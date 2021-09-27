Connect with us

Guides

Local resturants you can’t miss when travelling to Ayutthaya

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo Via: Grand Chao Phraya facebook page

Thailand’s former capital, Ayutthaya, is home to several magnificent temples as well as a diverse cultural and culinary heritage.

As many travellers are unsure what to eat in Ayutthaya. This article will assist you in locating Ayutthaya’s regional specialities, ensuring that you not only have a memorable cultural experience, but also a memorable food experience in this magnificent city. Below we have concluded a list of the top 10 restaurants you must try when you are in Ayutthaya.

Top 10 restaurants in Ayutthaya

1. Ruan Thai Kung Pao

Ruan Thai Kung Pao is one of the top Thai cuisine restaurants in Ayutthaya. You will be impressed by the first bite of delicious grilled prawns and perfectly cooked fish.

The restaurant serves freshly grilled river prawns that are delightful when served with its dipping seafood sauce. Aside from the shrimp, there is also a variety of other dishes to choose from to satisfy your appetite. On top of delicious food, Ruan Thai Shrimp has a wonderful atmosphere for visitors to enjoy with their families. locals have rated this restaurant 4.4 out of 5 on Google.

Address: 1/2 Moo 4, inside Wat Choeng Loei Bang Phun-Bang Pa-in Road, Bang Sai District, Ayutthaya

Opening hours: 10am – 7pm

อยุธยา ร้านอร่อย ร้านอาหาร คาเฟ่ เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพ

Photo Via: https://food.trueid.net/

2. Grand Chaophraya

Grand Chaophray is located around 5 kilometres away from Ayutthaya golf club. It is one of the restaurants you must visit if you want to treat yourself to a memorable dinner because it serves fantastic seafood and has such a pleasant atmosphere. The food is pricey, but Grand Chaophraya is the place to go if you want to eat delicious seafood while listening to live Thai music.

Sheatfish (large freshwater catfish) in Yellow Chili Sauce (420 THB), Grilled River Prawns (480 THB per piece), and The Seafood Steamed Curry Mixed in Coconut milk (320 THB) are among the menu’s highlights, but there’s something for everyone on the twelve-page menu.

Address : Bang Pradaeng Subdistrict Bang Pa-in District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm.

May be an image of one or more people and outdoors

Photo Via: Grand Chao Phraya facebook page

3. The Summer House

When you’re in Ayutthaya, you must visit Summer House! The outdoor area, which is adjacent to the river and features several lounge chairs and a grassy field surrounded by trees. Aside from that, The Summer House hosts live music events on occasion, giving the restaurant an even more relaxed atmosphere.

The Summer House serves a wide range of innovative fusion meals at reasonable prices. Some of the dishes there include Australian Tenderloin with Kaffir Leaves (280 THB), Pomelo Salad with Roasted Salmon (225 THB).

Address : Bang Pradaeng Subdistrict Bang Pa-in District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening hours: 11am – 10pm.

May be an image of 1 person

4. Kuay Tiew Pak Wan

Kuay Tiew Pak Wan is a very popular noodle restaurant among locals in Ayutthaya. Any locals would be happy to guide you there if asked for direction. The restaurant features kuay tiew, an Ayutthaya speciality, in addition to traditional Thai cuisine. Kuay tiew, or boat noodles, is a delectable soupy broth meal filled with a variety of meats, vegetables, and noodles that is a must-try when visiting the region.

This restaurant offers noodle, pad Thai (Thai-style stir-fried noodles), som tam (spicy papaya salad), spicy salads, fried mushrooms, steak, and other a la carte options. Kuay Tiew Pak Wan is one of the most popular restaurants in Ayutthaya, with a ten-year track record of success their food has attracted travellers from around Thailand.

Address: 48/3 Soi U Thong 4, Hor Rattanachai Subdistrict Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Ayutthaya
Opening Hours: 8am – 9pm

No photo description available.

Photo Via: Kuay Tiew Phak Wan facebook page

5. Sala Ayutthaya

Sala Ayutthaya is a riverfront restaurant with views of the Chao Phraya River and Wat Phutthaisawan. The restaurant offers both indoor air-conditioned dining and an outdoor dining deck with breathtaking views of nearby temples.

The menu includes a wide range of scrumptious international meals as well as traditional Thai favourites. Locals recommend their locally caught giant freshwater prawns, which are gently grilled to keep the succulent flesh nice and juicy. The prawns are served with papaya salad and a choice of tamarind sauce with crispy shallots, Spicy chilli and lime dipping sauce, North Eastern smoked chilli or a lime dipping sauce.

Address: Ban Pom Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm

No photo description available.

Photo Via: Sala Ayutthaya facebook page

6. Baan Witaya Marisa

Baan Witaya Marisa is a cafe that serves delicious home-cooked meals. The character and atmosphere at this location are so great that they will make you feel like coming back here again multiple times. The restaurant has a two-story detached house concept making it a homey atmosphere. Aside from that, the area is surrounded by trees and nature make it the perfect place to spend your evenings.

