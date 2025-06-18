VietJet launches Bangkok-Seoul flights with 0 baht fares

Get ready to pack your bags for Seoul, as VietJet Thailand announces its first-ever direct flight route from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Seoul (Incheon), set to take off on October 1.

This exciting new connection marks a major milestone for the airline, expanding its network across Asia and offering passengers a convenient, budget-friendly travel option between two of the region’s most vibrant cities.

In a move that highlights VietJet’s commitment to sustainable growth, the airline is not just adding more destinations but also reinforcing its fleet to meet the increasing demand for international travel. Offering daily flights, VietJet is set to bring affordable and seamless travel to both leisure and business travellers.

The new route, VZ850, departs from Bangkok at 1.45am, arriving in Seoul at 9.20am local time. The return flight, VZ851, will leave Seoul at 11.55am and land in Bangkok at 3.45pm. This schedule ensures a smooth and convenient travel experience for passengers, connecting two popular cities with ease.

And here’s the exciting part — to celebrate this inaugural flight, VietJet is offering incredible promotional fares starting at 0 baht, excluding taxes and fees! These jaw-dropping fares are available for booking from June 17 (yesterday) to June 22 at www.vietjetair.com and apply for travel between October 1 and 25 (excluding public holidays).

The Seoul Grand Opening Sale is the perfect chance to grab an unbeatable deal and explore the bustling streets of Seoul, from the famous Gyeongbokgung Palace to the vibrant Myeongdong shopping district, reported KhaoSod.

So, whether you’re planning a quick getaway or a longer stay, this new route makes it easier than ever to visit South Korea’s capital. With affordable fares, easy booking, and a modern airline committed to customer satisfaction, VietJet is making it clear that they’re ready to compete with the best.

Bookings can be made at www.vietjetair.com.