Chao Leh Kitchen serves up a myriad of delectable cuisine on Patong Beach

Press Release

A bright all-day dining destination located in Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort, Chao Leh Kitchen features a relaxed yet energetic vibe while serving up a myriad of delectable cuisine.

Diners can view chefs working their culinary magic in open kitchens while sampling authentic local Phuket flavors, along with pan-Asian and Western favorites. Known for Phuket’s best breakfast buffet, Chao Leh Kitchen now offers a diverse variety of dining promotions to tempt your taste buds.

Every Saturday from 6 PM – 10 PM, enjoy the Saturday International Dinner Buffet and feast on a variety of seafood on ice, grilled seafood favorites, homemade pasta, freshly baked pizza, premium cheeses and cold cuts, a selection of sushi and sashimi, Thai and international dishes, ice cream and a decadent spread of desserts.

From now until December, diners will also be treated to a special cuisine corner rotating on a monthly basis. August highlights the very best of Indian cuisine, while in September guests can enjoy the very best of Australian favorites including BBQ and meat pies, October showcases a delicious range of Chinese dishes, while Indian & Australian special menus rotate back into the fold in November and December.

The Saturday International Dinner Buffet is priced at THB 1175 net per person and is inclusive of soft drinks. Outside guests are welcome to join The Saturday International Dinner Buffet.

Guests of the resort can indulge in Indian cuisine favorites and take advantage of a great in-room dining promotion available everyday from 12 PM -10 PM by ordering the Masala Set. Priced at just THB 499++ per set, the Masala Set offers the choice of two special set menus including vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

An all-new Lazy Days Set in Bed promotion is also available daily from 12 PM – 10 PM. Guests can choose from six dishes including Pad Thai and Fried Rice with seafood, pork, chicken or beef, Caesar Salad with chicken, Korean Fried Chicken, a Club Sandwich or a signature Four Points Burger. Three sets are available starting from THB 300++ with selection of beverages to go with your favorites.

Chao Leh Kitchen, located in Four Points by Sheraton Patong Beach Resort, is under the Marriott International umbrella and offers a gorgeous dining space with creative menus and impeccable service. Located in the popular Phuket tourist destination of Patong Beach, the restaurant opens daily from 6.30 AM -10.30 AM for breakfast buffet, and Saturdays evenings from 6 PM -10 PM for the Saturday International Dinner Buffet.

For more information, please visit www.fourpointsphuketpatong.com or call +66 76 645 999 to make a reservation, please email fb.phuket@fourpoints.com. Vouchers can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/chaolehvoucher.