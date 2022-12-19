Hot News
Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours she swiped Prince Harry’s v-card
British actress Elizabeth Hurley denies rumours that she swiped the Duke of Sussex Prince Harry’s v-card, although he mentions losing his ‘virginity to a beautiful, older woman in the countryside.’ Although Hurley, an English actress, has always been known for her stunning beauty, she said, “No. Not me. Absolutely not,” when responding to the rumours.
The British actress and model spoke to the UK’s Sunday Times, shutting down the rumour that she took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity when she was a teenager.
“Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”
Hurley’s latest endeavours include the 2022 release of movies Christmas in the Caribbean and Christmas in Paradise. She has been a model for various brands, including Estee Lauder.
Her interview with the media comes less than a month before Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ is set to be released on January 10, 2023. According to the South China Morning Post, the book is being billed by publishing giant, Penguin Random House as a tell-all packed with “raw, unflinching honesty.” Furthermore, it contains much “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”
The book’s publishing comes just a couple of months after the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan, which chronicles the couple’s life from the moment they locked eyes. The six-episode series began streaming this month and documents the couple’s decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. It delves into their mental health struggles, the paparazzi, Meghan’s miscarriage, her family, and Harry’s shaky relationship with his family.
