Connect with us

Pattaya

Pattaya Police taking safety precautions for Loy Krathong festival

Published

 on 

Pattaya Police are taking safety precautions for the Loy Krathong festivals coming up tonight. Police held a meeting yesterday about safety measures.

The safety measures include: banning all sky lanterns, fireworks, alcohol, and smoking (including cannabis), and ensuring nightlife and entertainment venues close at their legal times between midnight and 2am depending on what zone the venue falls into.

Checkpoints on Beach Road will search for illegal drugs or weapons, as well as drunk driving. There are no major road closures, but heavy traffic is still expected during the festival. 

The most popular spots in Pattaya for Loy Krathong will be Pattaya and Jomtien beaches, Wat Suttawas, and Mapprachan Lake, The Pattaya News reported. Most activities will start at around 5pm.

Pattaya is not the only hotspot in Thailand on alert for safety during Loy Krathong. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt urged people to avoid putting money in banana trunks, or Kratong in Thai, because it encourages coin collectors, especially children, to try and retrieve the money every year on Loy Kratong Day which inevitably leads to a drowning tragedy.

Chadchart made it known to the public that he did not want people to put money into their Kratong this year, or any year.

The Ministry of Public Health revealed some damning drowning statistics during the Loy Kratong Festival from 2017 to 2021. Over those five years, 60 people drowned on Loy Kratong Day, an average of 12 people per year. It was also revealed that death by drowning is high the day after Loy Kratong Day.

The Ministry of Public Health said most of the deaths were among people aged 45 to 59 years old while 30% of the deaths were children aged under 15 years old. There were more male deaths than females. The reasons for drowning involved alcohol, coin picking, and falling off the riverside banks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism30 mins ago

Tourists flood to Chiang Mai for Yi Peng and Loy Krathong festivities
Coronavirus (Covid-19)30 mins ago

Thai physician raises concerns over Omicron mutations as cases rise
This is Thailand36 mins ago

All You Need to know about Loy Krathong in Thailand 2022
Sponsored2 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Pattaya41 mins ago

Pattaya Police taking safety precautions for Loy Krathong festival
Press Room59 mins ago

Shopping from China is now easier than ever
Phuket1 hour ago

New Zealand expat arrested in Phuket over weapons, including explosives
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Technology2 hours ago

Flying taxis ready for takeoff inside three years
Thailand2 hours ago

BMA to increase Loy Krathong Festival security | GMT
Crime17 hours ago

Drunk police doctor who crashed Porsche killing 2 in Thailand avoids prison for now
Thailand17 hours ago

Chadchart worries about the increase of drowning on Loy Kratong Festival day
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Pattaya18 hours ago

Egyptian men who allegedly stole mobile phones from Pattaya guest house arrested
Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Travel19 hours ago

Chiang Mai: Digital Nomad Paradise in 2023
Thailand19 hours ago

Thai PM Prayut happy with increased employment rate
Patong19 hours ago

Police find meth pills, gun, bullets, knife, and axe in man’s car in Patong
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending