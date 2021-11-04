Cryptocurrency is now accepted at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort in Koh Samui

Press Release

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort becomes the First Resort in Koh Samui to accept Cryptocurrency.

Koh Samui, 2021 – Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is becoming the first resort in Koh Samui to accept cryptocurrency for hotel bookings worldwide.

Miss Chonlada Soonthonvasu, Managing Director of Silavadee Pool Spa Resort said, “As the popularity of online booking channels grows, people are getting more comfortable with online payments. In this digital era where people are getting more and more accustomed to cashless payments, we constantly develop ourselves to stay up to speed with the current trends. To improve your booking experiences and attract more visitors from younger generations, we seek to make our payment options more flexible, easy, and secure.

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is currently accepting 3 cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum, and USDT, thanks to a partnership with “Bitazza,” the largest ASEAN digital asset platform that provides payment solutions. Silavadee Pool Spa Resort aspires to be the first resort in Koh Samui to accept digital assets as a form of payment to expand the market.

As for now, cryptocurrency payments are only accepted for direct bookings. In the future, we plan to accept cryptocurrency payments through other reservation channels as well as other services that accept digital currencies.

ABOUT SILAVADEE

Silavadee Pool Spa Resort is an exclusive luxury hideaway resort on the island of Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand. Nestled in the seduced hill called, “Laem Nan” between Chaweng and Lamai beach, the tranquillity gives guests the chance to pamper their holidays with memorable experiences.

