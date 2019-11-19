“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges | The Thaiger

Events
“He comes in peace”, Thai bishop says pope’s visit will build bridges
Pope Francis will begin a three-day trip to Thailand tomorrow, with the deputy secretary-general of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand declaring the visit a pilgrimage of peace.
Thai PBS World reports that Monseigneur Wissanu Thanya-anan says the visit is not just for Thai Catholics but for people of all religions.
“Pope Francis is a bridge-builder, a prophet who is a bearer of an auspicious message to all.”
The Pope’s visit to Thailand and Japan begins with his arrival in Bangkok tomorrow. On Thursday morning he will speak at Government House, where he will meet with the PM and other government officials, as well as representatives from civic organisations and diplomats.
Later on Thursday His Holiness will visit Wat Rachabophit, where he will meet with the Buddhist Supreme Patriarch, before heading to St Louis Hospital to visit patients and medical staff. That night he will have an audience with His Majesty the King at the Royal Palace and attend a mass at the National Stadium.
On Friday, he is due to meet clergymen and other religious figures at St Peter’s parish, before heading to the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung to meet with the bishops of Thailand and members of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences.
Later on Friday, the Pope will have a private meeting with Society of Jesus members, as well as meeting Christian leaders and leaders of other faiths at Chulalongkorn University. That evening, he will attend a mass for young people at Assumption Cathedral.
The Pontiff’s visit is the second time a pope has visited Thailand, following the 1984 visit of Pope John Paul II.
Monseigneur Wissanu says the Pope’s visit will emphasise peace and harmonious co-existence at a time when many parts of the world are dealing with conflict and disorder. He adds that Pope Francis applauds Thailand’s open society and tolerance for religious diversity.
“This an era that people of all faiths must walk together to face the challenges.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns to the island next week, November 23 & 24
PHOTO: lagunaphukettri.com
The Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns next week with a strong pro athlete line up vying for US$20,000 (605,500 baht) prize money on Sunday, November 24.
The 26th Laguna Phuket Triathlon, will comprise a 1.8 kilometre swim, a 50 kilometre bike event and a 12 kilometre run in Asia’s Laguna Phuket resort area as well as various scenic locations in Thalang District of the island, takes place on the Sunday and features the short distance race the “25 For 25 Sprint”.
The sold-out sprint triathlon race comprises a 0.5 kilometre swim, 18.5 kilometre bike and 6 kilometre run.
The 2019 Laguna Phuket Triathlon will also see LPT Charity Fun Run on Saturday, November 23 featuring a 2 kilometre Kids run plus 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre runs and will raise funds in support of more than 400 underprivileged children in Phuket’s 7 orphanages through Children First Fund as well as hospitals in Thailand through the Kao Kon La Kao Foundation.
Headlining this year’s pro field is Michael Raelert (Germany) who holds three-peat Laguna Phuket Triathlon Championship (2015-2017).
He will be joined by Luke McKenzie (Australia), Ruedi Wild (Switzerland) who has double LPT wins in 2012 and 2013, Per van Vlerken (Germany), and Massimo Cigana (Italy) who currently holds four-time LPT champion status.
In the women’s field, sports fans will get to see top performances by Laguna Phuket Triathlon podium veteran Imogen Simmonds (Switzerland) whose recent impressive records includes a great debut performance in Kona, 3rd in the Nice World Championship and 2nd Frankfurt’s European Championship. Simmonds will race neck and neck with Emma Pallent (UK) and Yvonne van Vlerken (Netherlands) aka. “The Flying Dutchwoman”. Beth McKenzie (USA) will also be there.
Thai triathletes will be led by Phuket-born Jaray Jearanai who holds the record as LPT’s Thai champion for 8 consecutive years (since 2011) and recently broke his own record at the World Championship in Kona.
SOURCE: The Nation
Behold, the Papal Pick-up – Thai popemobile revealed
In either a step down for the Pope or a coup for troubled car-maker Nissan, Pope Francis will take to the streets of Thailand in a locally-manufactured open-top Papal Pick-up. Pope Francis visits Thailand from November 20–23.
The vehicle was unveiled yesterday at Assumption Cathedral in Bangkok. For shorter trips, the Papal Golf Cart was also revealed.
The Thai “popemobile” will be open and not feature a glass top because, as the Pope commented in a June 2014 interview with Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, the glass makes the vehicle like a “sardine can” that separates him from his flock.
