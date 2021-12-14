The Christmas scene on shiny, sparkly Samui

Are you looking to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui? The magical Gulf of Thailand island features an expat community that makes sure to bring a slice of home with them, especially during the holidays. Here, we have a list of venues that are offering Christmas celebrations that may include fine dining and Santa’s grotto for the little ones. At The Thaiger, we wish you a happy holiday filled with fun and happiness with your loved ones.

Chi Samui

Santa Claus is coming to Chi!

Friday, December 17th

We’re throwing a festive fun day with free snacks & drinks for the kids……with Santa coming all the way from the North Pole!!

Santa will be arriving at 4 pm SHARP & bringing with him a gift for every child who’s been good this year!

Don’t miss your chance to meet Santa himself!

Booking advised for sofas/beds:

Phone: 092-271-7439, Email: info@chisamui.com

Join us at Chi Samui any time of day or night & enjoy 3 long hours of free flow ice-cold beer, red, white & rose wines and of course bubbles for just 1,499 baht inclusive!

Meliá Koh Samui

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and choir performance at the lobby.

December 17th, 6:30 pm-7:30 pm

For more information:

FB: m.me/meliakohsamui

LINE: @meliakohsamui

Email: reservation.kohsamui@melia.com

Call: 077 938 899

Green Market Samui (Fisherman’s Village in Bophut)

by Greenlight Cafe & Bar

December 19th (Sunday) 2021

Time: 3 pm-8 pm

– live music

– locally made, locally grown, locally sourced

– healthy organic food & vegan food

– freshly roasted coffee

– home-made bread & pastries

– raw desserts & sweets

– probiotic soft drinks

– homemade chocolate & cheeses

– organic soaps & shampoos

– arts, craft, and games

– yoga goods

– second-hand

– silent auctions

– trash recycle station

– alternative healing therapies & massage

– With your Trash Hero steel water bottle get free refills of structured “Kangen” water

We want to see you all again there for this special event.

SHOPPERS – bring your own bags!

This is organised by volunteers, and entry is free.

Nikki Beach

Christmas Brunch

December 25th, 12 pm-4 pm

Enjoy live entertainment and tunes by our resident DJ. Reservations required and can be done by emailing: info.kohsamui@nikkibeach.com

Tree Tops Sky Dining & Bar – Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

Christmas Lighting Ceremony

December 19, 2021 from 3 pm-6 pm

Join us for a festive wonderland to officially switch-on the Christmas tree lights and celebrate the start of the festive season.

Get in the festive mood with some traditional winter drinks including mulled wine and eggnog while listening to some Christmas music and capturing some memories in front of the stunning tree and serene Samui landscape; the perfect backdrop for your social media.

Starting with gingerbread activities to Christmas music, meet Santa Clause for a photo before enjoying the kid’s magic show.

As we approach the tree lighting, listen to traditional Christmas carols being sung by a choir and enjoy some festive drinks while the kids have fun. This event is in partnership with Sisters on Samui, a charity we are proud to support.

Price:

600 baht per person including all kids activities, kids friendly buffet and two beverages per adult to support the charity.

Direct bookings can be made by following the link:

https://www.tablecheck.com/…/treetops-sky…/reserve

The Summer House

Christmas Dinner Party

December 25, 2021

12 pm-4 pm, or 5 pm-9 pm

850 baht per person

The Summer House

Christmas Night Party

Live DJ set with Alex Hendrix

Eva Cafe & Restaurant

December 24th starting at 5 pm:

Saxophonist from 6 pm- 8 pm

Cosplay Alice in Eva Wonderland

Santa’s Visit Christmas Stocking

Live station and degustation menus

December 25th starting at 12 pm:

Bulet singer

Meet Santa

Kids’ activities

Cosplay Alice in Eva Wonderland

Live station and degustation menus

Book before December 15: 999 baht (Early bird)

Book December 16th or walk-in: 1,199 baht

Kids under 12 years old will enjoy half price fee and will enjoy main course and dessert

Foxtrot Bistro

Christmas Day 3 Course Dinner

December 25th: 12 pm- 3 pm

3 course dinner: 1,800 baht

3 course dinner with free-flow alcohol: 3,200 baht

Vegan, Seafood and meat options available

Coco Tam’s

Always a fun time at Coco Tam’s, the beachside restaurant and bar features fire shows, great music, and delicious food. Come here for an eclectic party almost every night of the week!

We wish you a Merry Christmas from The Thaiger and Koh Samui island, with many blessings for the year ahead. As always, we recommend celebrating safely and following all laws in the glorious Kingdom of Thailand!