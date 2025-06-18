Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup

Miraculous escape as metal beam pierces cabin

Bright Choomanee
6 minutes ago
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A family of three survived a serious accident after their pickup truck collided with a guardrail, impaling the vehicle.

The incident occurred at approximately 5am today, June 18, in Lampang province. The family, returning home to Lamphun from Bangkok after completing an aluminium glass installation job, was travelling on Phahonyothin Road when the accident occurred near Ban Lampang Klang’s eastern curve.

Emergency services, including officers from the Khlaung Nakhon Police Station and Amarin Rescue Team, responded to the scene.

The silver Toyota Vigo pickup, registered in Lamphun, collided with the roadside guardrail, which pierced through the engine, steering column, and cabin, resembling a skewer. Inside were three passengers: a man, a woman, and their five year old son.

The male driver, between 30 and 35 years old, was found lying on the grass with injuries to both legs and his right shoulder, unable to move. His right foot had a severe wound, and Good Samaritans provided initial first aid.

His wife, between 25 and 30 years old, was helped out of the vehicle and sat by the roadside with a severe forehead injury. Their five year old son was unharmed and sat on his mother’s lap.

Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A benevolent truck driver moved the boy to the front of his truck for safety, allowing rescue personnel to assist the parents and transport them to Lampang Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the family had set out from Bangkok the previous evening, taking breaks at petrol stations along the route. Their last stop was in Ko Kha district, Lampang, before the accident occurred.

The truck driver, who witnessed the accident, recounted that the pickup truck had been driving normally when it suddenly veered into the guardrail. He promptly stopped to assist and notified emergency responders.

Given the vehicle’s extensive damage, it was remarkable that the family survived, with the guardrail narrowly missing the driver’s head. The son, asleep in the back seat, remained unscathed, showing their fortune in avoiding a worse outcome, reported KhaoSod.

เห็นสภาพรถแล้วไม่น่าเชื่อ 3 พ่อแม่ลูก รอดตายปาฏิหาริย์ หลังขับกระบะพุ่งชนการ์ดเรล เหล็กเสียบทะลุ

Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