The Popemobile will bear the Vatican City’s registration plate “SCV 1”, an abbreviation of the Latin, Status Civitatis Vaticanæ (Vatican City State). It features a specially-designed adjustable staircase to make it easier for boarding and disembarking. The pope will travel around the national stadium in the Popemobile.
Another highlight during the papal visit is the Holy Chalice, which will be used by the Pontiff during a mass Mass to be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium on November 21. Up to 70,000 Catholics from across Thailand and neighbouring countries have already registered to attend the Mass. The Holy Chalice is believed to have been made in France in 1846, which coincided with the reign of King Rama III of Thailand.
Pope Francis will be the first Pontiff to visit Thailand for 35 years, since Pope John Paul II in 1984. This year also marks the 350th anniversary of the establishment of the Catholic Mission in Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Inaugural Thailand Charter Week in Phuket opens tomorrow
PHOTO: Phuket Yacht Haven, ready for the inaugural Thailand Charter Week – asia-marine.net
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed up as a Supporting Sponsor of the first Thailand Charter Week in a huge boost for the inaugural six-day event, held at Phuket Yacht Haven from tomorrow to November 21. Organisers were also facing the ‘good problem’ of over demand for berths, especially after a series of large yachts signed up in the lead-up to the event.
The Thailand Charter Week is Asia’s first international charter show for industry professionals only, a ‘B2B’ event for charter brokers, central agents, luxury travel agents and tour operators to meet local agencies and discover leading charter yachts operating in Thailand and the rest of Southeast Asia.
The iconic 41.3m Ocean Emerald is the largest boat in the line-up and will exhibit at Yacht Haven four years after appearing in the movie remake of Point Break. The yacht often berths in Pattaya, is represented by Camper & Nicholsons, and is available for charter in Southeast Asia and the Indian Ocean.
Launched by Rodriguez Yachts in 2009, the 135ft motor yacht was designed by Norman Foster and has five suites for 12 guests, a bar, jacuzzi and enormous exterior decks for entertaining.
PHOTO: Ocean Emerald
At 31.6m in length, Silverlining is the biggest sailing yacht in the line-up and is represented by Fraser. A Sparkman & Stephens design, the 104ft yacht was launched in 2011 and has cruised more than 50,000nm, visiting more than 40 countries. Now based in Phuket, the yacht features two saloons and four guest cabins.
The 31.5m Aveline, a Maiora 31DP motor yacht, is a recent addition to the show by Northrop & Johnson and newly available for charter in the 2019/20 season.
Other newcomers include the 29.5m Mia Kai, which is represented by Ocean Independence and had an extensive interior refit in 2017, and the 29.5m Lady Eileen II, a motor yacht built by Taiwan’s New Ocean Yachts and represented by Yacht Sourcing.
Built by renowned Turkish yard Bilgin in 2007, Mia Kai had an extensive interior refit in 2017. The yacht features four guest cabins, including two almost equally sized, full-beam master suites, while the sun deck features an al fresco dining area, jacuzzi, bar and high-tech sound system.
Motor yachts include the 27m Baglietto Ajao, 27m Thai-built wooden boat Maha Bhetra, 25m Azimut 80 Mirage, 23m Sunseeker Maxxx, 22m Chowa, 21m Riva Aria Blue, 20m Cheoy Lee L’Orientale, 18m Princess Mayavee, 18m Princess Shard 1, 17m Azimut Pillars Spirit and 15m Sea Princess.
Sailing catamarans include the 19m Lagoon 62 Jyohana and 16m Lagoon 52F Blue Moon – the latter launched in 2018 – a 16m Andaman 50 and a 15m Moorings 4800, while Super Mario is a 15m powercat.
Companies exhibiting on land include Sevenstar Yacht Transport, Southeast Asia Pilot, Yacht Sourcing, Corsair Marine/Seawind Catamarans, Port Takola Yacht Marina, Zodiac ribs and Advance Yachting.
Matthew Na Nagara, Chairman of the Thai Yachting Business Association, the event organiser, says the event is designed to show the amazing appeal of Thailand’s yacht tourism industry and its spectacular coastlines, islands, beaches and marine life.
“The Thailand Charter Week is building up nicely, with more large yachts signed up in the last couple of months and challenging us to find ways to accommodate them all. We have a full calendar of events for the show, including some great trips into the beautiful areas surrounding Phuket, and are confident that this first edition will prove a success.”
The event’s partner hotels include The Slate and Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket on the island’s west coast, and Como Point Yamu on the east coast, while Coconut Village will host a beach party.
www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com
"He comes in peace", Thai bishop says pope's visit will build bridges
