Candidate for Bangkok governor under fire after claim he studied under Einstein’s grandson

A candidate for Bangkok governor is under fire after he claimed to have studied engineering under Albert Einstein’s grandson, and even went as far to say he’s the only one in Thailand that has studied under an Einstein. But a Thai reporter decided to fact check the claims and found that the American professor has no connection to one of the greatest physicists of all time.

The candidate, Suchatvee Suwansawat from Thailand’s Democrat Party, was telling a story about himself at an event when he said he studied under Herbert Einstein, at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, (MIT). He claimed that his professor is the grandchild of Albert Einstein. Suchatvee even touted himself the “only direct descendant of Einstein in Thailand,” implying that some of the knowledge from the man who developed the theory of relativity was passed down to him through his studies under the physicist’s “grandson.”

A Thai journalist had someone reach out to Herbet Einstein, who is a professor at MIT’s Department of Civil and Environment Engineering. The professor confirmed that Suchatvee was his doctoral student, and “a very good one,” but he not related to Albert Einstein.