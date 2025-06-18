Frightened Thai man fires at police mistaking raid for threat

A Thai man repeatedly opened fire on a group of police officers during a raid of his neighbour’s home in the southern province of Trang, claiming he was frightened to see so many armed men near his home.

Officers from the Drug Suppression and Investigation Divisions of Trang Provincial Police were preparing to raid a house on Na Mueang Phet–Sikao Road in Sikao District on Monday morning, June 16, when gunfire unexpectedly erupted.

The police had to flee in separate directions and, fortunately, no injuries were reported. Initially, officers were confused, as the gunshots were not coming from the targeted house but from a gold shop next door.

They suspected the gold shop owner may have mistaken them for criminals. One officer shouted into the shop, identifying the group as police.

However, another volley of gunfire followed, and there was no response from the gunman. Officers then called in an assistant to the village head, who was familiar with the locals in the area, to help negotiate and prevent the situation from escalating.

Nevertheless, the gunman refused to engage with the assistant and fired a third round of shots. Officers subsequently summoned another local police officer who was familiar with the area and potentially the gunman, but to no avail. Another round of gunfire ensued.

After prolonged negotiation, the gunman, later identified as 31 year old Panupong Khiaothongchan, surrendered. He is the son of the gold shop’s owner. Police confiscated a long-barrelled shotgun loaded with five bullets as evidence.

Panupong explained that he woke early to send his child to school and became alarmed upon seeing a group of men outside. Since he did not see any uniforms, he assumed they were criminals.

The police stated that they already identified themselves, though Panupong and his wife claimed they did not hear the announcement.

A search of the gold shop and adjacent accommodation uncovered an additional firearm, an 11mm pistol, and nearly 200 bullets.

Panupong now faces three criminal charges:

Attempted murder of government officials. This offence carries a reduced penalty of one-third, with possible sentences ranging from 15 to 20 years’ imprisonment, life imprisonment, or the death penalty under Section 289 of the Criminal Law.

Obstructing officials in the performance of their duties. The penalty includes up to one year’s imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 baht, or both under Section 183 of the Criminal Law.

Illegal possession and use of a firearm in a public place. The punishment includes up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both under Section 8 of the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks, and Imitation Firearms Act.