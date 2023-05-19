What to do in Bangkok this weekend (19 – 21 May)

As the election frenzy subsides, we can all breathe a sigh of relief and look forward to an enjoyable weekend. And luckily for us, Bangkok offers just the right amount of entertainment and relaxation for those seeking respite from the weekday grind. From soothing music to savoring delicious meals, there are so many things to do in Bangkok to ensure your weekend is nothing short of incredible.

Bangkok events this weekend (19 – 21 May 2023)

Friday, 19 May 2023

When: Friday, 19 May 2023 from 16:00

Price: Free entry before 20:00 / 200 THB with a free drink after

Location: Verde – Café & Restaurant, Klong Ton, 61/46 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Banish the blues and get In The Mood with a fantastic Art Pairing exhibition by the marvellous UNCLE.NUI and Verde Thailand. The exhibition is running for a month from 19 May to 19 June 2023. However, you won’t want to miss the launch party this Friday. It’ll kick-start this delightful partnership with a dash of digital art and a sprinkle of soirée. From 4 pm, you’ll have the opportunity to meet the brilliant artist behind the masterpieces and even sit in on a riveting Artist Talk between 7-8 pm.

There’ll also be DJ sets, projection mapping, and artwork up for grabs! Art enthusiasts, listen up: UNCLE.NUI’s amazing Abstract Digital Art features nine exclusive one-off pieces for sale. As if that wasn’t tempting enough, each buyer will also receive a free dinner at the upcoming 9-course chef’s table food & art pairing dinner on June 2nd & 9th.

Entry is absolutely gratis until 8pm, and for a 200 THB afterwards, you’ll get a complimentary drink to celebrate the night away in style at Verde Cafe and Restaurant.

When: Friday, 19 May 2023 from 19:00

Price: 200 THB

Location: Speakerbox, 1000 38 40 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Head on down to Thonglor’s renowned live music hotspot, Speakerbox, for a banging night of Electric Pop Punk and Rock Music. In this electric atmosphere, the night promises to be nothing short of amazing with a fantastic array of performers to keep you grooving. From toe-tapping pop beats to edgy punk riffs and the raw power of rock, there’s something for everyone. On the lineup, they’ve got the fantastic Kalaprapruek, Vanity Project, Matthew Fischer, Bang Sue Electrix, and Spitting Dicks.

Tickets are a steal at just 200 THB, with doors flinging open at 19:00. Show up dressed flashy and fancy, and be prepared to party with the hottest musicians on the scene.

When: Friday, 19 May 2023 from 19:00

Price: Free Entry

Location: W Bangkok, 106 N S Sathon Rd, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Ladies, it’s time to grab your gal pals and let loose! Say “woo” and gather the gang for a fabulous night out at W Bangkok’s Woobar, where the ladies are in for a treat. After all, W Bangkok is famous for knowing how to throw a proper knees-up worth remembering!

What’s in store for you lovely girls, you wonder? Well, a 90-minute free-flow of sparkling wine for starters, and a buy-one-get-one offer on selected drinks exclusively for the gals all night long! With such smashing deals, Woogirls is the perfect spot for a fantastic night out with your besties.

When: Friday, 19 May 2023 from 21:00

Price: 650 THB (early bird) / 750 THB (pre-sale)

Location: Sing Sing Theater, 45 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

What’s a weekend in Bangkok without a fabulous night at the iconic Sing Sing? This Friday, step into the unmissable world of Retox Sessions, featuring the legendary DJ SASHA, and let the wild party sweep you off your feet.

Usually found enriching the lives of thousands of fans worldwide, DJ SASHA graces Bangkok with a unique and exciting show that you won’t want to miss.

When: Friday, 19 May 2023 from 20:00 (Football Party) – Saturday and Sunday, 20 – 21 May 2023 (The Super League Tournament)

Location:

Football Party: Hooters Nana | American Restaurant & Sports Bar, Sukhumvit 4 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

The Super League Tournament: Superstar Arena, No. 612, 10 Soi Ladprao 80, Wang Thonglang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

On Friday, 19th May, starting at 20:00, join the thrilling pre-tournament party at Nana Sukhumvit Soi 4 – a perfect opportunity to unite and create a vibrant atmosphere as a prelude to the incredible tournament that follows.

The fun continues throughout the weekend, as the Super League Tournament rolls out on 20 and 21 May, with a football extravaganza in support of a great cause. Raising funds for the HDF Mercy Center, the event aims to help underprivileged children in the Klong Toei area. By bringing together 20 teams for two days of exhilarating football action, the tournament will also collect toys, clothes, and books for the kids.

