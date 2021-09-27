Monday Covid Update: 10,288 new cases; provincial totals

101 new coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 16,369. The country’s latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1, has accounted for 16,275 of those fatalities.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 10,288 new Covid-19 cases and 12,494 recoveries. Thailand now has 120,156 active cases.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded a total of 1,571,926 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,543,063 of those cases.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

