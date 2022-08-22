Connect with us

Drunk woman gets earful after biting tourist's ear off in Pattaya

A drunken Thai woman was arrested on Saturday in Pattaya after an unprovoked attack on a Thai-American tourist without reason, biting his right ear off, and swallowing it.

The 28 year old offender, Kannika Khamthon, was arrested after the incident and taken to Muang Pattaya Police Station. Police reported she was very drunk, and couldn’t answer questions. Kannika was also tested for drugs but the result was negative.

The 55 year old male victim, Charoen (surname reserved), insisted they didn’t know each other. He said he had just arrived in Pattaya that day and was traveling on a songthaew (a red pickup truck converted into a taxi bus) heading toward Pattaya Walking Street.

Charoen said Kannika was on the back of a motorbike with her female friend. While both vehicles waited for the traffic light to change, Kannika suddenly got off the motorcycle and ran up to the red truck where he was sitting.

Charoen said Kannika sat on his lap and started caressing his body. He moved away from her so Kannika stopped and went back to her motorbike. Charoen said Kannika was angry at him, so she went back to him again, punched him in the face, and bit his ear until the earlobe was torn at the intersection of the Second Road, South Pattaya, in Banglamung district.

Police officers tried to arrest Kannika but it proved difficult as she fought back and resisted.

The alleged suspect faces two criminal charges according to Thai Law: Section 378, Public Intoxication: anyone who puts themselves in a state of drunkenness by consuming alcohol or other intoxicating substances and becomes troublesome or senseless in a public place shall face a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Secondly, she was charged with Section 295: whoever causes injury to the other person, body, or mind, shall be punished with imprisonment not exceeding two years, a fine not exceeding 4,000 baht or both.

The Thai media reported that Kannika could face more charges or higher charges if a doctor concludes that the victim had to go through treatment for more than 20 days.

SOURCE: Amarin TV | Channel 7 | Matichon

 

DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-08-22 11:32
50 minutes ago, Thaiger said: The Thai media reported that Kannika could face more charges or higher charges if a doctor concludes that the victim had to go through treatment for more than 20 days. Ridiculous rule. So what if…
HolyCowCm
2022-08-22 12:05
If you saw Thai TV news "yesterday", his ear looks like Mike Tyson was there. They aslo said she was high on drugs, but by this article apparently not. On a bike a trolling looking for some money and he…
ExpatPattaya
2022-08-22 12:31
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: The 55 year old male victim, Charoen (surname reserved), insisted they didn’t know each other. He said he had just arrived in Pattaya that day Wow - what a start to your holiday in Pattaya!  

