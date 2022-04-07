AQ.in.th simplifies and speeds up the process of entering Thailand for tourists

Press Release

Entering Thailand has never been easier since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the Test & Go and sandbox programs have been revamped, the country is more than ready to reopen and welcome tourists from around the world. As a result, this website (AQ.in.th) was launched to help anxious travellers out. It acts as a one-stop-shop for them to get the Test & Go package with the Thailand Pass and a hotel booking engine with over 600 Alternative Quarantine, SHA++, and Sandbox hotels across the country on the list.

International travellers planning a trip to Thailand might have been thrilled to hear about the Thai government’s lifting of some travel restrictions and quarantine requirements in March 2022. However, the Test & Go package, which includes the Thailand Pass and a one-night hotel quarantine, is still required, which can be inconvenient and stressful for many people. While applying for the Thailand Pass on the official website is complicated enough, preparing to submit all the necessary documents to the system can be even trickier. Among the many problems is that getting the hotel booking confirmed or even collecting other trip details together, especially when using multiple platforms, is likely to be a lengthy process, and it may cause a delay in everything.

With this reliable one-stop service platform, any of those problems can be prevented. AQ.in.th has partnered with over 600 hotel accommodations that comply with Thailand’s new travel restrictions, and it has already processed more than 500,000,000 THB worth of transactions. Tourists who use AQ.in.th can also benefit from various advantages, such as receiving a confirmation email and booking confirmation letter instantly from their chosen hotel and having their trip details and all relevant documents collected in a secure and accessible location. This means they can apply for their Thailand Pass immediately after booking without worrying about being delayed or rejected.

AQ.in.th and all hotel partners also join forces with Ksher, a leading payment gateway certified by the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand, to ensure secure payment collection and confirmation for all transactions on the website.

AQ.in.th is a TAT-licensed online travel agency (License 11/10602). Apart from standard OTA services, it is one of the few companies that provides full-service/VIP options for applying for the Thailand Pass. Tens of thousands of travellers worldwide have already chosen to use the company’s platform and professional team to assist them with entering Thailand amid the COVID-19 situation.

