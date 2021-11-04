Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals

Thaiger

Published

 on 

68 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 19,462 with 19,368 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 7,982 new Covid-19 cases and 8,482 recoveries. There are now 97,470 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 1,943,424 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,914,561 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 77,831,474 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 297,188 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 493,102 received their second dose, and 27,092 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-04 18:10
18 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Buriram report 19 case yet I know of 2 Buriram villages being quarantined one with 24 confirmed cases the other undergoing mass testing. Maybe they are not included in today's figures MAYBE they won't be in tomorrow's figures either. The numbers…
image
Griff1315
2021-11-04 18:15
1 minute ago, Malc-Thai said: Sad thing is Griff if they use atk's then they won't get reported.. I was looking here in phuket. people only went to hospital because they felt pretty sick and got a pcr test that…
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-04 18:22
Just now, Griff1315 said: I understand that Malc but these are whole villages being locked down no one in no one out. Maybe apart from the young girls heading back to Phuket and Pattaya to work in the incredible reopening.…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-04 18:24
12 minutes ago, Soidog said: Well you got there in the end with the number crunching. What you have finally convinced yourself of is simply what myself, @Bob20 and many others have been saying for many months. It amazes me…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-04 18:26
33 minutes ago, Bob20 said: Hmmm, funny how recollections can differ after only a few days, but it was good to "win you over" to our side. With the current ever lower reported numbers I see exactly the same as…
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 mins ago

Thai health experts report three deaths linked to the Covid-19 vaccine
Thailand32 mins ago

Thailand News Today | Politicians Voice Stance on Lèse Majesté | Moderna Donation Blocked | Nov. 4
Pattaya54 mins ago

Police raid Pattaya beach bar and arrest 30 customers
Sponsored1 day ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Bangkok54 mins ago

Nonthaburi man arrested with stolen women’s underwear
Thailand2 hours ago

AG’s Office to finish review of “Joe Ferrari” case within the next 2 weeks
Crime2 hours ago

Fake goods valued at 40 million baht seized in police busts
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Police bust counterfeiters selling fake US $100 bills on Facebook
Press Room3 hours ago

Cryptocurrency is now accepted at Silavadee Pool Spa Resort in Koh Samui
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,982 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand4 hours ago

Joke Thaiger, Wowzers, Thai Silk Shirts, Greedy Bar Girls | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 53
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok ranked 68th of 80 best global cities for remote workers
Thailand5 hours ago

Major political parties weigh in on whether to amend Thailand’s lèse majesté law
Events5 hours ago

Bangkok Governor warns of stiff penalty for Loy Krathong fireworks
Thailand7 hours ago

PM Prayut urges a new Thailand focused on tourism, sustainability
Insurgency7 hours ago

Six gunmen attack police vehicle in Deep South, two officers injured
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism8 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending