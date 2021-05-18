Justice Minister says 50,000 inmates will be released following Covid-19 outbreaks

Those residents between 18 and 59 years old can now plan on registering for a Covid-19 vaccine at the end of the month. The deputy government spokeswoman, Rachada Dhnadirek, made the announcement, giving the date of May 31 as the opening day for those in that age group to register through the Mor Prom app, Line chat, or at hospitals. She says the Public Health Ministry is also designing a registration platform for expatriates in the country. Rachada says walk-ins will also be allowed at some vaccination centres.

After 28 new Covid-19 clusters hit Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, The Public Health Ministry says it is planning to vaccinate 5 million people by the end of July. The capital yesterday saw the highest number of daily new infections at 1,843 out of the nationwide high of 9,635. The unusually high amount of infections comes after 12 prisons in Thailand were found to be infected with Covid, accounting for 6,853 of the daily new infections. So far, the Department of Corrections has reported 10,384 Covid-19 cases in Thai prisons.

Last week’s outbreaks at the Bangkok Remand Prison and Central Women’s Correctional Institution, with nearly 3,000 inmates infected, human rights groups called for the release of inmates who were incarcerated on minor charges or awaiting trial for minor or non-violent offences. Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsutin, says around 50,000 inmates who are incarcerated on minor drug charges will be released next month and placed under house arrest with electronic monitoring bracelets. The department is continuing proactive testing this week and all prisons must file a weekly report outlining the number of Covid-19 cases as well as the number of those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection.

Today in Thailand, the public health ministry has announced 2,473 new infections and 35 Covid-related deaths. The number of active cases continues to rise. Yesterday, the state recorded 35,055 people still under care in hospitals or field hospitals, with most of those infected remaining asymptomatic.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