Saturday, 20 May 2023

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 21:00

Price: 350 THB (available on Ticketmelon or at the door)

Location: Siwilai Sound Club, 18 Charoen Krung 36 Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Step into a world of enchanting melodies and entrancing art as the legendary Gene Kasidit makes her divine way to Siwilai Sound Club for a one-night-only performance you won’t forget! This magical evening of Jazz and Bittersweet Melodies sees Gene Kasidit teamed up with the mesmerising 14th West 55th Street. Thus, promising a musical affair to remember.

Brace yourself for an intimate and soulful experience like no other. It’ll be packed with raw emotions and powerful sounds, all within the cosy embrace of the Siwilai Sound Club’s charming atmosphere.

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 20:00

Price: 350 THB with a free drink

Location: CusTard Studio, 1395 fl, 2 On Nut Rd, Suan Luang, Bangkok 10250, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

On Nut’s fantastic live music and pop-up event space, Custard Studio, has recently swung its doors wide open once more! To celebrate, they’re going all-out this weekend with an electrifying shindig featuring four epic bands to get your heart racing and feet tapping.

Round up your crew and join the festivities as bands like the Porter Bhoys, U-Key and The Sailers, 15 Strange_seconds, and One Man Standing fill the air with incredible tunes and lively energy. There’s no better way to embrace the weekend than soaking up the vibrant atmosphere at Custard Studio.

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 18:00

Location: The Key Room No.. 72, Josh Hotel, 19/2 Ari 4 Fang Nua Alley, Samsen Nai, Phaya Thai, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Get ready for a blast from the past, because we’ve found a party that’ll make you feel insanely nostalgic and wildly in love! The Key Room at Josh Hotel is hosting a Y2K party like no other this Saturday, 20 May 2023, bringing back the infectious energy of the early noughties.

Kick off the evening at 18:00 with fabulous cocktails and a DJ spinning all your favourite throwback tracks. You’ll feel like it’s getting hot in there, making you want to bust out your moves and sing along to era-defining tunes from 1999 to 2000.

Put your best millennial foot forward with a Y2K-inspired outfit, featuring iconic fashion pieces like crop tops, mini skirts, jeans, or cargo pants. To really embrace the era, throw on some bright accessories—Mean Girls style—and let your inner early 2000s diva shine!

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 12:00 to 16:00

Price: Free entry and no fee for adoptions

Location: UnionSpace, 30 Sukhumvit 61, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Imagine soaking up a relaxing atmosphere while cuddling with adorable adoptable pups and dogs – sounds delightful, right? That’s precisely what’s in store at The Adoptable Puppy Café! You can grab your coffee fix or a cold drink and spend some quality time with these precious furry friends. It’s the perfect spot for dog-lovers looking for a warm, fuzzy experience.

For those smitten by a particular pup, all these cuddly canines are looking for forever homes. But if you’re not ready for a long-term commitment, don’t worry! The café welcomes visitors to simply enjoy their company with no strings attached. Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about the café’s activities and discover ways to get involved in fostering and volunteering.

Entry to The Adoptable Puppy Café is entirely free, and there are no fees for adoptions. Everyone’s welcome to enjoy this heartwarming experience, but kindly ensure that your own pets stay at home!

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 16:00

Price: 300 THB with one drink

Location: Immortal Bar 71 1 ซอย ดำเนินกลางเหนือ Wat Bowon Niwet, Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Are you ready to bang your heads, metal fans? Because Immortal is back and louder than ever! Celebrating 23 years of headbanging madness, Immortal welcomes you to the party on 20 May 2023. This epic event will feature six thunderous heavy metal and rock bands taking the stage to keep the metal spirit alive. These include Deathtruction (Old School Death Metal), Black Ciety (Heavy Thrash), Fall of Pangea (Metalcore), The Die Hard (Punk), Ghost Walking (Groove Metal), License to Kill (hardcore punk), and Carnivola (Thrash Death).

With doors opening at 16:00, immerse yourself in an evening filled with electrifying performances. Tickets are priced at just 300 Baht, including one drink to keep you refreshed while you revel in the metal madness.

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 21:00

Price: Free Entry

Location: One Two Two Bar, 41, 9 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Prepare for the ultimate groove fest, as Lights Out BKK returns with its next Red Sessions at the ultra-luxurious One Two Two Bar. With Kid Massive, Mikey Mike, and Sam Linden from Lights Out BKK taking over the decks, there’s no doubt that your feet will be stomping, and your hips will be shaking throughout the night. Be sure to grab a glass of bubbly from the bar, and let loose, as you dance to the addictive tunes until the last beat drops.

When: Saturday, 20 May 2023 from 19:00 to 21:00

Price: 800 THB / 200 THB for students with ID

Location: GalileOasis, 535 32 Soi Rong Rian King Phet, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Looking for a mesmerising evening? Then clear your schedule for The Violin, The Viola, Mozart and the National Artist. The highly respected Thai composer, Narongrit Dhamabutra will grace the stage with his incredible musical talents.

