Guides
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Thailand is a top tourism destination because of its historic landmarks, beautiful natural scenery, and resorts. Summer in Thailand promises to be amazing! When the weather warms up, the city bursts with vitality so it’s time to start ticking off our incredible list of things to do in Thailand this summer. We’ve put together a local list of the top 5 places to visit in Thailand during the summer.
Top 5 Places to Visit in Thailand This Summer
1. Singha Park, Chiang Rai Province
You don’t have to wait for winter to visit Chiang Rai, Singha Park located 19 mins away from Chiang Rai city centre welcomes everyone looking to relax on the rice fields and have the chance to take some amazing pictures. A family-friendly destination in Chiang Rai’s countryside, along with a lovely park where you may spend your mornings or afternoons.
The farm is now more known for its oolong tea production, and tours of the park allow tourists to observe how the tea is produced and meticulously chosen. Trails, lakes, and meadows have all been sympathetically landscaped in the park, making it a desirable destination for Chiang Rai residents. Other activities you can participate in to make the most out of your trip include cycling, farm tour, rock climbing, adventure rope course, and ziplining – with a spectacular view of Doi Chiang (Chiang Mountain). The petting zoo will also keep children entertained!
Singha Park also doesn’t leave you without choices for places to eat and drink. There are many great restaurants to choose from that offer Western and Thai food, with delicious specialities from Northern Thailand.
2. Klong Sa Kaeo, Krabi Province
“Klong Sa Kaeo” is a famous natural attraction in Krabi that is perfect for relaxing in the summer. Klong Sa Kaew is also known as “The Amazon River” of Krabi. It’s a swath of jungle situated on a river with crystal clear water which therefore makes it ideal for swimming and canoeing. The highlight of this place that makes it beautiful and unique are the 7 ponds that surround the jungle. There you can rent canoes where you go straight into the bush.
Located 18 Kilometers from Ao Nang beach, upon entry there a small stall will be waiting where you must pay the 80 Baht admission fee, as well as some food vendors and parking space.
3. Pha Taek Waterfall, Ranong Province
For people who appreciate trekking and adventure, Pha Taek Waterfall located in Khao Laem National Park is a must-see. Throughout the year, the gorgeous limestone waterfall flows with crystal pure water. When you swim in the waterfall, you may observe a variety of unusual fish since it is so fresh and clean.
The waterfall is around a 6 kilometres hike from Khao Laem National Park and the hills can be quite steep so therefore they only accept a limited number of tourists per trip, reservations will have to be made in advance.
4. Mu Ko Chumphon National Park, Chumphon Province
Mu Ko Chumphon National Park is a Thai national park that consists of a collection of islands off the coast of Chumphon Province, in the Gulf of Thailand. There are roughly 40 islands that have long beaches, white sand, and clear water. The islands worth exploring there include Khai Island, Lawa Island, and Langka Chiu Island. When you are swimming among the corals, expect to encounter a variety of colorful marine life, including clownfish and colorful sea anemones. Whale sharks are said to be found at Mu Ko Chumphon National Park as well.
Visitors have said that they encountered various wildlife including a large number of monkeys that hang around on the walkways. Swimming, snorkeling, and scuba diving are all popular activities on the colorful coral reefs. Locals also suggest trying the birds’ nests soup.
5. Ban Krang Camp, Phetchaburi Province
Kaeng Krachan National Park is around 60 kilometers from Phetchaburi city centre. However, it is possible and recommended to travel there from Hua Hin, which is around 75 kilometers away. It is Thailand’s largest national park covering more than 2,910 sq km, the park was also listed as a World Heritage Site in July 2021. The park is well-known for its wildlife viewing, camping, hiking, and breathtaking views of the sea of mist. A few medium-sized waterfalls and a few smaller caves can also be found in the park.
The best way to get to the park is by either driving there yourself, going with a guide or making other private arrangements. However locals say its best to go your self so you can stop at various spots for wildlife watching.
There are numerous of activities you can participate in summers that range from exploring the jungle, visit beautiful waterfalls, paddle in exotic rivers, and snorkel in the crystal clear blue sea. Aside from that, you can take stunning pictures of numerous parks and fields. Visiting some of the destinations we’ve recommended will ensure that you have the most enjoyable summer in Thailand.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Spend summer in Thailand like a local
Friday Covid Update: Provincial totals; pregnant women urged to get vaccinated
Thaiger Bites | Your comments and Feedback | September 3
A Guide to Visiting Austria in 2021
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
80% of condos in Thailand sold to foreigners, 50% China
Phuket daily Covid-19: 235 infections, no death, no Sandboxers
GMT | Prayut responds to bribe rumours, Sandbox eases entry restrictions, ABBA | September 3
Vaccinated domestic travellers allowed to enter Phuket starting next week
Thailand’s plant-based Covid-19 vaccine ready for phase 1 trials
A 3-day guide to visiting Bangkok
Thailand’s spa operators optimistic business will pick up in last quarter
Police investigation boss gives update on death-in-custody case
Friday Covid Update: 271 deaths and 14,653 new cases
Thai PM defends pandemic management strategy during no-confidence grilling
Shocked New Yorkers survey the damage following torrential rainfall
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
Friday Covid Update: 18,702 new cases; provincial totals
Field hospital raided after reports of Covid patients doing drugs, having group sex
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 264 deaths, news briefs
Genders separate at field hospital after alleged orgies, drugs
Cambodia upset over Thai temple’s resemblance to Angkor Wat
Covid UPDATE: 264 deaths, provincial totals
Bangkok Airways breach may have compromised customer data
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 292 new deaths, news briefs
Bangkok Hospital Phuket offers expats vaccines including Pfizer
Fears police chief Thitisan won’t be held accountable for murder
Bomb rocks train en route to Bangkok from the Deep South
Phuket Covid-19 numbers drop slightly to 169, no new deaths
New York TAT says US travellers look for trips without quarantine
Thailand to get Covid-19 foreign aid from China and Korea
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Parks, sports fields and other venues allowed to reopen in Bangkok
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
7 monks receive suspended jail terms, 10,000 baht fines from Chiang Mai court
- Crime3 days ago
Police issue warning over rumoured death of officer who leaked custody killing footage
- Thailand4 days ago
“Dark red” interprovincial transport ban lifted, flights and bus services resume Wednesday
- Crime1 day ago
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket extends tight entry restrictions, vaccine required for most