Take a workation at these 5 best places in Koh Samui
Thanks to the increased freedom of remote work, the concept of “workation” — work while on vacation — is now more popular and widespread than ever! Picture yourself spending the day working from your laptop while taking in a spectacular view of a beach and letting the ocean breeze soothe your soul.
Thailand is a popular destination for workations. And Koh Samui is the perfect place to go if you want to combine productivity with natural beauty. Nothing can beat the feeling of working on your passion and enjoying the awe-inspiring scenery that Koh Samui offers!
So, if you’ve been dreaming of moving your “office” to exotic places, here are the best hotels in Koh Samui for a productive workation.
1. Lipa Lodge Beach Resort
Exchange your busy workspace in the city with unspoilt nature in Lipa Lodge Beach Resort. Located right at the beach, the resort allows you to work while filling your lungs with the fresh sea air. It also offers an outdoor infinity pool and beautiful tropical gardens for ultimate rejuvenation and relaxation. After working hard all day, enjoy a beach massage to refresh your body and mind in the resort’s spa. Additionally, there’s a gym and tennis court if you want to stay active during your workation. Each room is equipped with a desk, so you can work comfortably from your room. However, since there’s free hi-speed Wi-Fi throughout the resort, you also have the option to work anywhere you want – whether by the pool, tropical garden, or the world-class on-site restaurant.
2. Buri Rasa Village
Offering a blend of traditional Thai decor with ultra modern facilities, Buri Rasa Village is the perfect workation destination for those who want to live a true tropical lifestyle. The elegant rooms are surrounded by lush greens, allowing you to feel one with nature. Buri Rasa Village offers complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, air conditioning, Bluetooth soundbar, LED streaming television, laptop-size safety box, and even a Nespresso machine. Thus, staying productive while enjoying a leisurely vacation is easy in Buri Rasa Village. To relieve your muscles and stress, you can enjoy Nam Thai Herbal Massage, sample mouthwatering food in the oceanfront restaurant, swim in the huge swimming pool, or simply unwind and sunbathe on the beach.
3. The Library
Everything you need to get your work done will be waiting in The Library’s spacious rooms. From pool villas to suites and studios, each unit features premium amenities to support your productivity, such as iMac computers, a comfy working desk, and fast Wi-Fi. Some units also comes with a 43-inch flat-screen TV and a luxurious pillow menu. There’s an amazing library called The Lib. Here, you can find an amazing curated collection of over 1400 books. Furthermore, The Library has an on-site restaurant called The Page, which offers delicious international and fusion dishes. For some fun at night, go to the Drink Gallery or the Tapas Bar to enjoy some cocktails and tapas. There’s also a fully equipped gym, a unique red swimming pool, and easy access to the beach to keep your body and mind healthy!
4. The White Cottage
If you’re looking for a good budget option in Koh Samui, The White Cottage in Bophut is a great choice. There are 11 sun-drenched bungalows within The White Cottage. Each bungalows offers air conditioning, speedy free Wi-Fi, flat-screen cable TV, a safety deposit box, and air-conditioning. They also come with a terrace and seating area where you can sit down, open your laptop, and work while enjoying the fresh breezes of the ocean. You can also escape the heat and cool down at the charming swimming pool. Since The White Cottage is located on a beach, you can walk to the beach to have some fun in the sand! If you want to work in a cafe, an incredible range of dining outlets and cafés are available around The White Cottage.
5. Samui Jasmine Resort
Work from the attractive and inviting rooms in Samui Jasmine Resort. The modern Thai-style rooms feature everything you need to do your work while also enjoying an unmatched relaxation. These include private balconies, flat-screen TVs, air-conditioning, a comfortable desk, and even a lounge area. Within the resort, you can find a beautiful swimming pool, a bar, and a restaurant. Wake up to the sound of the waves, have breakfast by the beach, and then work with the most stunning backdrop of the sea. When it’s time to turn off your laptop, unwind with a swim in the swimming pool or get a relaxing massage while watching the fantastic sunset at the beach.
Whether you want to work amidst lush greenery or right at the beach, Koh Samui provides amazing options for you as you plan your workation!
If you’re dreaming of a fantastic glamping in Thailand, read our article on the 5 beautiful glamping spots in Phuket to get closer to nature.
