Guides
Local resturants you can’t miss when travelling to Ayutthaya
Thailand’s former capital, Ayutthaya, is home to several magnificent temples as well as a diverse cultural and culinary heritage.
As many travellers are unsure what to eat in Ayutthaya. This article will assist you in locating Ayutthaya’s regional specialities, ensuring that you not only have a memorable cultural experience, but also a memorable food experience in this magnificent city. Below we have concluded a list of the top 10 restaurants you must try when you are in Ayutthaya.
Top 10 restaurants in Ayutthaya
1. Ruan Thai Kung Pao
Ruan Thai Kung Pao is one of the top Thai cuisine restaurants in Ayutthaya. You will be impressed by the first bite of delicious grilled prawns and perfectly cooked fish.
The restaurant serves freshly grilled river prawns that are delightful when served with its dipping seafood sauce. Aside from the shrimp, there is also a variety of other dishes to choose from to satisfy your appetite. On top of delicious food, Ruan Thai Shrimp has a wonderful atmosphere for visitors to enjoy with their families. locals have rated this restaurant 4.4 out of 5 on Google.
Address: 1/2 Moo 4, inside Wat Choeng Loei Bang Phun-Bang Pa-in Road, Bang Sai District, Ayutthaya
Opening hours: 10am – 7pm
2. Grand Chaophraya
Grand Chaophray is located around 5 kilometres away from Ayutthaya golf club. It is one of the restaurants you must visit if you want to treat yourself to a memorable dinner because it serves fantastic seafood and has such a pleasant atmosphere. The food is pricey, but Grand Chaophraya is the place to go if you want to eat delicious seafood while listening to live Thai music.
Sheatfish (large freshwater catfish) in Yellow Chili Sauce (420 THB), Grilled River Prawns (480 THB per piece), and The Seafood Steamed Curry Mixed in Coconut milk (320 THB) are among the menu’s highlights, but there’s something for everyone on the twelve-page menu.
Address : Bang Pradaeng Subdistrict Bang Pa-in District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
Opening hours: 11am – 10pm.
3. The Summer House
When you’re in Ayutthaya, you must visit Summer House! The outdoor area, which is adjacent to the river and features several lounge chairs and a grassy field surrounded by trees. Aside from that, The Summer House hosts live music events on occasion, giving the restaurant an even more relaxed atmosphere.
The Summer House serves a wide range of innovative fusion meals at reasonable prices. Some of the dishes there include Australian Tenderloin with Kaffir Leaves (280 THB), Pomelo Salad with Roasted Salmon (225 THB).
Address : Bang Pradaeng Subdistrict Bang Pa-in District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
Opening hours: 11am – 10pm.
4. Kuay Tiew Pak Wan
Kuay Tiew Pak Wan is a very popular noodle restaurant among locals in Ayutthaya. Any locals would be happy to guide you there if asked for direction. The restaurant features kuay tiew, an Ayutthaya speciality, in addition to traditional Thai cuisine. Kuay tiew, or boat noodles, is a delectable soupy broth meal filled with a variety of meats, vegetables, and noodles that is a must-try when visiting the region.
This restaurant offers noodle, pad Thai (Thai-style stir-fried noodles), som tam (spicy papaya salad), spicy salads, fried mushrooms, steak, and other a la carte options. Kuay Tiew Pak Wan is one of the most popular restaurants in Ayutthaya, with a ten-year track record of success their food has attracted travellers from around Thailand.
Address: 48/3 Soi U Thong 4, Hor Rattanachai Subdistrict Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Ayutthaya
Opening Hours: 8am – 9pm
5. Sala Ayutthaya
Sala Ayutthaya is a riverfront restaurant with views of the Chao Phraya River and Wat Phutthaisawan. The restaurant offers both indoor air-conditioned dining and an outdoor dining deck with breathtaking views of nearby temples.
The menu includes a wide range of scrumptious international meals as well as traditional Thai favourites. Locals recommend their locally caught giant freshwater prawns, which are gently grilled to keep the succulent flesh nice and juicy. The prawns are served with papaya salad and a choice of tamarind sauce with crispy shallots, Spicy chilli and lime dipping sauce, North Eastern smoked chilli or a lime dipping sauce.
Address: Ban Pom Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
Opening hours: 10am – 9pm
6. Baan Witaya Marisa
Baan Witaya Marisa is a cafe that serves delicious home-cooked meals. The character and atmosphere at this location are so great that they will make you feel like coming back here again multiple times. The restaurant has a two-story detached house concept making it a homey atmosphere. Aside from that, the area is surrounded by trees and nature make it the perfect place to spend your evenings.
When you are there, its recommended to try their spaghetti with dried chilli. Other popular dishes include Stir-Fried Seafood with Sweet Basil served with rice and creamy omelette.
Address: 168 m.9 Tambon Ko Rian, Amphoe Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000
Opening hours: 9am – 8pm
7. Suriyan Chandra
Suriyan Chandra is a restaurant you can not miss when you’re in Ayutthaya. Here you will get the remarkable experience of dining on an ancient cruise that takes you around the river and visit exotic sites such as the famous monk’s temple. During the cruise, wine will be served along with snacks and juices.
