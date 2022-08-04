Press Room
NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” Project
Press Release
NYE & RGP Development Co., Ltd., a collaboration between NYE Estate Co., Ltd., and Minor International PCL, inks a strategic deal with Siam Piwat Co., Ltd. for a retail asset management and property management for “Park Silom”, a premium mixed-use project in the heart of Silom under the theme “New Breed of Silom.” The retail space spans over five storeys of the total 39-storey mixed-used project that recently won prestigious international awards. The retail concept is envisioned to be a ‘one-of-a-kind retail experience,’ that caters to the lifestyles of office occupants along with Thai and international tourists with high purchasing power The collaboration between the three property and retail industry leaders, all with extensive experience in managing world-class and high-profile projects, will establish “Park Silom” as a new landmark in Silom – the prospering economic neighbourhood, by introducing a new lifestyle that responds to the multi-dimensional ways of living.
Ms Ornruedi Na-Ranong, Chief Executive Officer of NYE Estate Co., Ltd, said “NYE & RGP Development, which is a joint force between NYE Estate and Minor International PCL, has developed Park Silom as a premium mixed-use office building and a retail space covering an area of six rai and 39-storeys right at the centre of Silom, based on a theme “New Breed of Silom.” The project is designed to offer an integrated lifestyle experience for locals and people working and living around Silom. We have signed the MOU with Siam Piwat in collaboration for retail asset management and property management, with the ultimate goal to fulfil the lifestyle of the new generations at Park Silom and its neighbourhood, and for Silom people to be able to live a balanced life where work, shopping and after-work socializing perfectly integrated in a different and distinctive way.”
“This collaboration with Siam Piwat, highly recognized as “The Visionary ICON”, will further enhance Park Silom’s credentials among retailers, thanks to Siam Piwat’s in-depth experience in property development which features numerous world-class projects that have earned many international awards and recognition. The proven success will create a new dimension to the intermix of Park Silom’s office building and retail space – to offer new experiences that cater to the multi-faceted work life and lifestyle of the building’s occupants which are mostly leading companies and international organizations, for “Park Silom” to become a new landmark of Silom,” said Ms Ornruedi.
Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, added “We are delighted to collaborate with the two prominent property and retail developers to develop an iconic “Park Silom” project. Minor International has long experience in building and operating hotels, restaurants and mixed-use businesses globally. We are confident that we can employ our expertise in hospitality and retail, as well as key corporate support functions to contribute to this supreme quality business and lifestyle hub in Bangkok’s financial heart”.
Chollachat Meksupha, Senior Executive Vice President of Business Development and Real Estate of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the leading property and retail developer – the owner and operator of prestigious retail destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok said, “Siam Piwat is delighted to develop ‘Park Silom’, set to become a new landmark of the Silom area which will play a very important role in reviving Silom as a prime Central Business District (CBD). For the past 63 years, Siam Piwat has been ‘The Visionary ICON’ that excels in developing and managing world-class property and retail projects as well as global All of which have been pioneering milestones, new concepts that deliver the ultimate experience and delights for visitors. In this partnership, Siam Piwat will fortify retail asset management and property management for Park Silom, to achieve the fulfilling experience of an integrated urban work life and lifestyle.”
Our partnership is formed at the right time, as Silom is a prime location and the centre that welcomes numerous leading organizations such as financial institutions, large corporate enterprises and multinational corporations. Hence, the Silom area welcomes many high purchasing power shoppers. At the same time, this business district also features retail brands and spaces to serve the lifestyles of the new generation who seek harmonious work-life balance. The area also offers shopping and hang-out spots for office workers as well as local and international tourists who have been increasing in numbers following the country’s reopening.
“We are confident that, Siam Piwat’s successful credentials as a developer of ‘World Class Destinations,’ together with our extensive knowledge, experience and expertise in multi-faceted areas including real estate development, retail business, shopping centres, food and beverages, marketing communications as well as the retail asset management and property management will ensure this collaboration is successful. It will also mark another retail breakthrough by creating a ‘one-of-a-kind retail experience that is unique and outstanding in the Silom area,” concluded Mr Chollachat.
