Spend summer in Thailand like a local

Thailand is a top tourism destination because of its historic landmarks, beautiful natural scenery, and resorts. Summer in Thailand promises to be amazing! When the weather warms up, the city bursts with vitality so it’s time to start ticking off our incredible list of things to do in Thailand this summer. We’ve put together a local list of the top 5 places to visit in Thailand during the summer.

Top 5 Places to Visit in Thailand This Summer

1. Singha Park, Chiang Rai Province

You don’t have to wait for winter to visit Chiang Rai, Singha Park located 19 mins away from Chiang Rai city centre welcomes everyone looking to relax on the rice fields and have the chance to take some amazing pictures. A family-friendly destination in Chiang Rai’s countryside, along with a lovely park where you may spend your mornings or afternoons.

The farm is now more known for its oolong tea production, and tours of the park allow tourists to observe how the tea is produced and meticulously chosen. Trails, lakes, and meadows have all been sympathetically landscaped in the park, making it a desirable destination for Chiang Rai residents. Other activities you can participate in to make the most out of your trip include cycling, farm tour, rock climbing, adventure rope course, and ziplining – with a spectacular view of Doi Chiang (Chiang Mountain). The petting zoo will also keep children entertained!

Singha Park also doesn’t leave you without choices for places to eat and drink. There are many great restaurants to choose from that offer Western and Thai food, with delicious specialities from Northern Thailand.

2. Klong Sa Kaeo, Krabi Province

“Klong Sa Kaeo” is a famous natural attraction in Krabi that is perfect for relaxing in the summer. Klong Sa Kaew is also known as “The Amazon River” of Krabi. It’s a swath of jungle situated on a river with crystal clear water which therefore makes it ideal for swimming and canoeing. The highlight of this place that makes it beautiful and unique are the 7 ponds that surround the jungle. There you can rent canoes where you go straight into the bush.

Located 18 Kilometers from Ao Nang beach, upon entry there a small stall will be waiting where you must pay the 80 Baht admission fee, as well as some food vendors and parking space.

3. Pha Taek Waterfall, Ranong Province

For people who appreciate trekking and adventure, Pha Taek Waterfall located in Khao Laem National Park is a must-see. Throughout the year, the gorgeous limestone waterfall flows with crystal pure water. When you swim in the waterfall, you may observe a variety of unusual fish since it is so fresh and clean.

The waterfall is around a 6 kilometres hike from Khao Laem National Park and the hills can be quite steep so therefore they only accept a limited number of tourists per trip, reservations will have to be made in advance.

4. Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, Chumphon Province

Mu Ko Chumphon National Park is a Thai national park that consists of a collection of islands off the coast of Chumphon Province, in the Gulf of Thailand. There are roughly 40 islands that have long beaches, white sand, and clear water. The islands worth exploring there include Khai Island, Lawa Island, and Langka Chiu Island. When you are swimming among the corals, expect to encounter a variety of colorful marine life, including clownfish and colorful sea anemones. Whale sharks are said to be found at Mu Ko Chumphon National Park as well.

Visitors have said that they encountered various wildlife including a large number of monkeys that hang around on the walkways. Swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving are all popular activities on the colorful coral reefs. Locals also suggest trying the birds’ nests soup.

5. Ban Krang Camp, Phetchaburi Province

Kaeng Krachan National Park is around 60 kilometers from Phetchaburi city centre. However, it is possible and recommended to travel there from Hua Hin, which is around 75 kilometers away. It is Thailand’s largest national park covering more than 2,910 sq km, the park was also listed as a World Heritage Site in July 2021. The park is well-known for its wildlife viewing, camping, hiking, and breathtaking views of the sea of mist. A few medium-sized waterfalls and a few smaller caves can also be found in the park.

The best way to get to the park is by either driving there yourself, going with a guide or making other private arrangements. However locals say its best to go your self so you can stop at various spots for wildlife watching.

There are numerous of activities you can participate in summers that range from exploring the jungle, visit beautiful waterfalls, paddle in exotic rivers, and snorkel in the crystal clear blue sea. Aside from that, you can take stunning pictures of numerous parks and fields. Visiting some of the destinations we’ve recommended will ensure that you have the most enjoyable summer in Thailand.