After the trip, you can dine at the restaurant where you can choose between sitting outdoors and enjoying the relaxing ambience of being close to nature or choose to have a fine dining experience indoors with stunning decorations. Here you’ll be able to find authentic Thai food and Thai desserts at At Suriyan Chandra and some of their special Thai desserts that you will get to try here has been famous for over a hundred years.
Address: Bang Ban District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm (Monday 9am – 5pm)
8. Civilize Ayutthaya
In terms of offering great and authentic Thai food, Civilize Ayutthaya is a modern Thai restaurant that lives up to its name. This restaurant is known for its river prawns, which is grilled over charcoal to succulent perfection. The restaurant offers indoor or outdoor seatings, as well as a cafe where you may try their speciality baked goods.
For those seeking a western dining experience, there are also options. Spaghetti with seafood squid and ebiko (320 baht), red wine berry duck breast (295 baht), and pork quesadilla (190 baht) are among the dishes available.
Address: 3/5 Patuxai, U-Thong Road, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm
9. Sumtum Sukunya
Everyone has their own idea of how Som Tam should be prepared, so the fact that this chain restaurant has 29 options should ensure that everyone finds their favourite or discovers a new one. Their menu features robust and generously spiced Isan cuisine from the northeast, which includes grilled meat and the prepared salad Lap. Some of the recommended menus here include Chicken Galangal Soup and Grilled pork neck.
Address: U-Thong Rd., Hor Rattanachai Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province
Opening Hours: 10.30am – 9pm
10. Coffee Old City
With its proximity to a huge park and the Ayutthaya Historical Park, it’s the ideal spot for fueling up before your activities or refuelling and discussing your city exploration. It’s a pleasant, comfortable spot to enjoy your traditional Thai favourites, such as pad Thai, as well as a few Western home comforts.
The coffee is excellent, the waitresses are pleasant, and small touches like a flower garnish on the plate demonstrate the wait staff and chefs’ attention to detail and willingness to go the extra mile. The dishes are prepared to perfection in an authentic manner, despite their simplicity, and you will leave the restaurant vowing to return soon.
Address: Tha Wasukri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya 13000
Opening Hours: 8am – 5:30pm (Closes on Sunday)
This article will assist you in locating the top restaurants in Ayutthaya, a popular tourist destination known for its ruins and over thousand-year-old temples. Ayutthaya is also famed for its king river prawns, boat noodles, and a confection called Roti Saimai, which most tourists are unaware of. If you’re in Ayutthaya, make a point of stopping by at least one of the restaurants listed above to sample the finest local cuisines.
Get more from The Thaiger
📈 Contact us to discuss advertising solutions.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Phuket resort land encroachment case; OnlyFans arrest calls for reform| Sep 27
Monday Covid Update: 10,288 new cases; provincial totals
Local resturants you can’t miss when travelling to Ayutthaya
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Thailand reduces quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated arrivals from October
Australian official suggests borders may re-open by Christmas
Gilligan’s Island, Farangs, Grammar and Onlyfans | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 26
Travel hacks for a stress-free holiday in Thailand
Consumer complaints hotline targets rip-off shopkeepers
Phuket Car rental business says gang rented cars and then sold them off
A guide to Doi Inthanon National Park
Curfew shortened, Bangkok spas, gyms, cinemas can re-open from October
TAT pushes for Indonesia, Malaysia to be added to approved list for Phuket sandbox
Powerful earthquake strikes near the Phillippines main island
Top business and investment opportunities in Thailand
OnlyFans arrest sparks calls for reform of prostitution and pornography laws
Travel data to Thailand for 106 million people unprotected online
OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
Party at luxury villa in Phuket raided, homeowner allegedly assaults police officer
October Pattaya reopening on schedule according to mayor
Police suddenly began raiding Patong bars selling alcohol
Governor says Bangkok will only re-open when safe to do so
Ex-cop “Joe Ferrari,” other officers charged with violating discipline policy over suspect’s death
Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Manhunt underway for foreigner who allegedly prepared bread using his feet
Minor Phuket entry revision: Covid-19 test within 7 days, not 3
Tourism operators slam government as re-opening postponed to November
Strapped for cash, Thai Airways puts 3 more aircraft up for sale
Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Pattaya tourism focusing on Russian and Indian travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism operators slam government as re-opening postponed to November
- Phuket2 days ago
Phuket man finds 30 million baht surprise “whale poop” on beach
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket Covid-19: 5 new deaths and 4 new Sandbox infections
- Thailand3 days ago
Weather warning issued as tropical storm Dianmu approaches
- Bangkok2 days ago
Police bust hotel party with ecstasy and ketamine, 59 arrested
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Contrary to Anutin, US says delivery of vaccines awaits Thailand
- Technology2 days ago
Junk messages must now be blocked by Thai mobile carriers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA approves reopening delay, state of emergency extension