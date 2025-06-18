Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

Nearly 200 bullets and two firearms found after four-round shootout

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
63 2 minutes read
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai man repeatedly opened fire on a group of police officers during a raid of his neighbour’s home in the southern province of Trang, claiming he was frightened to see so many armed men near his home.

Officers from the Drug Suppression and Investigation Divisions of Trang Provincial Police were preparing to raid a house on Na Mueang Phet–Sikao Road in Sikao District on Monday morning, June 16, when gunfire unexpectedly erupted.

The police had to flee in separate directions and, fortunately, no injuries were reported. Initially, officers were confused, as the gunshots were not coming from the targeted house but from a gold shop next door.

They suspected the gold shop owner may have mistaken them for criminals. One officer shouted into the shop, identifying the group as police.

However, another volley of gunfire followed, and there was no response from the gunman. Officers then called in an assistant to the village head, who was familiar with the locals in the area, to help negotiate and prevent the situation from escalating.

Thai man fired at police in Trang
Photo via Channel 8

Nevertheless, the gunman refused to engage with the assistant and fired a third round of shots. Officers subsequently summoned another local police officer who was familiar with the area and potentially the gunman, but to no avail. Another round of gunfire ensued.

After prolonged negotiation, the gunman, later identified as 31 year old Panupong Khiaothongchan, surrendered. He is the son of the gold shop’s owner. Police confiscated a long-barrelled shotgun loaded with five bullets as evidence.

Related Articles
Thai man charged for attempted murder after firing gun at police
Photo via Channel 7

Panupong explained that he woke early to send his child to school and became alarmed upon seeing a group of men outside. Since he did not see any uniforms, he assumed they were criminals.

The police stated that they already identified themselves, though Panupong and his wife claimed they did not hear the announcement.

A search of the gold shop and adjacent accommodation uncovered an additional firearm, an 11mm pistol, and nearly 200 bullets.

Shooting at police due to alleged misunderstanding
Photo via ThaiRath

Panupong now faces three criminal charges:

  • Attempted murder of government officials. This offence carries a reduced penalty of one-third, with possible sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment, life imprisonment, or the death penalty under Section 289 of the Criminal Law.
  • Obstructing officials in the performance of their duties. The penalty includes up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both under Section 183 of the Criminal Law.
  • Illegal possession and use of a firearm in a public place. The punishment includes up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both under Section 8 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act.

Latest Thailand News
Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet Thailand News

Thai princess takes to the skies with Sweden’s top fighter jet

2 minutes ago
Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province Crime News

Man detained after machete attack in Sisaket province

11 minutes ago
Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse Business News

Thailand SEC cracks down on margin loan misuse

17 minutes ago
Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat Thailand News

Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

28 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest man for abducting, assaulting young girl

47 minutes ago
Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap Phuket News

Dutchman busted in Phuket over 350k baht fraud rap

53 minutes ago
Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident Crime News

Thai truck driver turns himself in after fatal road rage incident

59 minutes ago
Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins Thailand News

Thailand’s 157 billion baht stimulus scramble begins

1 hour ago
Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found Bangkok News

Baggage claim! Irish drug mule jailed after 22.5m baht stash found

1 hour ago
Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok Bangkok News

Man arrested for selling e-cigarette pods with anaesthetic in Bangkok

2 hours ago
Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok workers score 400-baht payday in wage shake-up

3 hours ago
50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya Pattaya News

50 foreigners arrested at illegal entertainment complex in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops Thailand News

Cambodia crypto firm linked to scams targeting Thais, say cops

3 hours ago
Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door Pattaya News

Drugged-up Pattaya thief steals mum’s motorbike from next door

3 hours ago
Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns South Thailand News

Soldier killed by sniper in Yala raises security concerns

3 hours ago
13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video) Crime News

13 foreign suspects arrested for operating call centre scam (video)

4 hours ago
Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket Pattaya News

Chinese gang busted in Pattaya over illegal online lending racket

4 hours ago
Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Thailand News

Woman survives fall from fourth floor in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up Bangkok News

Bangkok bets big on EV buses in 15 billion baht shake-up

4 hours ago
Bust-up! Teen gangs&#8217; turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya Pattaya News

Bust-up! Teen gangs’ turf war ends in crash and clash near Pattaya

4 hours ago
Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality Thailand News

Srettha slams Pride tokenism, demands real equality

4 hours ago
Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Tragic hit-and-run kills mother in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing Thailand News

Thai volunteer lawyer found dead in Cambodia with 700,000 baht missing

5 hours ago
Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear Thailand News

Silence is golden: Aussie cuffed over stash of illegal gun gear

5 hours ago
Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone Thailand News

Thai air force on standby to rescue citizens from warzone

5 hours ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin28 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, June 18, 2025
63 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x