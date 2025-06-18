Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok

Digital trail leads investigators to shocking online exploitation network


Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 21 year old man was arrested for distributing child pornography videos via a LINE group in Phitsanulok yesterday, June 17 at 8am.

The operation was led by Police Colonel Santi Korkasem, with Police Lieutenant Colonel Woraprach Wuthirak, Police Lieutenant Colonel Piyarach Wessagosol, Police Lieutenant Colonel Marod Khwanmueang, along with Police Captain Yoschanin Prasertsopa and the second operative team.

They apprehended Pongkhun with a mobile phone as evidence after obtaining a search warrant from Phitsanulok Provincial Court, warrant number 232/2568 issued on June 16, to search a house in Moo 7, Kaeng Sopha subdistrict, Wang Thong district, Phitsanulok province.

The investigation by the Crime Suppression Division indicated the online distribution of pornographic clips. Upon inspection, Pongkhun was found sleeping under a mosquito net in the house, where the explicit content was discovered on his phone.

During questioning, Pongkhun confessed to being the administrator of a Line group named ONTOP123, which distributed child pornography. He charged a membership fee according to the OnTop 123 promotion.

The first package, which excluded child content, offered one group access for 100 baht (US$3), three groups for 200 baht (US$6), and five groups for 300 baht (US$9). The second package, featuring exclusively child content, cost 300 baht (US$9) for one group, 600 baht (US$18) for three groups, and 900 baht (US$27) for five groups. The third package, which included boy and gay content, was priced similarly.

The investigation uncovered two groups with substantial evidence of illegal activity: ONTOP123 VVIP and ONTOP123 VVIP.3. Pongkhun admitted to disseminating links to child pornography photos and videos to 100 groups of general customers, enticing them to join his groups.

Police from the Crime Suppression Division charged him with distributing child pornography for commercial purposes, public exhibition, production, possession, or dissemination by any means, reported KhaoSod.

He was also charged with introducing obscene material into computer systems and distributing or forwarding such information. Pongkhun was handed over to Kaeng Sopha Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod






