Connect with us
“The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1) “The Game Changer” (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Thailand-1)

Events

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui

Avatar

Published

 on 

Stock photo via AsiaTimes

Are you looking to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui? The magical Gulf of Thailand island features an expat community that makes sure to bring a slice of home with them, especially during the holidays. Here, we have a list of venues that are offering Christmas celebrations that may include fine dining and Santa’s grotto for the little ones. At The Thaiger, we wish you a happy holiday filled with fun and happiness with your loved ones.

Chi Samui

Santa Claus is coming to Chi!

Friday, December 17th

We’re throwing a festive fun day with free snacks & drinks for the kids……with Santa coming all the way from the North Pole!!
Santa will be arriving at 4 pm SHARP & bringing with him a gift for every child who’s been good this year!
Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa himself!

Booking advised for sofas/beds:
Phone: 092-271-7439, Email: info@chisamui.com

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui | News by Thaiger

Join us at Chi Samui any time of day or night & enjoy 3 long hours of free flow ice-cold beer, red, white & rose wines and of course bubbles for just 1,499 baht inclusive!

May be an image of 1 person and text

Meliá Koh Samui

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and choir performance at the lobby.

December 17th, 6:30 pm-7:30 pm

For more information:

FB: m.me/meliakohsamui
LINE: @meliakohsamui
Email: reservation.kohsamui@melia.com
Call: 077 938 899

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui | News by Thaiger

Green Market Samui (Fisherman’s Village in Bophut)

by Greenlight Cafe & Bar

December 19th (Sunday) 2021
Time: 3 pm-8 pm

– live music
– locally made, locally grown, locally sourced
– healthy organic food & vegan food
– freshly roasted coffee
– home-made bread & pastries
– raw desserts & sweets
– probiotic soft drinks
– homemade chocolate & cheeses
– organic soaps & shampoos
– arts, craft, and games
– yoga goods
– second-hand
– silent auctions
– trash recycle station
– alternative healing therapies & massage
– With your Trash Hero steel water bottle get free refills of structured “Kangen” water
We want to see you all again there for this special event.
SHOPPERS – bring your own bags!
This is organised by volunteers, and entry is free.

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui | News by Thaiger

Nikki Beach

Christmas Brunch

December 25th, 12 pm-4 pm

Enjoy live entertainment and tunes by our resident DJ. Reservations required and can be done by emailing: info.kohsamui@nikkibeach.com

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui | News by Thaiger

Tree Tops Sky Dining & Bar – Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

Christmas Lighting Ceremony
December 19, 2021 from 3 pm-6 pm

Join us for a festive wonderland to officially switch-on the Christmas tree lights and celebrate the start of the festive season.
Get in the festive mood with some traditional winter drinks including mulled wine and eggnog while listening to some Christmas music and capturing some memories in front of the stunning tree and serene Samui landscape; the perfect backdrop for your social media.
Starting with gingerbread activities to Christmas music, meet Santa Clause for a photo before enjoying the kid’s magic show.
As we approach the tree lighting, listen to traditional Christmas carols being sung by a choir and enjoy some festive drinks while the kids have fun. This event is in partnership with Sisters on Samui, a charity we are proud to support.

Price:
600 baht per person including all kids activities, kids friendly buffet and two beverages per adult to support the charity.
Direct bookings can be made by following the link:
https://www.tablecheck.com/…/treetops-sky…/reserve

May be an image of text that says "ANANTARA LAWANA-KOH SAMUI RESORT TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY Kick off the festive season with our Christmas tree lighting canopy palms. Mulled wine and eggnog accompany jazzy carols, while gingerbread making, magic show and guest appearance from Santa keep the little ones enchanted. Venue: Tree Tops Time: 3.00 pm- 6,00 pm Price: THB 600 net per person, with proceeds going 10 the Sistera on Samui To reserve your table or more information, please our team dial for our Guest Service Team REC NIENSAS"

