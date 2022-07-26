Press Room
Samui Summer Jazz Festivals raises THB100K for island charity Sisters on Samui (SOS)
Press Release
The recent Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2022 held in June and organised by SKÅL International Koh Samui, has donated Thai Baht 100,000 to its charity partner, the Sisters on Samui Foundation (SOS).
Funds raised through ticket sales, venues, generous sponsors and the musicians themselves contributed to this donation.
The Samui Summer Jazz Festival 2022 ran from June 7-12 and featured a line-up of top jazz and world music artists from the Netherlands and USA, performing alongside Thai jazz celebrities at some of the island’s leading 5-star beachfront resorts and clubs.
Hailed as a resounding success, with over 500 residents and visitors enjoying sold-out concerts over 6 nights, the music festival was making a return to Samui after a hiatus of 8 years. This initiative is part of the SKÅL International Koh Samui – www.rediscoversamui.com tourist promotion campaign.
Alexander Beets, a renowned Dutch tenor saxophonist and leader of the group of 18 guest artists said, “Not only were we delighted to be back in Samui playing in one of the world’s most beautiful settings, I am proud that we were also able to make a contribution to this wonderful community through SOS.”
SOS ambassador Yvonne Roberts responded by saying, “We are grateful to our partner SKÅL International Koh Samui for the opportunity to collaborate on this fabulous event. This amazing donation will go a long way towards the work we do to help the underprivileged people of Samui.”
Meanwhile, hotel GM Jane Soergel, Acting President of SKÅL Samui and Chairman of the Samui Summer Jazz Festival organising committee said: “We are delighted that we did our musical guests proud here in Samui and deeply grateful to them for their commitment to making this event an enormous success for Koh Samui. This outcome makes me proud we were able to pull this off after a difficult couple of years for the island.”
Special thanks also to key sponsors without which it would not have been possible, including, Imagine Samui, Brother Thailand, Ferma Lights, Nauti Beat and ContineWM.
On the back of this year’s success, plans are already underway for a reprise of the Samui Summer Jazz Festival in 2023!
For more information: www.samuisummerjazz.com
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Panphet’s mother ‘does not blame’ French Muay Thai fighter for her son’s death
Thailand News Today | Thai Influencer harassed by pervert stalker
Pheu Thai Party leader’s car kills woman crossing road
Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Anti-Fake News Centre investigated 16,843 of 800 million posts
Samui Summer Jazz Festivals raises THB100K for island charity Sisters on Samui (SOS)
Thai couple killed in drink driving incident in Bangkok
Thai university researchers test wastewater for monkeypox at Bangkok airport
Nine alleged pedophiles arrested in Northern Thailand
Cool coworking spaces in Bangkok to boost your productivity
Mor Prom to transition from Covid to a full healthcare app
Samut observation tower to finally open after 10 years
Condos under $300,000 in Bangkok offering 5% rental yield and more
Bangkok is No.1 most popular tourist destination on Agoda in 2022
Australian passengers queuing up outside airport terminals as unions threaten more delays
5 must-visit beach clubs in Phuket 2022
British Airways flights to Thailand suspended until 2023
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
Singapore hangs a fifth person in four months
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
Thai police seize 200kg of smuggled cannabis but don’t know if it’s illegal
UPDATE: Two-faced kitten dies at 4 days old
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
18 passengers rescued after ferry explodes off South Thailand coast
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
US thug gets 5 years for brutal assault of Thai model in subway
Thailand’s heavy rain is coming back
New religious cult leader encourages followers to get drunk
Best burgers to try in Bangkok 2022
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
Thailand’s iconic Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Health3 days ago
Thai monkeypox fugitive believed to have swam to Cambodia
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Teen girl found lying on Pattaya beach missing her phone
-
Cambodia2 days ago
Nigerian monkeypox fugitive arrested in Cambodia
-
Crime3 days ago
Northeast woman dies chasing biker thief who nabbed her gold chain
-
Chiang Mai3 days ago
Rescuers searching for missing tourist in Chiang Mai find broken helmet
-
Crime3 days ago
Another Indian tourist reported gold necklace stolen in Pattaya
-
Property1 day ago
4 tips about buying a condo in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Malaysian man arrested in Thailand for laundering gambling money