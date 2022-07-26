Connect with us

Bangkok

Thai couple killed in drink driving incident in Bangkok

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via กู้ภัยร่วมกตัญญู ฐานโลตัสพระราม3﻿

A Thai couple selling food on a footpath along Rama 3 Road in Bangkok were killed yesterday in a drink driving incident. The drunk driver was caught by residents while trying to flee the scene.

The two deaths happened in front of a food court named I SEE SEE on Rama 3 Road at about 5pm yesterday. The couple who died were reported to be a 52 year old woman, Rampueng Suerkrajang, and a 51 year old man, Visut Toma. They had been selling Thai-style grilled pork skewers in front of the food court for 20 years until the accident took away their lives yesterday.

Security cameras showed a black SUV Ford Everest crash directly into the couple’s food cart. The SUV driver was reported to be a 60 year old man, Nawachart Ratniyom, who was travelling home with his wife, Nawachart. The married couple tried to flee the scene but were stopped by residents.

Angry residents tried to attack the driver because he refused to take an alcohol test. But police quickly arrived on the scene to control the angry mob. Nawachart took a test later which tested positive for alcohol. The level recorded was at 170 milligrams, way over the 50 milligram limit.

He later confessed that he drank one bottle of alcohol before driving but says he wasn’t drunk. He drove the car from the Bang Khlo sub-district in the Bang Kho Laem district of Bangkok, which is about 10 kilometres from the scene of the accident.

He insisted that the accident happened because he fell asleep. He said he would like to say sorry to the victims’ relatives and promised to take responsibility for what he had done.

The man was imprisoned at the Bangkok South Civil Court this morning. Officers from Bang Pong Pang Police Station, who are responsible for the area where the accident happened, reported to the media that the driver was charged with driving recklessly causing death and damage to the assets of others.

SOURCE: Thairath | Khaosod

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ozvenision
2022-07-26 18:55
hang the prick
Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand33 mins ago

Panphet’s mother ‘does not blame’ French Muay Thai fighter for her son’s death
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Influencer harassed by pervert stalker
Road deaths1 hour ago

Pheu Thai Party leader’s car kills woman crossing road
Sponsored7 hours ago

Enjoy a splashing time and immerse yourself in Thai Mythology in Andamanda Phuket
Media2 hours ago

Anti-Fake News Centre investigated 16,843 of 800 million posts
Press Room2 hours ago

Samui Summer Jazz Festivals raises THB100K for island charity Sisters on Samui (SOS)
Bangkok3 hours ago

Thai couple killed in drink driving incident in Bangkok
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai university researchers test wastewater for monkeypox at Bangkok airport
Crime3 hours ago

Nine alleged pedophiles arrested in Northern Thailand
Guides4 hours ago

Cool coworking spaces in Bangkok to boost your productivity
Technology4 hours ago

Mor Prom to transition from Covid to a full healthcare app
Thailand4 hours ago

Samut observation tower to finally open after 10 years
What you get for $X4 hours ago

Condos under $300,000 in Bangkok offering 5% rental yield and more
Bangkok5 hours ago

Bangkok is No.1 most popular tourist destination on Agoda in 2022
World5 hours ago

Australian passengers queuing up outside airport terminals as unions threaten more delays
Guides5 hours ago

5 must-visit beach clubs in Phuket 2022
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending