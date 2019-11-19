Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today | The Thaiger

Air Pollution
Bangkok 12th worst city for air quality in the world today
It’s a list you don’t want to be on the top of.
The Air Visual website is reporting that Bangkok’s air pollution level stands at 136, with PM 2.5 level at 57.8 micrograms per cubic metre, making the Thai capital the 12th on the list of cities today with the worst air pollution in the world. Chinese and Turkish cities constantly rank in the top five cities in the world for poor air quality.
(Since this story was written, the air quality in Bangkok has improved to around 60-80 as of 1pm Tuesday, Some industrial areas to the west and east of the city are still between 102-159.)
The figures are according to the US AQI standard.
Air Quality Index is a standard that indicates the quality of air and the level of pollution…
• Level 0-50 means good air quality, 51-100 means moderate quality
• 101-105 will start affecting sensitive groups
• 151-200 is slightly harmful to health
• 201-300 is highly harmful
• 301-500 means extremely dangerous level
Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Department reports that air quality in Bangkok and its perimeter is currently hovering between ‘moderate’ quality to ‘starting to affect health’. The Thai safety limit for 2.5 micron particles per cubic metre is 50 micrograms while the safety limit for AQI is 100.
The PCD also reports fine PM2.5 particulate dust higher than s’normal’ at 27-53 µg/m3 on Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district and in Krathumbaen district in Samut Sakhon.
SOURCE: The Nation
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
European level 4 motorbike exhaust standards coming
A new law says that motorcycles manufactured in Thailand must meet the ‘Euro 4’ level of exhaust emissions standards, according to the Office of the Prime Minister. The Cabinet approved a draft of the law yesterday.
“This draft makes clear the government’s determination to solve pollution caused by motorcycles,” a spokesman said.
“Thailand’s emission standard is currently only at Euro 3.”
The regulation was announced by the Industry Ministry in January with the goal of reducing pollution from motorcycle exhausts by 50%.
“The cabinet expects manufacturers to improve the standards of their products before the law is passed in the future, as the announcement was made more than 9 months ago.”
Motorbikes are the most popular form of transportation around Thailand. There are an estimated 20 million motorbikes on Thai roads, contributing around 75% of the road toll. Honda is the largest manufacturer of motorbikes in Thailand.
SOURCE: The Nation
Less monitoring, more enforcement – Prawit warns northern officials
PHOTO: The Thaiger
Thai Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan and Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa were in Chiang Mai yesterday to give provincial governors and state agency officials a ‘heads up’ in preparation for another looming season of forest fires and haze.
The North suffers perennial choking smog from approximately February to April, and Prawit passed on a message from PM Prayut Chan-o-cha who, he said, was fretting over the impact on people’s health.
He said the Environment Ministry would take the lead in coordinating with neighbouring countries and related local authorities to monitor the fire problem both in and outside Thailand.
The fires are lit in northern Thailand, and over the border in Myanmar, as burn-offs to prepare for the next year’s crops. Last year’s choking smoke haze was headline news for months.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thai PM says Cabinet is adding new pollution controls, while academic finds solutions ineffective
In his weekly televised show yesterday, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said his government has always been concerned about air pollution, especially PM2.5 or microscopic dust particles, which he put down to smog from other countries, traffic jams, burning of farming waste, factory emission and dust from construction sites.
“PM2.5 is dangerous, especially for children, babies, pregnant women and elders, whose immunity is too fragile to tackle the microscopic dust.”
“People should be particularly careful during December as there are no winds or rain to blow away the dust.”
He also urged people not to panic, saying it is necessary to understand all the issues first. He explained that the Cabinet approved a proposal last week to tackle the pollution crisis at four levels.
“We have explained them to all provinces and have asked for coordinated cooperation”.
The premier had previously warned that the authorities would arrest polluting car owners. Meanwhile, an academic was pessimistic about the effectiveness of the measures implemented by the government.
Sumet Ongkittikul, research director at Thailand Development Research Institute told The Nation… “Removing polluting cars from Bangkok streets will not help much as long as diesel-powered vehicles continue plying the streets of the capital.”
Instead, he said, the government should follow China’s way of tackling air pollution in Beijing, where it promoted the use of electric motorbikes and cut down on the number of cars.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: Prayut Chan-o-cha speaking in his weekly TV appearance – Royal Thai Government
