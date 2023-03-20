PM Prayut says Phuket Expo 2028 could bring in 40 billion baht

PHOTO: PM Prayut endorses the bid for Phuket Expo 2028 (via dk photography unsplash)

Phuket has its eye on hosting the Specialised Expo in 2028 and received the backing of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The PM reckons the massive exposition could rake in as much as 40 billion baht.

If the Phuket Expo 2028 bid is accepted, the event would run from March 20 to June 17, 2028. The expo would have the theme “Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity” and would be hosted in the Thalang district.

The 68 year old PM believes that the event will bring economic benefits and thrust Thailand into the global spotlight. The expo would give the kingdom a chance to show itself as a travel hub for Southeast Asia, as well as a major tourism destination including health and medical tourism.

Ahead of backing the expo bid, the prime minister travelled to Phuket on March 19. There he showcased his “Andaman Ready” campaign. The vision included various highlights of the southern provinces.

He presented plans to grow sustainable local jobs, as well as an ecological study of a local mangrove forest. The vision also covered a new tourist route in Koh Phra Thong and a demonstration of making the traditional ar pong dish.

Thailand is up against four other countries in the expo bid: the United States, Argentina, Serbia, and Spain. A meeting in June will give Thailand the chance to showcase its bid in front of the 171 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions. Planning will begin this week between state agencies to develop the proposal.

Follow us on :













Chinese ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang made a courtesy visit to Phuket governor Narong Woonciew at the Provincial Hall on Saturday, where the two went over several plans, including Thailand’s aim to chair the Specialised Expo 2028. Ambassador Han hinted that China might throw support behind hosting the global event as Phuket Expo 2028.

Assuming Thailand’s bid is successful, the expo is projected to boost the country’s GDP by 39.3 billion baht in 2028, as well as generate an extra 9.51 billion baht in tax receipts while creating over 113,439 job opportunities.