Thailand reduces quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated arrivals from October

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/Oliver Mallich

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved a reduction in mandatory quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from Friday. Fully vaccinated travellers will now face quarantine of 7 days instead of 14. Unvaccinated arrivals, or those who cannot prove their vaccination status, will still be subject to a longer quarantine period of between 10 and 14 days.

The CCSA also agreed to extend the emergency decree to the end of November and to reduce the night-time curfew currently in operation in Bangkok and other dark red provinces. According to a Thai PBS World report, the curfew will now run from 10pm to 4am, an hour shorter than the current 9pm to 4am. The emergency decree has been in place since its introduction in March 2020, having been extended several times since.

Also confirmed at this afternoon’s CCSA meeting was the re-opening of 10 provinces from November. They are Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Gae), Phetchaburi (Cha-am), Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Jom Thien, Bang Sare), Ranong (Koh Phayam), Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, and Doi Tao), Loei (Chiang Khan) and Buriram (Muang).

In Bangkok and other dark red provinces, 10 business types can re-open from Friday. They include pre-schools and nurseries, as well as indoor gyms, spas, tattoo parlours, and cinemas. Department stores and shopping centres can now remain open until 9pm. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed until further notice.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Recent comments:
image
Bob20
2021-09-27 18:38
4 minutes ago, mnan said: its a start at least i am coming to see my girlfriend in january would be nice not to have to do quarantine then If it's abolished by then, no need to tell her. Just…
image
ManishB
2021-09-27 18:45
Does this mean that after 7 days in Phuket under sand box one can travel to Bangkok ??
image
Faz
2021-09-27 18:53
2 hours ago, Benroon said: Hang on this is already out of date - I’m told the government have announced NO quarantine for double jabbed from November 1st Only in 9 regions as I read it.
image
Rain
2021-09-27 19:13
20 minutes ago, Faz said: Only in 9 regions as I read it. So...how might they know where the perspective visitor is going outside of the special regions? What if they have other destinations in mind? Khon Kaen, Mae Sot,…
image
MrStretch
2021-09-27 19:19
"Bars and nightclubs must remain closed until further notice." FFS, it's about time these fundamental Muslims let the restaurants, at least, serve alcohol with food.
Trending