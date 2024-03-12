Wallaya Chirathivat shapes Thailand’s retail industry

Thailand’s retail industry has been dramatically shaped by the innovative leadership of Wallaya Chirathivat, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Pattana Plc (CPN). As the head of one of the country’s most influential retail and property development firms, Wallaya’s strategies have led to significant advancements in the retail sector and her achievements have been recognised both locally and globally.

Throughout her time at CPN, Wallaya has successfully launched numerous shopping centre projects, setting new standards in the country’s retail history. Her leadership prowess has been recognised by Forbes Asia, which listed her as one of the top 20 businesswomen in 2022. In the following year, she won Thailand’s Top CEO of the Year in the real estate business category, exemplifying her exceptional management vision and strategy.

Internationally, CPN under Wallaya’s leadership has received three significant awards from the IAA Awards for Listed Companies 2022, including Best CEO, Best CFO, and Best Investor Relations. These awards highlight CPN’s excellent business and financial management, solidifying its position as an industry leader.

Moreover, Wallaya’s commitment to sustainability has led to CPN being listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for real estate management and development, as well as S&P Global’s The Sustainability Yearbook 2024. CPN’s ranking as No.1 globally in the DJSI’s real estate management and development sector is a testament to Wallaya’s dedication to environmental stewardship.

Starting her journey with the family business at 23 years old, Wallaya has been instrumental in transforming Central Supermarket into a well-known Tops brand. As a co-chief executive in her 30s, she led the revitalisation of Robinson and the development of Central Phuket. She then naturally transitioned into property development at CPN in 2005, merging her retail expertise with her passion for innovation.

Legacy and Achievements

A significant achievement in Wallaya’s career was the redevelopment of the World Trade Center, now CentralWorld, which won the Best of The Best Award from the International Council of Shopping Centers in 2010. This award acknowledges not only design excellence but also successful sales, highlighting Wallaya’s comprehensive approach to retail development.

Despite Thailand’s slow economic recovery, CPN remains committed to substantial investment plans for sustainable growth. From 2023 to 2027, the company aims to develop five mega mixed-use projects in key locations in Bangkok, with a total investment exceeding 100 billion baht (US$2.8 billion).

One such project, Central Park, is set to debut in the third quarter of 2025 and is expected to transform Bangkok’s urban landscape, comparable to prominent parks in New York and London, reported Bangkok Post.