The enchanting programme includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Duos for Violin and Viola, K.423 & K.424, and Narongrit Dhamabutra’s “Sarata” for violin solo and “Threnody” to the victims of the 2020 pandemic for viola solo. The captivating talent of Anna Takeda on violin and Tasana Nagavajara on viola will elevate the evening to new heights.

When: Saturday – Sunday, 20 – 21 May 2023 from 12:00 to 18:00

Price: 350 THB

Location: Slowcombo, Soi Chulalongkorn 50, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Attention, swappers and bargain hunters! On 20 and 21 May, get ready for a fantastic weekend at the Bangkok Recycling Chain event. It’ll feature a treasure trove of items to swap, an eco-market, and engaging workshops. Celebrate the Journey to Bloom at Slow Combo, and be prepared to spend two delightful afternoons swapping items amidst a wonderful selection of nourishing, mindful, and eco-friendly workshops.

The simple policy encourages participants to bring clean and reusable clothes and household items to give them a new life. Not to worry, early birds: plenty of items will be available to kick off the swap, ensuring everyone has something to choose from

Sunday, 21 May 2023

When: Sunday, 21 May 2023 from 20:00 (tentative based on weather)

Price: Free Entry

Location: Arcadia Barcade, 1112, 24 Soi Sukhumvit Plus, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Arcadia Barcade is inviting movie enthusiasts to round off the week with the timeless Jim Henson classic, Labyrinth, this Sunday.

Join the audience as they follow Sarah (played by a young Jennifer Connelly) on her exciting journey through an enchanting labyrinth. Tasked with rescuing her baby brother from the legendary Goblin King (David Bowie), the spellbinding film encompasses themes of fantasy, adventure, and self-discovery, all while showcasing the stunning puppetry of the Jim Henson Co.

With a screening at 8 pm, free entry, and an array of offerings including drinks, craft beers, cocktails, smoke, snacks, and popcorn, there’s really no better place to get lost in the astounding world of Labyrinth. The event is hosted by the fantastic Cosmic Jo.

When: Sunday, 21 May 2023 from 17:00 to 20:00

Price: Free Entry

Location: United Peoples Brewery, 109 Thetsaban Nimit Tai 1 Alley, Lat Yao, Chatuchak, Bangkok 10900, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

The past year’s bluegrass jams at breweries across Bangkok have proven to be a delightful way to spend Sundays. And this Sunday, Rooftopia intends to up the ante with a grand celebration in honour of the late, great Doc Watson’s 100th birthday. The legendary guitarist, who pioneered a unique style of playing, will undoubtedly be the star of this musical event.

The event will be held at the United Peoples Brewery. You’ll be able to join in on an unforgettable jam session, featuring the phenomenal guest Rich Pickin’s. Raise a toast, and revel in the incredible sounds of banjos, mandolins, fiddles, dobros, and guitars, as musicians come together to pay homage to Mr. Doc Watson’s incredible legacy.

When: Sunday, 21 May 2023 from 11:30 – 14:30

Price: 1,600 THB per person, 50% off for children under 12 years old, and free for children under 6 years old

Location: Cagette Canteen & Deli, 15 Yen Akat Rd, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

Who doesn’t love a fabulous all-you-can-eat dining experience? At Cagette, you’ll be treated to only the finest gourmet food around. Thus, making it a must-visit for a luxurious brunch experience in Bangkok.

Discover a mouth-watering buffet boasting an incredible selection to suit every palate, including fresh seafood, a variety of salads, pastas, mains, and an irresistible dessert showcase. With only the highest quality products used, Cagette’s popular Sunday brunch guarantees a culinary journey like no other.

With places filling up fast, it is highly recommended that you book in advance to avoid missing out on this delightful feast.

When: Sunday, 21 May 2023 from 18:00

Price: Free Entry for non-competitors / 1,000 THB per team, include 1 welcome drink and 1 litre of beer for every match played

Location: CALM Bar & Guinguette, 231/2 , Soi Sukhumvit 31 (Soi Sawasdee), Sukhumvit Road Khlong Ton Nuea Sub-District, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand – Click here to Google Maps

The much-awaited C.A.L.M. beer pong contest is making a roaring comeback! On Sunday, 21 May, assemble your dream team of elite players, grab some refreshing drinks, and gear up to claim some fabulous prizes in this riveting competition. Rally a team of two or three people, give yourselves a rocking team name, and don your best outfits to truly embody the team spirit. There’s even a special prize for the most striking costume.

Even if you’re not playing, you’re welcome to swing by, soak up the lively atmosphere, and see who takes home the title of beer pong champion – all while enjoying happy hour prices on drinks all night!

Bangkok has an incredible array of events and experiences lined up for the weekend of 19th to 21st May. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, remember to bring along your enthusiasm and be open to a weekend filled with laughter, music, food, and unforgettable memories!