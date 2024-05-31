Thailand doubles visa-free stay for 93 nations to boost tourism

Photo of George Anderssen George AnderssenPublished: 00:01, 01 June 2024| Updated: 00:12, 01 June 2024
Thailand doubles the visa free entry to 60 days

Thailand has extended the visa-free exemption period for visitors from 30 to 60 days, effective June 1, 2024. This is great news for tourists and business travelers alike, as it will allow them to stay in Thailand for longer periods of time.

The visa exemption applies to nationals of 93 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Japan. Visitors from these countries can enter Thailand without a visa and stay for up to 60 days. You can extend your stay with an additional 30 days at the nearest Immigation office.

The visa exemption is a great way to save money, as it eliminates the need to apply for a visa in advance. It is also a convenient option, as visitors can simply enter Thailand and start their vacation.

This is a welcome boost for the Thai tourism industry, which has been struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of the visa exemption is expected to attract more tourists to Thailand and help to boost the economy.

In addition to the visa exemption, Thailand also offers a visa on arrival program for nationals of 31 countries. Visitors from these countries can apply for a visa on arrival for 15 days. If you are planning a trip to Thailand, be sure to take advantage of these programs.

Here is a list of the 93 countries that are included in the free 60-days visa exemption:

  • Albania
  • Andorra
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Monaco
  • Netherlands
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Russia
  • San Marino
  • Serbia
  • Singapore
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Ukraine
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

Here is a list of the 31 countries that are eligible for a 15-days visa on arrival:

  • Armenia
  • Belarus
  • Bhutan
  • China
  • Cyprus
  • Ethiopia
  • Georgia
  • India
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Laos
  • Maldives
  • Mongolia
  • Myanmar
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Philippines
  • Sri Lanka
  • Taiwan
  • Tajikistan
  • Turkmenistan
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

Read more about the new entry rules in our Thailand forum

 

