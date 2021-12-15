Connect with us
"The Game Changer" (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Top 5 places to enjoy Christmas brunch in Bangkok 2021

Nisha Sethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Fluent in 3 months

Looking for the ideal place to spend Christmas with your loved ones? Bangkok transforms into a holiday wonderland throughout the festive season, with twinkling lights, seasonal decorations, and pride of place at the city’s most prominent landmarks. We assist you in making preparations to enjoy your time with friends and family so prepare to be enthralled by the numerous Christmas Day Brunch packages at the most wonderful season of the year.

1. Grand Siam Christmas Brunch, Anantara Siam Bangkok

Explore the several live stations that provide a diverse range of flavours at The Lobby and Parichart Court of Anatara Siam. The legendary Christmas Day brunch is a major social occasion is the perfect excuse to go all out. On top of that, you can listen to a live band, or join the carollers as the kids go all out for Christmas in the kids’ section with Santa. It costs THB 2,900++ per person including free-flow soft drinks. For the free-flow beer, wine and cocktails, the price is around THB 3,900++ per person.

Location: The Lobby and Parichart Court
Date: Saturday 25 December 2021
Time: 11.30 am – 3.30 pm Reserve: HERE

Bangkok&#39;s Best Sunday Brunch | Sunday Brunch at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Photo Via: Anantara Siam

2. Festive Afternoon Tea, 137 Pillars Bangkok

The 137 Pillars Afternoon Tea truly captures the mood and atmosphere of the season. Along with an extensive selection of teas, other highlights also include truffle cream cheese éclair, a foie gras silver cherry, a mango redcurrant macaron, a strawberry Ivoire cake, Christmas tree chocolate, and a freshly baked cranberry and golden raisin scone. The festive afternoon tea is offered every day between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Nimitr and Marble Bar on level 27, and costs THB 850* per person.

Location: Nimitr and Marble Bar
Date: Every day
Time: 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Reserve: HERE

May be an image of food and indoor

Photo Via: 137 Pillars

3. Family Lunch with Santa, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Celebrate your Christmas in style and fulfil your culinary wishes at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. Bring your children since there will be plenty of entertaining activities for them to participate in. Furthermore, Santa will travel all the way from the North Pole to pay a surprise visit and present gifts to the children who have been good this year. The price is THB 1,800++ per person with drinking water, THB 950++ per child 4–12 years and THB 525++ per child 1–3 years.

Location: The Addition
Date: On 11, 18 and 24 December 2021
Time : 12:30 – 16:00 hrs More Information: HERE

May be an image of food and indoor

Photo Via: Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

4. Christmas Day Brunch, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Gather your family and friends for a traditional Christmas feast complete with seasonal delicacies and exciting Christmas-themed games at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park. You can njoy the all-you-can-eat premium brunch priced at THB 2718++ at the Goji Kitchen & Bar. Goji Kitchen’s expert chefs use only the best ingredients to create memorable dining experiences.

Location: Goji Kitchen + Bar
Date: Saturday 25 December 2021
Time: 11.30-14.30 hrs Reserve: HERE

May be an image of food and indoor

Photo Via: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

5. Chrismas Day Brunch at Riva Del Fiume Ristorante, Four Seasons Hotel Chao Phraya River Bangkok

Have a delightful Christmas Day Brunch at the extravagant Riva Del Fiume Ristorante. The restaurant features an array of seasonally inspired brunch favourites all prepared to perfection. Soak up river views from four spacious terraces and enjoy the buffet-style dishes.

Location: Riva del Fiume Ristorante
Date: 25th December 2021
Time: 12:00 – 02:30 pm Reserve: HERE

May be an image of table

Photo Via: Four Seasons Hotel Chao Phraya River

The restaurants listed above are some of the best spots to go for Christmas brunch with your family. So get into the Christmas vibe and visit one of these iconic eateries to enjoy the most glorious time of the year.

If you are looking for where to Celebrate Christmas in Samui, you can click HERE.

 

image

Nisha Sethi

Nisha is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

