Shopping from China is now easier than ever

Press Release

It can be hard to find exactly what you’re looking for when shopping in Thailand! Sometimes you just can’t be bothered to hop on your scooter or hail a tuk-tuk to go to the mall or local market to hunt around, and the selection can be very limited. Luckily for you, Baopals.com has taken Taobao and Tmall – China’s biggest shopping platforms – and made them easily accessible to people living all over Thailand! Choose from hundreds of millions of items loved by international expat communities, and have a hardworking bilingual service team by your side. Just relax and order all you need at cheaper prices on Baopals, directly from China to your door!

Over the past six years, Baopals has sold over 5.8 million products to over 105,000 shoppers. The team monitors every order to ensure that sellers are reliable and ship out quickly. Getting help is quick and easy, whether inquiring about products or even customizing an order.

The biggest online sale in the entire world is happening soon on Baopals! Called shuang shi yi (“double eleven”) in Chinese, Singles’ Day will take place on November 11th. It is a day to celebrate your individuality and treat yourself to nice stuff! Over 300,000 sellers on Baopals will be offering discounts this 11.11, so what are you waiting for?

Shop for affordable electronics, home decor, clothing, accessories, shoes and everything else you have been missing in Thailand! Pick up some much-needed items for yourself, or take advantage of the sale to get unique Christmas gifts for everyone on your list.

What’s Hot is a special section of the website where you can browse what other Baopals shoppers are buying and loving. Check it out to see the best deals other customers have found.

Browse the Baopals departments to see all of the top brands and products on offer. Expect discounts ranging from 20-60% off

Sign up now for all the details of the sale, and you will also receive $10 off your first order!

Get started at Baopals.com and find them in your app store as well!