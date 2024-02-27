Shining bright in 2023,Techysquad foresees an epic 2024 Witnessing a successful 2023, Techysquad, a technology-first company, marches into 2024 with one goal in mind: Innovate, automate, repeat.

Techysquad, a technology company with a track record of more than 10 years of innovation and development, saw a spectacular 2023 marked by exciting product releases, stellar partnerships and global industry recognition.

The technology firm stole the spotlight at several major IT and fintech events, strengthening its foothold in the constantly evolving technology realm. Acclaimed for its broker-specific CRM solution, Techysquad is also a pioneer in PSP integration, hosting, regulation, risk management, and more.

A look back at 2023

Last year saw the launch of numerous Techysquad products and features, starting with not one, but three modules to its Forex CRM solution, including Sales & Marketing, Reward and Risk Management.

By offering a snapshot of essential brokerage operations, these new additions to Techysquad’s already powerful Forex CRM suite offload the operational strain that comes with process management, allowing brokers to focus on what truly matters – business growth.

Following shortly on the heels of the CRM upgrades was the release of Techysquad’s mobile app for iOS and Android. Enabling brokers to keep track of their operations on the go, the app takes operations management to the age of ‘mobile first’. And that was only the beginning.

2023 was the year of innovation and customisation for Techysquad. The IB ‘Reward’ module underwent significant improvements and customisation to meet the increasingly sophisticated demands of IBs and brokers alike. Thanks to these enhancements, brokers can now better manage and incentivise their IB Partners to generate greater client flows and revenue.

Ten years of successful business

For Techysquad, reflecting on 2023 is reflecting on ten years of growth, challenges, and lessons learnt blended into a success story. As no success can be achieved without a strong team on the ground, Techysquad expanded its development team across additional dedicated departments.

Stronger than ever, Techysquad made a successful foray into new markets, including the UAE, Thailand, where the tech firm has already gained significant traction, as well as other countries such as Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, and Cambodia. With an ever-expanding market share and a robust product, the company is on the roll.

A game-changing CRM product

A pioneer in developing IT and CRM solutions for the brokerage industry, Techysquad understands that innovation is the source of its success story. With a mission to transform brokerage operations management, the ambitious technology firm has developed its Forex CRM to be a one-stop solution for brokers of all sizes.

Techysquad’s team can set up and deliver a full operational system in only 30 minutes, empowering brokers to launch their operations swiftly, thus significantly reducing setup time and maximising their time to market.

Strategic partnerships

While innovation is key to building a cutting-edge CRM product, forging strategic alliances is paramount to future-proofing it.

Striking a partnership with VertexFX, an institutional-grade trading platform developed by fintech leader Hybrid Solutions, the company has developed its CRM into a powerhouse designed for growth at scale.

Techysquad continued to strengthen its platform through 2023, by entering into strategic collaborations with multiple payment processors, all in an effort to power brokers’ operations.

Winning global recognition

Techysquad entered the global scene, making its presence noticed by the industry’s best at iFX EXPO Asia held in Bangkok, in June of 2023 and seven months later, at iFX EXPO Dubai in January 2024.

Holding a prominent position on the expo floor, with a booth, both events offered the technology provider the opportunity to reinforce its position in the industry, network with major stakeholders and expand its outreach.

The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence was underscored by a string of prestigious awards in 2023 venturing into 2024, including:

The Excellence Award for Outstanding Contribution in IT Field from Honourable Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat India

Times Men of the Year Award 2023 For Pioneer in IT and Digital Media Services by Times Group, a recognition given to Viren Shah

Times Power Women Award 2023 For Pioneer in IT and Digital Media Services by Times Group, an honour granted to Mehnaz Munshi

UF AWARDS APAC 2023 – Best CRM Software Provider in APAC

UF AWARDS MEA 2024: Best CRM Software Provider in MEA

What to expect from Techysquad in the coming months

Looking further into 2024, Techysquad remains focused on international expansion and localisation, aiming to integrate big data analytics and customer-facing technologies to enhance the user experience.

In anticipation of evolving market dynamics, Techysquad foresees increased demand for sophisticated algorithms for automated trading and risk management tools. As the Forex industry continues to expand, market players are likely to face further challenges triggered by shifting regulatory frameworks and the rise of advanced technologies. To stay ahead, brokers will need to embrace new solutions that help them navigate compliance changes and better manage risk.

Revealing the launch of a new state-of-the-art Forex CRM boasting lightning-fast data processing capabilities and innovative features such as Power BI charts, Techysquad ticks all the boxes, improving the bottom line for brokers at every aspect of their business.

Later in the year, the company plans to introduce their own cryptocurrency payment gateway, copy trading, and a brand-new PAMM.

As it continues to develop and customise its product suite to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the Forex trading industry players, Techysquad leads the way into a future defined by technological agility and customer centricity.

With an exciting pipeline for the year ahead, the technology firm is set for further growth, as the Techysquad team works meticulously behind the scenes, leaving everyone wondering, ‘What’s next?’

To follow Techysquad’s journey and make sure you never miss an update, visit their website.

