Coronavirus compounds dire situation
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Government cancels cancellation of visa-on-arrival, visa-free travel
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways president and Suvarnabhumi chief resign
- Coronavirus2 days ago
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Covid-19 reaching ‘stage 3’ in Thailand
- Business3 days ago
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thailand’s virus testing goes to the next level
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Thailand confirms five new coronavirus cases