Hong Kong
Vaccine reluctance in Hong Kong may see unused doses being discarded
The take-up of Covid-19 vaccines has been so low in Hong Kong that, according to a BBC report, the territory may end up throwing away 2 million Pfizer doses. Fewer than 20% of the population has been vaccinated and the 2 million doses will expire in 3 months’ time. Hong Kong has procured sufficient doses to inoculate its entire population, but distrust of the government, coupled with low infection numbers, has led to a low take-up rate.
The BBC reports that Thomas Tsang from the government’s vaccine task force has warned that doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cannot be used after their expiry date and that residents only have 3 months left in which to get vaccinated.
“They cannot be used after the expiry date and the community vaccination centres for BioNTech will, according to present plans, cease operating after September.”
Tsang points out the inequity of Hong Kong having such a huge surplus of vaccines, while other countries struggle to obtain enough. He adds that it is unlikely Hong Kong will receive any additional supplies before year-end. Meanwhile, Thailand faces potential supply challenges that could threaten its vaccine rollout.
According to the BBC report, Hong Kong has purchased 7.5 million doses of the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines. The territory’s population is around 7.5 million, but to date, only 14% have received 2 doses of a vaccine. The report states that even medical workers have been slow to get vaccinated, with only a third of hospital workers having done so.
The low take-up is being blamed primarily on how Hong Kong residents feel about their Beijing-sanctioned government. Pro-democracy protests in 2019 were met with fierce opposition, culminating in China introducing a contentious national security law last year. The law makes subversion, secession, and collusion with foreign forces a crime, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
SOURCE: BBC
Drugs
Meth haul on Thai cargo ship in Australia linked to Hong Kong drug trafficking boss
A huge methamphetamine shipment found on a Thai cargo boat docked in Sydney, Australia, is believed to be linked to a Hong Kong drug smuggling network. The haul, worth around 2.4 billion baht, was seized by Australian police earlier this month. According to a Bangkok Post report, Thailand’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau believes the shipment is connected to Hong Kong drug “kingpin”, Lee Chung Chak.
316 kilograms of methamphetamine were found concealed in barbecue grills and water heaters when officers searched the ship’s cargo, following discrepancies in the consignment information. It’s understood the shipment was declared as food and electrical goods at Chon Buri’s Laem Chabang Seaport, in eastern Thailand.
Thailand’s national police chief has called for an urgent investigation into the case, while NSB boss, Montri Yimyaem, says drug smuggling operations are common between Thailand and Australia due to the number of cargo ships using the port each day and the difficulty in investigating every container. He says his office is working with the Narcotics Control Board, the Customs Department, and the Australian Federal Police to determine the origin of the shipment, adding that the authorities know the name of the smuggler and police are working on pinning him down.
He adds that, in Australia, the importers of the cargo shipment have been brought in for questioning as witnesses, and are currently detained in a safehouse.
“We will have to give the officers some time to work on this case and disclose the truth to the public and end the drug trafficking network for good.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Hong Kong
Hong Kong imposes tougher quarantine requirements on arrivals from Taiwan
The Hong Kong government has confirmed that residents returning from Taiwan will face stricter quarantine requirements, effective immediately. The move comes as a result of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Taiwan, which reported 333 new infections yesterday, its highest ever.
The authorities say anyone who has spent 14 days in Taiwan before flying to Hong Kong must show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test, no older than 72 hours before departure. Passengers will also be required to show proof of a booking at an approved quarantine hotel in Hong Kong.
On landing, they will be taken to a dedicated “test and hold” area at the airport. Once they test negative for Covid-19, they will be transferred to their quarantine hotel. The length of their stay will depend on their vaccination status. Vaccinated arrivals will have to quarantine for 14 days and will be tested 3 times in that period. After that, they will be required to observe 7 days of self-monitoring and submit to mandatory Covid-19 testing on days 16 and 19 after their arrival.
Arrivals from Taiwan who are not vaccinated will need to carry out a 21-day hotel quarantine, during which they will be tested 4 times. All of the above applies to Hong Kong residents only, as non-residents remain barred from entry.
TTR Weekly reports that officials are continuing to monitor the changing Covid-19 situation in various countries and are prepared to introduce tougher measures if required. In particular, the entry requirements for residents arriving from Singapore and Japan may become stricter, as both countries battle a surge in infections.
Hong Kong has so far administered 1.95 million vaccine doses, but still has some way to go before 70% of its population of 7.25 million residents is vaccinated.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Hong Kong
Hong Kong budget airline HK Express puts in-flight trolleys up for sale
A limited number of in-flight trolleys and galley boxes put up for sale by budget airline, HK Express, have sold out in a day. The Hong Kong carrier had advertised the items on its website, pointing out they’d be the ideal accessory for a costume party.
“Each plated with our first-generation logo and a unique license plate, these trolleys are the must-have for cosplay parties or movable furniture for home decors!”
Well, yes, if you’ve got deep pockets and a burning desire to really, really look the part… That particular description was for a half-sized trolley that sold for HK$4,500 (18,000 baht). The full-sized version went for HK$5,000 (20,000 baht) and a first generation “waste trolley”, described as a potential household bin or large laundry basket, sold for HK$6,000 (24,200 baht).
“Completely sanitised and repaired, they are ready for new homes to offer trustworthy “rollable” service, regardless of being a household garbage bin, or a large laundry basket for those who do not want to wash their clothes for a week!”
Coconuts reports that the trolleys were advertised as having been “extensively cleansed and disinfected and are in full functional conditions.”
As the Covid-19 pandemic leaves a trail of economic destruction around the globe, HK Express is just one of countless airlines affected. In December, the airline introduced new contracts for its employees which included pay cuts of up to 40% for its pilots. It has also introduced a new unpaid leave scheme for employees, whereby they can take 6 or 9 months of unpaid leave and receive 1 or 2 months’ salary. The budget airline is owned by Hong Kong flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific.
SOURCE: Coconuts
