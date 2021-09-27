Local resturants you can’t miss when travelling to Ayutthaya

Thailand’s former capital, Ayutthaya, is home to several magnificent temples as well as a diverse cultural and culinary heritage.

As many travellers are unsure what to eat in Ayutthaya. This article will assist you in locating Ayutthaya’s regional specialities, ensuring that you not only have a memorable cultural experience, but also a memorable food experience in this magnificent city. Below we have concluded a list of the top 10 restaurants you must try when you are in Ayutthaya.

Top 10 restaurants in Ayutthaya

1. Ruan Thai Kung Pao

Ruan Thai Kung Pao is one of the top Thai cuisine restaurants in Ayutthaya. You will be impressed by the first bite of delicious grilled prawns and perfectly cooked fish.

The restaurant serves freshly grilled river prawns that are delightful when served with its dipping seafood sauce. Aside from the shrimp, there is also a variety of other dishes to choose from to satisfy your appetite. On top of delicious food, Ruan Thai Shrimp has a wonderful atmosphere for visitors to enjoy with their families. locals have rated this restaurant 4.4 out of 5 on Google.

Address: 1/2 Moo 4, inside Wat Choeng Loei Bang Phun-Bang Pa-in Road, Bang Sai District, Ayutthaya

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm

2. Grand Chaophraya

Grand Chaophray is located around 5 kilometres away from Ayutthaya golf club. It is one of the restaurants you must visit if you want to treat yourself to a memorable dinner because it serves fantastic seafood and has such a pleasant atmosphere. The food is pricey, but Grand Chaophraya is the place to go if you want to eat delicious seafood while listening to live Thai music.

Sheatfish (large freshwater catfish) in Yellow Chili Sauce (420 THB), Grilled River Prawns (480 THB per piece), and The Seafood Steamed Curry Mixed in Coconut milk (320 THB) are among the menu’s highlights, but there’s something for everyone on the twelve-page menu.

Address : Bang Pradaeng Subdistrict Bang Pa-in District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm.

3. The Summer House

When you’re in Ayutthaya, you must visit Summer House! The outdoor area, which is adjacent to the river and features several lounge chairs and a grassy field surrounded by trees. Aside from that, The Summer House hosts live music events on occasion, giving the restaurant an even more relaxed atmosphere.

The Summer House serves a wide range of innovative fusion meals at reasonable prices. Some of the dishes there include Australian Tenderloin with Kaffir Leaves (280 THB), Pomelo Salad with Roasted Salmon (225 THB).

Address : Bang Pradaeng Subdistrict Bang Pa-in District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm.

4. Kuay Tiew Pak Wan

Kuay Tiew Pak Wan is a very popular noodle restaurant among locals in Ayutthaya. Any locals would be happy to guide you there if asked for direction. The restaurant features kuay tiew, an Ayutthaya speciality, in addition to traditional Thai cuisine. Kuay tiew, or boat noodles, is a delectable soupy broth meal filled with a variety of meats, vegetables, and noodles that is a must-try when visiting the region.

This restaurant offers noodle, pad Thai (Thai-style stir-fried noodles), som tam (spicy papaya salad), spicy salads, fried mushrooms, steak, and other a la carte options. Kuay Tiew Pak Wan is one of the most popular restaurants in Ayutthaya, with a ten-year track record of success their food has attracted travellers from around Thailand.

Address: 48/3 Soi U Thong 4, Hor Rattanachai Subdistrict Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Ayutthaya

Opening Hours: 8am – 9pm

5. Sala Ayutthaya

Sala Ayutthaya is a riverfront restaurant with views of the Chao Phraya River and Wat Phutthaisawan. The restaurant offers both indoor air-conditioned dining and an outdoor dining deck with breathtaking views of nearby temples.

The menu includes a wide range of scrumptious international meals as well as traditional Thai favourites. Locals recommend their locally caught giant freshwater prawns, which are gently grilled to keep the succulent flesh nice and juicy. The prawns are served with papaya salad and a choice of tamarind sauce with crispy shallots, Spicy chilli and lime dipping sauce, North Eastern smoked chilli or a lime dipping sauce.

Address: Ban Pom Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm

6. Baan Witaya Marisa

Baan Witaya Marisa is a cafe that serves delicious home-cooked meals. The character and atmosphere at this location are so great that they will make you feel like coming back here again multiple times. The restaurant has a two-story detached house concept making it a homey atmosphere. Aside from that, the area is surrounded by trees and nature make it the perfect place to spend your evenings.

When you are there, its recommended to try their spaghetti with dried chilli. Other popular dishes include Stir-Fried Seafood with Sweet Basil served with rice and creamy omelette.

Address: 168 m.9 Tambon Ko Rian, Amphoe Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000

Opening hours: 9am – 8pm

7. Suriyan Chandra

Suriyan Chandra is a restaurant you can not miss when you’re in Ayutthaya. Here you will get the remarkable experience of dining on an ancient cruise that takes you around the river and visit exotic sites such as the famous monk’s temple. During the cruise, wine will be served along with snacks and juices.

After the trip, you can dine at the restaurant where you can choose between sitting outdoors and enjoying the relaxing ambience of being close to nature or choose to have a fine dining experience indoors with stunning decorations. Here you’ll be able to find authentic Thai food and Thai desserts at At Suriyan Chandra and some of their special Thai desserts that you will get to try here has been famous for over a hundred years.

Address: Bang Ban District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm (Monday 9am – 5pm)

8. Civilize Ayutthaya

In terms of offering great and authentic Thai food, Civilize Ayutthaya is a modern Thai restaurant that lives up to its name. This restaurant is known for its river prawns, which is grilled over charcoal to succulent perfection. The restaurant offers indoor or outdoor seatings, as well as a cafe where you may try their speciality baked goods.

For those seeking a western dining experience, there are also options. Spaghetti with seafood squid and ebiko (320 baht), red wine berry duck breast (295 baht), and pork quesadilla (190 baht) are among the dishes available.

Address: 3/5 Patuxai, U-Thong Road, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm

9. Sumtum Sukunya

Everyone has their own idea of how Som Tam should be prepared, so the fact that this chain restaurant has 29 options should ensure that everyone finds their favourite or discovers a new one. Their menu features robust and generously spiced Isan cuisine from the northeast, which includes grilled meat and the prepared salad Lap. Some of the recommended menus here include Chicken Galangal Soup and Grilled pork neck.

Address: U-Thong Rd., Hor Rattanachai Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening Hours: 10.30am – 9pm

10. Coffee Old City

With its proximity to a huge park and the Ayutthaya Historical Park, it’s the ideal spot for fueling up before your activities or refuelling and discussing your city exploration. It’s a pleasant, comfortable spot to enjoy your traditional Thai favourites, such as pad Thai, as well as a few Western home comforts.

The coffee is excellent, the waitresses are pleasant, and small touches like a flower garnish on the plate demonstrate the wait staff and chefs’ attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile. The dishes are prepared to perfection in an authentic manner, despite their simplicity, and you will leave the restaurant vowing to return soon.

Address: Tha Wasukri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000

Opening Hours: 8am – 5:30pm (Closes on Sunday)

This article will assist you in locating the top restaurants in Ayutthaya, a popular tourist destination known for its ruins and over thousand-year-old temples. Ayutthaya is also famed for its king river prawns, boat noodles, and a confection called Roti Saimai, which most tourists are unaware of. If you’re in Ayutthaya, make a point of stopping by at least one of the restaurants listed above to sample the finest local cuisines.

