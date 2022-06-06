Connect with us

Spend the night in one of the top hotels in Chiang Rai for 2022

Photo via Anantara Golden Triangle Chiang Rai's Official Website

Chiang Rai, a temple-studded city in northern Thailand, receives less visitors than its provincial neighbor Chiang Mai. However, those who brave the journey will be rewarded with lush green scenery and old temples like Wat Phra Kaew and Wat Klang Wiang. Beyond the city, the Golden Triangle, which straddles the borders of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand, is home to hill tribes, elephant sanctuaries, and opium-era ruins.

Guests can stay in world-class hotels set against a backdrop of lush jungles and mountains, providing a bit of heaven. Elephant camps and other jungle activities are just a few of the thrills that guests at these exotic hotels will remember for the rest of their lives.

5 Top Hotels To Visit In Chiang Rai

1. Mora Boutique Hotel

Mora Boutique Hotel offers a great starting point to exploring Chiang Rai. With convenient access to the city’s attractions, guests here can also enjoy tastefully furnished rooms. Moreover, the hotel’s onsite hot tub, fitness centre, outdoor pool, hot spring bath and spa make staying here an absolute delight.

Rooms were designed to match the outdoor nature, complete with wooden/parqueted flooring and elegant Thai style decor. Here, guests can relax at the hotel’s many amenities while planning their next outing. In fact, just walking into the hotel’s lobby will transcend visitors into a classy, yet tropical world that is indicative of this amazing northern Thailand region.

Facilities: Fitness centre, garden, hot tub, spa, swimming pool and bar.

Pricing: 1,109 – 3,361 Baht.

Address: 648/6 Uttarakit Road, Viang, Muang Chiangrai, 57000.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Mora Boutique Hotel, Chiang Rai | Best Price Guarantee - Mobile Bookings &amp; Live Chat

Mora Boutique Hotel

2. Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle

Surrounded by greenery in northern Thailand’s Chiang Rai city, guests at the Four Seasons will undoubtedly feel at one with nature. However, for those who wish to delve deeper, the hotel offers excursions such as seeing rescue elephants and trekking through bamboo jungles. Additionally, guests can unwind at the hotel’s riverside free-form pool or at the spa. Visitors will also find that the tent-like rooms feature a minibar and private balcony. They even have custom-made wooden hot tubs that further add to the green amenities.

Dining options include Thai, Laotian, Burmese and Western cuisines that are representative of the hotel’s location in the Golden Triangle. Overall, visitors to this hotel surely will love their experiences both inside and outside of their rooms. As one of the most eco-friendly hotels in Thailand, from it’s amenities to it’s services, we love everything about it.

Facilities: Swimming pool, tea/coffee maker in all rooms, bar, breakfast, hot tub and jacuzzi.

Pricing: From 220, 410 Baht.

Address: 499 Moo 1, Vieng, Chiang Rai, Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai, Thailand 57150.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Spend the night in one of the top hotels in Chiang Rai for 2022 | News by Thaiger

Tented Camp Golden Triangle

3. The Legend Chiang Rai Hotel

This SHA Certified hotel is located directly on the Mae Kok River. The Legend’s location offers access to the area’s beautiful nature as well as being within walking distance to the city centre.

Guests can indulge in the hotel’s traditional Thai herbal treatments and relax around the hotel’s lotus ponds and lush, flower gardens. The Legend’s design features Thai-inspired buildings that make up 78 rooms. Furthermore, each room is decorated with a luxurious blend of white walls and linens with beautiful wood accents. And, the infinity pool offers a wonderful escape from the heat before settling at the hotel’s La Casa restaurant for a wood-fired pizza.

Facilities: Fitness centre, spa, swimming pool, restaurants and garden.

Pricing: 1,142 – 7,592 Baht.

Address: 124/15 Kohloy Road, Tambon Robwiang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

The Legend Chiang Rai Hotel (SHA Certified), Chiang Rai | 2021 Updated Prices, Deals

The Legend Chiang Rai Hotel

4. Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort

With beautiful views of the Golden Triangle mountains, guests at Anantara will be amazed at the hotel’s location and amenities. Nestled in a bamboo forest along with lush gardens and rice paddies, it’s easy to see why this exotic hotel is one of the best to stay at.

Guests here can take in the surrounding nature by swimming in the hotel’s infinity pool which overlooks the jungle. Furthermore, the hotel offers restaurants and a spa so guests can enjoy a relaxing break from sightseeing. Moreover, each room is furnished with modern Thai decor, complete with a balcony and bathtub. The hotel’s rate also includes either a spa treatment, elephant camp experience or countryside tour. Additionally, visitors can take yoga classes, go cycling, or ride a longtail boat down the Mekong River.

Facilities: Swimming pool, bar, breakfast, tennis court, fitness centre, spa and wellness centre.

Pricing: 8,318 – 104,323 Baht.

Address: 229 Moo 1, Chiang Saen – Mae Sai, 57150 Golden Triangle, Thailand.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp &amp; Resort | Chiang Rai Thailand Luxury Hotels Resorts | Remote Lands

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort

5. Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort

Among the finest hotels in Chiang Rai, Le Meridien definitely lives up to its name. Located in peaceful seclusion, visitors can be sure to get ultimate privacy and relaxation. Moreover, the hotel offers a spa, gym, pool, restaurants and bar.

Each room features contemporary designs, high-end bathrooms and plush bedding. Thus, the hotel definitely is up to par with its price per night as the amenities are flawless. Italian and international cuisines are on-site at the hotel’s restaurants for visitors to enjoy a great meal. And, since the hotel is rated 5 stars, guests can be sure there are recreational facilities such as boats, yoga, gym, pool, and spa to make their stays all-inclusive.

Facilities: Balcony, terrace, minibar, spa, massage, fitness centre, library, kids’ club, restaurants, swimming pool and garden.

Pricing: 2,251 – 3,900 Baht.

Address: 221 / 2 Moo 20 Kwaewai Road, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000.

Click here to book now on Agoda.

Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort, Thailand - Holiday residences in Chiangrai (Thailand)

Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort

Chiang Rai is Thailand’s northernmost province with beautiful views and pristine nature. Finding a hotel to stay at will surely be delightful, as the ones mentioned above offer truly world-class experiences.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