The Summer House

Christmas Dinner Party

December 25, 2021

12 pm-4 pm, or 5 pm-9 pm

850 baht per person

May be an image of text that says &quot;The Summer House Christmas Dinner Party 850b per person Starter Prawn Cocktail or Pumpkin Soup (v) Main Roast turkey, honey roast ham, pigs in blankets, stuffing, homemade cranberry sauce, gravy and trimmings Vegan nut roast, stuffing, homemeade cranberry sauce, vegan gravy and trimmings )٧) Dessert Lava cake with vanilla ice cream Traditional Christmas pudding with vanilla ice cream Sitting times: 4pm or 5-9pm&quot;

The Summer House

Christmas Night Party

Live DJ set with Alex Hendrix

May be a cartoon of 1 person and text

Eva Cafe & Restaurant

December 24th starting at 5 pm:

Saxophonist from 6 pm- 8 pm

Cosplay Alice in Eva Wonderland

Santa’s Visit Christmas Stocking

Live station and degustation menus

December 25th starting at 12 pm:

Bulet singer

Meet Santa

Kids’ activities

Cosplay Alice in Eva Wonderland

Live station and degustation menus

Book before December 15: 999 baht (Early bird)

Book December 16th or walk-in: 1,199 baht

Kids under 12 years old will enjoy half price fee and will enjoy main course and dessert

May be an image of text that says "Zehistmas EVA CAFE RESTAURANT AND HAPPY NEW YEAR 24th December 2021 Christmas Eve 17.00 hrs. Saxophonist 20.00hrs) Cosplay Alice in Eva Wonderland Santa's Visit Christmas Stocking Live station and degustation menus 12.00 hrs. 25th December 2021 Christmas day Bulet singer Meet Santa Kids activities Cosplay Alice in Eva Wonderland Live station and degustation menus Early bird price at THB 999 (booking before 15 December Normal price is at THB 1,199 for walk in or book on 16th December and after. Kids under years old will be chargeable at half price and enjoy main course and dessert. Prices include exclude"

Foxtrot Bistro

Christmas Day 3 Course Dinner

December 25th: 12 pm- 3 pm

3 course dinner: 1,800 baht

3 course dinner with free-flow alcohol: 3,200 baht

Vegan, Seafood and meat options available

Coco Tam’s

Always a fun time at Coco Tam’s, the beachside restaurant and bar features fire shows, great music, and delicious food. Come here for an eclectic party almost every night of the week!

We wish you a Merry Christmas from The Thaiger and Koh Samui island, with many blessings for the year ahead. As always, we recommend celebrating safely and following all laws in the glorious Kingdom of Thailand!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok2 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha pressures the public to get vaccinated before the New Year
South2 hours ago

Passenger train bombed in Thailand’s Deep South, 3 injured
Events2 hours ago

Thailand’s 16th Annual PropertyGuru Award Winners
Sponsored4 hours ago

Zenithy awarded “Best Boutique Housing Development Phuket.”
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

New Year’s events under “Covid Free” measures, attendees must be vaccinated
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand to reopen Malaysian border crossings under Test & Go in mid-January
Events4 hours ago

The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Airlines want ‘visa waiver’ & no more red zones | Thailand Top Stories
Krabi4 hours ago

No confirmation on whether January 1 re-opening of Maya Bay can go ahead
Video5 hours ago

Thailand Tourist Visa Waivers & Restrictions eased for New Years | GMT
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Thailand halves gap between second dose and booster amid Omicron concerns
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Malaysia donates 283,400 AstraZenaca vaccine doses to Laos
Southeast Asia5 hours ago

Vietnam’s Hanoi Metro faces boycott, lacks of passengers
Tourism5 hours ago

Thai aviation sector calls for visa waiver for international travellers
Coronavirus World6 hours ago

First Omicron death reported in UK, variant now accounts for 40% of London cases
Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
World13 hours ago

Lithuania: Taking a stand against China
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending