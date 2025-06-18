Thailand urged to unlock US$2 billion for green city investment

'Cities must lead on climate change for a sustainable future,' Good says

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
58 2 minutes read
Thailand urged to unlock US billion for green city investment
Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand could unlock a flood of green investment — up to US$2 billion (approximately 65 billion baht) a year — by transforming its cities into eco-smart powerhouses, a top World Bank official told a major climate forum in Bangkok.

Melinda Good, the World Bank’s Country Director for Thailand and Myanmar, delivered the bold message at the Road to Net Zero 2025: Thailand Green Action conference hosted by Thansettakij, calling on the kingdom to seize the urban sustainability moment or risk falling behind.

“Cities are where we have to act on climate change,” Good said. “If we get it right in cities, we’re going to get it right for the environment, for the economy, and for the future.”

Her keynote championed SymbioCity — a Swedish-inspired vision of cities as interconnected ecosystems — and urged Thai leaders to embrace transit-oriented development (TOD) to fix the sprawl-and-commute nightmare plaguing cities like Bangkok and Pattaya.

Thailand urged to unlock US$2 billion for green city investment | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Thansettakij

“TOD could attract up to US$2 billion in green infrastructure investment annually,” she noted, but only if Thailand updates land laws and creates smarter financial models for public-private development.

Water management is another critical concern.

“Across Thai municipalities, up to 40% of water supply is lost to leaks and ageing infrastructure,” said Good.

Related Articles

But cities like Nakhon Si Thammarat are turning things around by integrating piped water systems with wastewater treatment.

In the Eastern Economic Corridor alone, water shortages cost an estimated US$170 million a year in economic losses.

Good highlighted AI solutions already being used in São Paulo to slash water loss by 40% and Istanbul’s “digital twin” tech to manage water and energy more efficiently.

Thailand urged to unlock US$2 billion for green city investment | News by Thaiger

Thailand’s flood risk is also in the spotlight. A nine-phase flood defence plan worth US$12.3 billion is underway for the Chao Phraya River Basin — home to 40% of the population and two-thirds of the national GDP.

The World Bank is backing nature-based solutions too, from mangrove restoration to green roofs, all aimed at protecting Thailand’s coastal economy, which generates US$6 billion in seafood exports annually, reported The Nation.

Perhaps most exciting: Thailand could earn US$1 billion via carbon credit aggregation, bundling emissions reductions from multiple cities to fund clean transport and infrastructure.

With Bangkok set to host the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in 2026, the global spotlight is coming.

“This is our chance to show what transformation looks like,” Good said. “But we can’t do it alone — the private sector must step up.”

Latest Thailand News
Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani Thailand News

Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani

5 seconds ago
Thailand urged to unlock US billion for green city investment Thailand News

Thailand urged to unlock US$2 billion for green city investment

6 minutes ago
Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup Road deaths

Family survives Lampang crash as guardrail impales pickup

12 minutes ago
‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot Phuket News

‘Don’t be afraid:’ Thai soldier’s final words before sniper shot

20 minutes ago
Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage Environment News

Cargo ship grounding in Mu Koh Surin causes coral reef damage

27 minutes ago
Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak Thailand News

Paetongtarn admits to phone call with Hun Sen after audio leak

38 minutes ago
Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women Bangkok News

Miss World Opal vows to empower Thai women

46 minutes ago
Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid Crime News

Krabi monk arrested for drug offences during temple raid

54 minutes ago
Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown Phuket News

Phuket police hit the sand in beach safety crackdown

1 hour ago
Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok Crime News

Man arrested for child pornography distribution via LINE group in Phitsanulok

1 hour ago
Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck Thailand News

Fish bone pierces Thai woman’s throat and emerges through her neck

1 hour ago
Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties Crime News

Police crackdown on illegal street racing with strict penalties

2 hours ago
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet Thailand News

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

2 hours ago
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province Crime News

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

2 hours ago
Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse Business News

Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse

2 hours ago
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat Thailand News

Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

2 hours ago
Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

2 hours ago
Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap Phuket News

Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap

3 hours ago
Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident Crime News

Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

3 hours ago
Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins

3 hours ago
Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found Bangkok News

Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found

3 hours ago
Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok

3 hours ago
Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up

4 hours ago
50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya Pattaya News

50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

5 hours ago
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops Thailand News

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

5 hours ago
Economy NewsEnvironment NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal6 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
58 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x