Hong Kong imposes tougher quarantine requirements on arrivals from Taiwan

The Hong Kong government has confirmed that residents returning from Taiwan will face stricter quarantine requirements, effective immediately. The move comes as a result of the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in Taiwan, which reported 333 new infections yesterday, its highest ever.

The authorities say anyone who has spent 14 days in Taiwan before flying to Hong Kong must show evidence of a negative Covid-19 test, no older than 72 hours before departure. Passengers will also be required to show proof of a booking at an approved quarantine hotel in Hong Kong.

On landing, they will be taken to a dedicated “test and hold” area at the airport. Once they test negative for Covid-19, they will be transferred to their quarantine hotel. The length of their stay will depend on their vaccination status. Vaccinated arrivals will have to quarantine for 14 days and will be tested 3 times in that period. After that, they will be required to observe 7 days of self-monitoring and submit to mandatory Covid-19 testing on days 16 and 19 after their arrival.

Arrivals from Taiwan who are not vaccinated will need to carry out a 21-day hotel quarantine, during which they will be tested 4 times. All of the above applies to Hong Kong residents only, as non-residents remain barred from entry.

TTR Weekly reports that officials are continuing to monitor the changing Covid-19 situation in various countries and are prepared to introduce tougher measures if required. In particular, the entry requirements for residents arriving from Singapore and Japan may become stricter, as both countries battle a surge in infections.

Hong Kong has so far administered 1.95 million vaccine doses, but still has some way to go before 70% of its population of 7.25 million residents is vaccinated.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates