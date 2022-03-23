How to spend your Songkran at Hua Hin 2022

Are you looking for your ideal getaway for the upcoming Songkran Holidays? Do you fancy an escape to the beach? Hua Hin is a fantastic destination to visit in Thailand to celebrate Songkran. It is the nearest beach to Bangkok, only 3-4 hours drive away. So, save yourself some valuable time and travel expenses.

Hua Hin is also a popular beach getaway for Thais. So get ready for a culturally rich Songkran celebration and see how locals celebrate this unique time in Thailand. Even though the authorities have banned water fights and foam parties due to the rise in Covid-19 cases this year, there are plenty of activities to indulge in! Let us show you how you can celebrate the Songkran festival in Hua Hin!

Visit the temples to follow Songkran tradition.

The Songkran festival revolves around the element of water. Why? This is because water symbolises cleanliness and purity in Thai culture. Water is poured each other on Songkran, the Thai New Year, to cleanse you of negativity from the past year while blessing you with happiness for the following year. This brings us to a prominent Thai culture in Thailand- visiting local temples to bathe the Buddha statue to gain merit.

Hua Hin has serene and beautiful temples you can visit to perform the deed. Wat Hua Hin, also known as Wat Ampharam, is located in the centre of the town and is the primary worship destination for many locals and tourists. Another popular destination is Wat Huay Mongkol, honouring a large Buddha image of Luang Phor Tuad, the revered Buddhist monk. The temple has a park-like setting with a lake, waterfalls, streams, pavilions, bridges and places to sit and be in the moment. Or you can go to the Khao Takiab Temple (called the Monkey Temple), which is located on the top of a hill. You might come across monkeys as you climb up the hill. And let the view of Hua Hin sink in once you get to the top!

Celebrate Songkran like a local.

What better way to celebrate Songkran in Hua Hin than celebrating like a local? Hua Hin Municipality has announced this year’s Songkran schedule in Hua Hin. The event’s theme is “Travel the local way, experience Thai culture, and relax on the beach”. Yes, you guessed it. The event is held right on the sandy beach of Hua Hin.

The three-day celebration, spanning April 11 to April 13, is quite eventful! Start the first day participating in the sand pagoda building contest to win some prize money and end it dancing to retro Thai music. Have you ever played Thai folk games? On the second day, join the local community, loosen up, and have fun playing local folk games! Wrap up your Songkran celebration by joining the tradition of pouring scented water on the hands of revered elders and asking for blessings on the last day.

Don’t miss out on the water fun!

Even though you cannot have water wars on the streets this year, you don’t have to miss out on the fun! Why don’t you visit the waterpark? Or better, Asia’s first water jungle! Black Mountain Water Park is a vast water park boasting a 17-meter high tower with nine different slides, a spectacular wave pool making giant waves, a lazy river, a beach infinity pool and a children’s pool for well-rounded family fun. If you are looking for a new waterpark experience, you have the visit Vana Nava- Asia’s first water jungle! What’s hidden in the tropical jungle surroundings is the world’s best rides guaranteed to give you the rush of adrenaline you’ve been yearning for.

Do your palate a favour.

You know you cannot go wrong with a scrumptious meal with loved ones. Hua Hin has the best food destinations to put a cherry on top of your Songkran celebration. Travelling to the seaside town, you have to have the taste of the ocean. Book a table at Big Fish & Bar Hua Hin and indulge in award-winning meals as you overlook the stunning blue sea.

Another destination for you is the Monsoon Valley, a huge vineyard producing exquisite Thai wine. Have a wholesome dining experience with dishes made from self-grown organic ingredients as you overlook the seemingly endless fields and hills. The Harvest Festival also coincides with the first day of Songkran. For just 390 Baht, you can join the vineyard tour, pick grapes, try grape stomping and even create grape scented wax! Plan a perfect day out with your family at the Monsoon Valley!

This is how you can have a great time during Songkran in Hua Hin without missing out on the festivities! Of course, the beach town’s capabilities are limitless. If you want to have a relaxing and slow-paced Songkran celebration with your family and friends, Hua Hin is the place to go.

