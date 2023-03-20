Get set for a world-class techno music festival at “Drumcode x Blue Tree Songkran”
Featuring for Thailand’s first ever the “DRUMCODE” Stage on 14-15 April at “Blue Tree Phuket” Early-bird tickets go on sale on March 17
This Songkran, awaken your spirit with Drumcode x Blue Tree Songkran, featuring the ‘DRUMCODE’ stage and renowned DJs such as Kolsch, Joris Voorn, Teenage Mutants, Victor Ruiz, Juliet Fox, Bart Skils, Alex Stein, Tom Pooks, Nakadia plus many local DJs. Awaken the fun and party over 2 Days on 2 Stages with 2 Atmospheres on 14th-15th April 2023.
Blue Tree Songkran offers a unique experience with a world-class techno music festival led by world-famous DJs, as well as many talented local DJs. You can double the fun with included access to the largest crystal lagoon in Thailand, which features a wide variety of slides and activities such as Super Fly, Zipline, Cliff Jumping, Fly Board, Rock Climbing, Paddle Board, Aquatic Show, and much more.
The Thai techno iconic, Nakadia, who has achieved international success, will be one of the performers on the “DRUMCODE” stage. She’s excited to officially announce that the DRUMCODE stage will be in Thailand for the first time at the Blue Tree Songkran event. She would like everyone to come and join this amazing event as it promises to be the best two days ever. “See you at Blue Tree Songkran!”, she says.
Early Bird tickets are available for 3,500 baht from March 17th to March 31st. Regular tickets cost 4,000 baht and can be purchased online at www.Bluetree.fun or www.Bluetreesongkran.com and at the event for 4,500 baht. The entrance ticket is a Combo Ticket that can be used for both days of the event and is inclusive of access to all water and activities in the Crystal Lagoon for the two days.
For more information, please call 076-602435 or visit https://bluetree.fun/
DJ Line Up Schedule on 14-15 April 2023
DRUMCODE STAGE @ Blue Tree Park
Alex Stein
Bart Skils
Joris Vorn
Juliet Fox
Kolsch
Nakadia
Teenage Mutants
Tom Pooks
Victor Ruis
Dan Buri
Kolourone
Rui Tang
Vicky Kroon
Blue Tree Stage (Local DJs) @ Blue Tree Lagoon
Notto
Dennis Lee
Stixplanet
Radar Radario LIVE
Tam Bagerman
Note:
-Combo Ticket can be used for both days of the event and includes access to all water activities and amenities in the Crystal Lagoon area. (no single-day ticket sale)
– More information on Drumcode can be viewed at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drumcode_Records
