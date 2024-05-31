Thailand doubles visa-free stay for 93 nations to boost tourism

Thailand has extended the visa-free exemption period for visitors from 30 to 60 days, effective June 1, 2024. This is great news for tourists and business travelers alike, as it will allow them to stay in Thailand for longer periods of time.

The visa exemption applies to nationals of 93 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Visitors from these countries can enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. You can extend your stay with an additional 30 days at the nearest Immigation office.

The visa exemption is a great way to save money, as it eliminates the need to apply for a visa in advance. It is also a convenient option, as visitors can simply enter Thailand and start their vacation.

This is a welcome boost for the Thai tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of the visa exemption is expected to attract more tourists to Thailand and help to boost the economy.

In addition to the visa exemption, Thailand also offers a visa on arrival program for nationals of 31 countries. Visitors from these countries can apply for a visa on arrival for 15 days. If you are planning a trip to Thailand, be sure to take advantage of these programs.

Here is a list of the 93 countries that are included in the free 60-days visa exemption:

Albania

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Ukraine

United Kingdom

United States

Here is a list of the 31 countries that are eligible for a 15-days visa on arrival:

Armenia

Belarus

Bhutan

China

Cyprus

Ethiopia

Georgia

India

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Maldives

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nepal

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Sri Lanka

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

