Hong Kong
Hong Kong imposes tougher quarantine requirements on arrivals from Taiwan
The Hong Kong government has confirmed that residents returning from Taiwan will face stricter quarantine requirements, effective immediately. The move comes as a result of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Taiwan, which reported 333 new infections yesterday, its highest ever.
The authorities say anyone who has spent 14 days in Taiwan before flying to Hong Kong must show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test, no older than 72 hours before departure. Passengers will also be required to show proof of a booking at an approved quarantine hotel in Hong Kong.
On landing, they will be taken to a dedicated “test and hold” area at the airport. Once they test negative for Covid-19, they will be transferred to their quarantine hotel. The length of their stay will depend on their vaccination status. Vaccinated arrivals will have to quarantine for 14 days and will be tested 3 times in that period. After that, they will be required to observe 7 days of self-monitoring and submit to mandatory Covid-19 testing on days 16 and 19 after their arrival.
Arrivals from Taiwan who are not vaccinated will need to carry out a 21-day hotel quarantine, during which they will be tested 4 times. All of the above applies to Hong Kong residents only, as non-residents remain barred from entry.
TTR Weekly reports that officials are continuing to monitor the changing Covid-19 situation in various countries and are prepared to introduce tougher measures if required. In particular, the entry requirements for residents arriving from Singapore and Japan may become stricter, as both countries battle a surge in infections.
Hong Kong has so far administered 1.95 million vaccine doses, but still has some way to go before 70% of its population of 7.25 million residents is vaccinated.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s national vaccine rollout may begin next week
Thailand’s long-awaited national vaccine rollout could finally get underway next week, as supplies have arrived ahead of schedule. Natapanu Nopakun from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says once the doses have been distributed to walk-in vaccination centres, inoculation can begin. He points out that provinces that have already taken delivery of vaccine doses can open walk-in centres and begin vaccination immediately.
The government is also working on a version of the Mor Prom app that will allow foreigners living in the Kingdom to register for the free vaccination programme. Once launched, the app will enable foreigners to register and get an appointment at a vaccination facility. Alternatively, they will be accepted at any walk-in centre once those are up and running, but Natapanu points out that registration is still the preferred option. He says the government is working on an English-language version of the app, as well as versions in other languages.
TTR Weekly reports that a number of independent institutions are supporting the national vaccine rollout. Rangsit University, in the central province of Pathum Thani, has surveyed residents in a huge housing development that surrounds its campus and found that the majority are in favour of vaccination. From June, 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been earmarked for 25,000 residents in the development. It’s reported that appointment slots filled up within hours of registration opening yesterday, with 1,000 people a day confirmed for vaccination.
SOURCE: TTR Weekly
Hua Hin
Hua Hin aiming for mass inoculation ahead of October re-opening
The holiday destination of Hua Hin, in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan, is hoping to launch a mass vaccination programme ahead of its October re-opening. The proposal comes after the National Tourism Policy Committee agreed that popular tourist destinations such as Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Buriram, and Bangkok would re-open to vaccinated foreign tourists from October 1. A similar plan is already afoot for the southern province of Phuket, with the more ambitious starting date of July 1.
Krod Rojanastien from the Board of Trade of Thailand, who is also president of the Thai Spa Association, says vaccinated foreign arrivals will be exempt from mandatory quarantine and will bring a much-needed boost to Hua Hin businesses struggling to survive the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a Bangkok Post report, the “Hua Hin Recharge project” seeks to work with the government, public health bodies, and tourism businesses to carry out mass vaccination in Hua Hin. The project also hopes to educate people about the need for vaccination and the benefits of herd immunity.
As part of the plan, Krod is asking the government’s Covid-19 task force to approve an emergency supply of vaccine doses for Hua Hin. He says if granted, mass inoculation could begin as early as next month.
Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson, Traisuree Taisaranakul, agrees that Prachuap Khiri Khan is a key destination for both foreign and local tourists. She says the Hua Hin project aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the local population, with priority given to those working in tourism, before the October 1 re-opening. She adds that the request for an emergency allocation of vaccines will be submitted to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this month.
The president of the Hua Hin-Cha Am Tourism Association, Wassana Srikanjana, says Hua Hin has everything in place to ensure vaccines are effectively administered and will work with local hospitals and other medical facilities. She adds that, should the re-opening to vaccinated foreign visitors go ahead as planned, Hua Hin hopes to welcome at least 100,000 foreign arrivals in the last quarter of this year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Tuesday: 2,473 new cases, 35 deaths
In Tuesday’s report of Covid cases in Thailand, the public health ministry has announced 2,473 new infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The number of active cases continues to rise. Yesterday the state recorded 35,055 people still under care in hospitals or field hospitals. Most of these people remain asymptomatic.
Around the world there are now 164,262,554 reported infections since the start of the pandemic and 3,403,995. After peaking in mid-April, the world infection rate has started to fall again, along with the death rate.
• 28 clusters are now under observation in Bangkok across 19 districts.
Yesterday 1,843 new cases were detected in the Capital, out of yesterday’s record-high 9,635 infections reported across the country’s 77 provinces. 6,853 of those cases were detected in the Thai prison system.
In all, there are 28 clusters in 19 Bangkok district… Din Daeng, Watthana, Klong Toey, Laksi, Lat Phrao, Ratchathewi, Phra Nakhon, Pomprap Sattruphai, Suan Luang, Pathumwan, Sathon, Samphanthawong, Chatuchak, Bang Rak, Prawet, Wang Thonglang, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok Noi and Huai Khwang.
• Covid-sniffing dogs will soon be roaming Bangkok’s streets, along with their volunteer aides. The dogs, and volunteers, are being trained at the sniffer-dog project at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Veterinary Science. So far, the project has trained six Labradors to sniff out Covid-19 in human sweat.
Chula’s deputy dean for research and innovation, says that the dogs’ sense of smell is 50 times better than that of humans. According to Nation Thailand, the dogs were successfully trained to sit when they detected Covid-19 in sweat on the fabric.
“The Labradors were found to have an accuracy of 94.8% in detecting asymptomatic patients.”
SOURCES: FRB | Nation Thailand