When you are there, its recommended to try their spaghetti with dried chilli. Other popular dishes include Stir-Fried Seafood with Sweet Basil served with rice and creamy omelette.

Address: 168 m.9 Tambon Ko Rian, Amphoe Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000

Opening hours: 9am – 8pm

No photo description available.

Baan witaya Marisa facebook page

7. Suriyan Chandra

Suriyan Chandra is a restaurant you can not miss when you’re in Ayutthaya. Here you will get the remarkable experience of dining on an ancient cruise that takes you around the river and visit exotic sites such as the famous monk’s temple. During the cruise, wine will be served along with snacks and juices.

After the trip, you can dine at the restaurant where you can choose between sitting outdoors and enjoying the relaxing ambience of being close to nature or choose to have a fine dining experience indoors with stunning decorations. Here you’ll be able to find authentic Thai food and Thai desserts at At Suriyan Chandra and some of their special Thai desserts that you will get to try here has been famous for over a hundred years.

Address: Bang Ban District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm (Monday 9am – 5pm)

May be an image of text

Suriyan Chandra Ayutthaya facebook page

8. Civilize Ayutthaya

In terms of offering great and authentic Thai food, Civilize Ayutthaya is a modern Thai restaurant that lives up to its name. This restaurant is known for its river prawns, which is grilled over charcoal to succulent perfection. The restaurant offers indoor or outdoor seatings, as well as a cafe where you may try their speciality baked goods.

For those seeking a western dining experience, there are also options. Spaghetti with seafood squid and ebiko (320 baht), red wine berry duck breast (295 baht), and pork quesadilla (190 baht) are among the dishes available.

Address: 3/5 Patuxai, U-Thong Road, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm

Local resturants you can't miss when travelling to Ayutthaya | News by Thaiger

Photo Via soimilk.com

9. Sumtum Sukunya

Everyone has their own idea of how Som Tam should be prepared, so the fact that this chain restaurant has 29 options should ensure that everyone finds their favourite or discovers a new one. Their menu features robust and generously spiced Isan cuisine from the northeast, which includes grilled meat and the prepared salad Lap. Some of the recommended menus here include Chicken Galangal Soup and Grilled pork neck.

Address: U-Thong Rd., Hor Rattanachai Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province

Opening Hours: 10.30am – 9pm

Somtum Thai food papaya salad | Somtum Thai food papaya sala… | Flickr

10. Coffee Old City

With its proximity to a huge park and the Ayutthaya Historical Park, it’s the ideal spot for fueling up before your activities or refuelling and discussing your city exploration. It’s a pleasant, comfortable spot to enjoy your traditional Thai favourites, such as pad Thai, as well as a few Western home comforts.

The coffee is excellent, the waitresses are pleasant, and small touches like a flower garnish on the plate demonstrate the wait staff and chefs’ attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile. The dishes are prepared to perfection in an authentic manner, despite their simplicity, and you will leave the restaurant vowing to return soon.

Address: Tha Wasukri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000

Opening Hours: 8am – 5:30pm (Closes on Sunday)

coffer – Foto de Coffee Old City, Ayutthaya - Tripadvisor

Photo Via: trip advisor

This article will assist you in locating the top restaurants in Ayutthaya, a popular tourist destination known for its ruins and over thousand-year-old temples. Ayutthaya is also famed for its king river prawns, boat noodles, and a confection called Roti Saimai, which most tourists are unaware of. If you’re in Ayutthaya, make a point of stopping by at least one of the restaurants listed above to sample the finest local cuisines.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand News Today | Phuket resort land encroachment case; OnlyFans arrest calls for reform| Sep 27
Thailand2 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 10,288 new cases; provincial totals
Guides3 hours ago

Local resturants you can’t miss when travelling to Ayutthaya

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thailand reduces quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated arrivals from October
World4 hours ago

Australian official suggests borders may re-open by Christmas
Thailand4 hours ago

Gilligan’s Island, Farangs, Grammar and Onlyfans | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 26
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides4 hours ago

Travel hacks for a stress-free holiday in Thailand
Thailand5 hours ago

Consumer complaints hotline targets rip-off shopkeepers
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket Car rental business says gang rented cars and then sold them off
Guides5 hours ago

A guide to Doi Inthanon National Park
Bangkok5 hours ago

Curfew shortened, Bangkok spas, gyms, cinemas can re-open from October
Tourism5 hours ago

TAT pushes for Indonesia, Malaysia to be added to approved list for Phuket sandbox
World6 hours ago

Powerful earthquake strikes near the Phillippines main island
Guides6 hours ago

Top business and investment opportunities in Thailand
Thailand6 hours ago

OnlyFans arrest sparks calls for reform of prostitution and pornography laws
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending