Pattaya
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
A drunken Thai woman was arrested on Saturday in Pattaya after an unprovoked attack on a Thai-American tourist without reason, biting his right ear off, and swallowing it.
The 28 year old offender, Kannika Khamthon, was arrested after the incident and taken to Muang Pattaya Police Station. Police reported she was very drunk, and couldn’t answer questions. Kannika was also tested for drugs but the result was negative.
The 55 year old male victim, Charoen (surname reserved), insisted they didn’t know each other. He said he had just arrived in Pattaya that day and was traveling on a songthaew (a red pickup truck converted into a taxi bus) heading toward Pattaya Walking Street.
Charoen said Kannika was on the back of a motorbike with her female friend. While both vehicles waited for the traffic light to change, Kannika suddenly got off the motorcycle and ran up to the red truck where he was sitting.
Charoen said Kannika sat on his lap and started caressing his body. He moved away from her so Kannika stopped and went back to her motorbike. Charoen said Kannika was angry at him, so she went back to him again, punched him in the face, and bit his ear until the earlobe was torn at the intersection of the Second Road, South Pattaya, in Banglamung district.
Police officers tried to arrest Kannika but it proved difficult as she fought back and resisted.
The alleged suspect faces two criminal charges according to Thai Law: Section 378, Public Intoxication: anyone who puts themselves in a state of drunkenness by consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances and becomes troublesome or senseless in a public place shall face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.
Secondly, she was charged with Section 295: whoever causes injury to the other person, body, or mind, shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years, a fine not exceeding 4,000 baht or both.
The Thai media reported that Kannika could face more charges or higher charges if a doctor concludes that the victim had to go through treatment for more than 20 days.
SOURCE: Amarin TV | Channel 7 | Matichon
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
China requests a five-time increase in flights to Thailand
Man shoots employer dead, wounds wife in southern Thailand
Victim of BTS escalator crush requires emergency surgery, not a ‘minor injury’ as reported
British International School, Phuket: Reflecting on 25 years of world-class education
Chao Leh Kitchen serves up a myriad of delectable cuisine on Patong Beach
Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist’s ear off in Pattaya
Dengue fever cases in Thailand nearly double in past month
China’s new battery charges EV revolution in Thailand
Visas extended to boost tourism | GMT
Bangkok governor wants to control crowds at train stations after accident
Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
One dead and one rescued from deep well after cover breaks
Terrorists kill at least 20 in Somalia hotel attack
Top 5 Boarding Schools in Thailand (2022)
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
Impressive beachfront hotels to book in Phuket
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
Govt take a trip to the shroom to help Thailand’s depressed
5 incredible beaches in Phuket to visit in 2022
Why you should visit a wellness retreat in Thailand
Cannabis is illegal on Khao San Road, officials call for crackdown
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
British artist creates land art in tribute to Bangkok governor
Landmines kill 1, injure 10 in Deep South of Thailand
Elephant rips mahout’s body in half in southern Thailand
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
Police officer who shot noodle vender sentenced to 25 years
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides3 days ago
Fun things to do indoors on a rainy day in Thailand (2022)
-
360 Reviews4 days ago
Affordable but stylish hotels in Koh Samui for your next holiday
-
Crime4 days ago
Teen soldier murders cousin for allegedly raping his mother
-
Thailand2 days ago
Visa extensions for foreign visitors to Thailand coming in October
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
‘Dead body’ on Thailand beach turns out to be sex doll
-
Thailand3 days ago
Giant monitor lizard climbs up power pole to escape pack of dogs in central Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
South African’s life sentence reduced to 33 years for drug trafficking in Thailand
-
Chon Buri3 days ago
Father tragically drowns while fishing in Chon Buri pond
Recent comments: