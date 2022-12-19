Connect with us

Cannabis- the miracle crop- healing, alleviating economies or destroying families?

Thailand became the first Asian country to legalize cannabis on a national scale this year. Despite confusing laws and implementation, weed, hashish, and gummies shops have sprung up all over Thailand. Cannabis-infused beverages and beauty products are even available in local 7-11 stores.

According to the latest study by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC), Thailand’s cannabis market is expected to grow by about 15% per year between 2023 and 2025, with a market value of up to 43 billion baht in 2025. Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC, stated that following its partial decriminalization on June 9, cannabis has undeniably the potential to become Thailand’s new key economic crop. According to him, the crop has the potential to generate significant income for growers and small businesses while also creating economic opportunities in Thailand, Bangkok Post reported on 22 July 2022.

Check out WeedHub.asia to get an idea of how many thousands of Cannabis related businesses are there in Thailand. Besides being the largest Online Cannabis Directory, WeedHub also operates a chic shop inside UnionSPACE Building on 30, Sukhumvit Soi 61, Ekkamai and it’s only 5 minutes walk from Ekkamai BTS Station.

WeedHub cannabis Thailand

Expect the unexpected in the WeedHub shop. This charming shop offers more than buds, smoking equipment, and edibles such as brownies, cookies, candies and drinks. They are known to have the most delicious and strongest Chocolate Cannabis Brownies in town and their Rum & Raisin Cookie is a Must-Try. 

WeedHub cannabis Thailand

IMAGE via WeedHub

Warning: allow up to 120 minutes for the full effects of edibles to be felt.

As for buds, WeedHub often carries top shelf and fresh buds and at the time of writing, they have Hybrids (Pink Runtz, White Truffle, etc.), Indicas (Pink Panties, Ice Cream Cake, etc.), and Sativas (Sour Diesel, Strawberry Cough, etc.) You can ask their well-informed team to roll up for you too and while waiting, the WeedHub team loves to share deep details about the Cannabis revolution – from cannabis regulation, licenses, effects, culture, events, art and more.

WeedHub cannabis Thailand

IMAGE via WeedHub

If you can’t wait to smoke up, ask them for the secret room where you can light up or if you are jumping for joy now after reading this article, chat with them on Line @weedhub.asia to enjoy 1 hour delivery of your purchases

Since weedhub.asia inception, it has become the most trusted and largest Online Directory and Library for Cannabis related businesses and information, the founders have bigger plans with the startup. “We will be launching our WeedHubX Accelerator in Bangkok to empower the region’s cannabis-related startups, as well as WeedHub Festival/PopUp Market, our own end-to-end e-commerce platform and more,” Albert Goh shares.

Cannabis- the miracle crop- healing, alleviating economies or destroying families? | News by Thaiger

WeedHub team | Image via WeedHub

The startup was founded by Kotaro Ise and Albert Goh, both serial entrepreneurs. Ise earlier co-founded Ayasan, an online platform for home service in Southeast Asia, and Donz, a Japanese virtual restaurant in Thailand. Goh founded UnionSPACE, a business hub that offers workspace, company incorporation service, accounting service as well as work permit and visa services and vOffice, the largest Virtual Office provider in SE Asia.

——————

Opening Hours: 10: 00 AM – 07:00 PM, Monday-Sunday

Address: 30 Sukhumvit 61 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Click Here To Google Maps

Line Official: @weedhub.asia

Phone: 064 639 0850

Website: https://weedhub.asia/

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:





Trending