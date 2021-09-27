Thailand reduces quarantine to 7 days for fully vaccinated arrivals from October

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved a reduction in mandatory quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from Friday. Fully vaccinated travellers will now face quarantine of 7 days instead of 14. Unvaccinated arrivals, or those who cannot prove their vaccination status, will still be subject to a longer quarantine period of between 10 and 14 days.

The CCSA also agreed to extend the emergency decree to the end of November and to reduce the night-time curfew currently in operation in Bangkok and other dark red provinces. According to a Thai PBS World report, the curfew will now run from 10pm to 4am, an hour shorter than the current 9pm to 4am. The emergency decree has been in place since its introduction in March 2020, having been extended several times since.

Also confirmed at this afternoon’s CCSA meeting was the re-opening of 10 provinces from November. They are Bangkok, Krabi, Phang Nga, Prachuap Khiri Khan (Hua Hin and Nong Gae), Phetchaburi (Cha-am), Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Jom Thien, Bang Sare), Ranong (Koh Phayam), Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, and Doi Tao), Loei (Chiang Khan) and Buriram (Muang).

In Bangkok and other dark red provinces, 10 business types can re-open from Friday. They include pre-schools and nurseries, as well as indoor gyms, spas, tattoo parlours, and cinemas. Department stores and shopping centres can now remain open until 9pm. Bars and nightclubs must remain closed until further notice.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

