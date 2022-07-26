Samui Summer Jazz Festivals raises THB100K for island charity Sisters on Samui (SOS)

Connect with us

PHOTO: Samui Summer Jazz

Press Release

The recent Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2022 held in June and organised by SKÅL International Koh Samui, has donated Thai Baht 100,000 to its charity partner, the Sisters on Samui Foundation (SOS).

Funds raised through ticket sales, venues, generous sponsors and the musicians themselves contributed to this donation.

The Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2022 ran from June 7-12 and featured a line-up of top jazz and world music artists from the Netherlands and USA, performing alongside Thai jazz celebrities at some of the island’s leading 5-star beachfront resorts and clubs.

Hailed as a resounding success, with over 500 residents and visitors enjoying sold-out concerts over 6 nights, the music festival was making a return to Samui after a hiatus of 8 years. This initiative is part of the SKÅL International Koh Samui – www.rediscoversamui.com tourist promotion campaign.

PHOTO: Samui Summer Jazz

Alexander Beets, a renowned Dutch tenor saxophonist and leader of the group of 18 guest artists said, “Not only were we delighted to be back in Samui playing in one of the world’s most beautiful settings, I am proud that we were also able to make a contribution to this wonderful community through SOS.” 

SOS ambassador Yvonne Roberts responded by saying, “We are grateful to our partner SKÅL International Koh Samui for the opportunity to collaborate on this fabulous event. This amazing donation will go a long way towards the work we do to help the underprivileged people of Samui.”

Meanwhile, hotel GM Jane Soergel, Acting President of SKÅL Samui and Chairman of the Samui Summer Jazz Festival organising committee said: “We are delighted that we did our musical guests proud here in Samui and deeply grateful to them for their commitment to making this event an enormous success for Koh Samui. This outcome makes me proud we were able to pull this off after a difficult couple of years for the island.”

PHOTO: Samui Summer Jazz

Special thanks also to key sponsors without which it would not have been possible, including, Imagine Samui, Brother Thailand, Ferma Lights, Nauti Beat and ContineWM.

On the back of this year’s success, plans are already underway for a reprise of the Samui Summer Jazz Festival in 2023!

For more information: www.samuisummerjazz.com

 

