Development Management Group celebrates 25 Years of delivering sustainable projects in Phuket

Image via Development Management Group

Press Release

Phuket villa sales and hospitality developments are booming right now. If you are planning to buy or develop in the area growth market, you are already a smart investor. There are many sound financial and attractive lifestyle reasons to invest in the region. And, in the current seller’s market, the smart buyer is wise to engage professional advocacy to improve their investment’s upside. Development Management Group has been such an advocate for decades on hundreds of regional successful construction endeavors.

DMG’s peerless history of successful projects insures our current preferred Client list of buyers, remodelers, and developers, the best protection of the cost, quality, timing, and sustainability of their investments in the region. (We proudly list our awesome Client list on our website). Our well-informed construction and project management professionals will facilitate your project in reaching high international standards in quality and material choices appropriate to your budget.

To celebrate DMG’s 25th year milestone of building better environments, we have launched a new website, www.dmg-thailand.com, which offers a user-friendly and informative experience for potential clients and partners. Visitors to this website can learn about the company’s services, portfolio, and team and can appreciate DMG’s company’s commitment to sustainability, which is at the forefront of all our projects.

“We are proud to have reached this 25 year milestone and are grateful for the support and trust of our clients and partners,” said Mr. O.B. Wetzell, CEO of Development Management Group Co. Ltd. “We pledge to continue to provide high-quality services and to deliver sustainable projects for many more years to come.”

For more information, please visit the website at www.dmg-thailand.com or contact us at email@dmg-thailand.com.