How to choose the right hospital for medical tourism in Thailand

For many years before the pandemic, Thailand has been one of the top medical tourism destinations. After closing its borders for so many months, the country is finally accepting international medical tourists again. If you’ve decided to make Thailand your medical travel destination, the next thing you should do is decide which hospital in the country you should pick. Selecting a particular hospital for treatment can be difficult for medical tourists, especially since the hospital is thousands of miles away from where you are. In addition, the hospitals’ websites might be the only source you can use to compare and make a decision. That’s why we created this guide, to help you select the best hospital in Thailand for the procedure you’re looking for.

1. Check the hospital’s accreditation

One of the first things you should check when selecting a hospital in Thailand is the hospital’s international accreditation and certifications. International accreditation boards evaluate hospitals and examine if they meet specific healthcare standards. Thus, you can be sure to receive top quality treatment in a hygienic atmosphere with minimal risks of infection.

One accreditation you might want to look for is Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. JCI is a not-for-profit organization that certifies hospitals worldwide based on their high-quality standards and safety. In order to get this accreditation, hospitals have to go through rigorous audits and quality compliance. Besides JCI accreditation, other indicators that a hospital could be a great choice is certifications like ISO 9000 or affiliation with other prestigious medical institutes like John Hopkins and Harvard Medical.

2. Ask for the hospital safety profile

Although the hospital you want to choose is already internationally accredited, it’s still a great idea to ask them about their safety level. They should be able to provide you with all the information you want. With this information, you can compare their safety standards with the hospitals in your country or any country where healthcare quality is high. The most common information to check is the mortality rate, Stapphy infection rate, and nurse to patient ratio.

You should also research and check for the hospital’s reviews, complaints, or any accidents in recent years. Additionally, you can also ask around for the hospital’s reputation among the people in the country.

3. Determine the hospital’s specialties

Hospitals in Thailand are fully integrated and provide a wide range of treatments for numerous conditions. However, not all hospitals offer the same services. Each one provides specialities. You should choose a hospital in Thailand that specializes in the treatment or surgery you’re looking for. Doing this will ensure that the hospital has all the experience, skill, and technology to perform the treatment you need. Additionally, they might offer higher success rates than other hospitals that don’t specialize in the treatment.

4. Medical equipment and technology

Hospitals with international accreditations usually boast the most advanced medical equipment available, but you should still do your own research. Collect all the information related to the procedure you’re planning to undergo. Moreover, find out if there is any new equipment, methods, or technologies available for that treatment. If there are new innovations to the treatment, ask the hospital if it’s available. A reputable hospital will stay up to date with recent medical developments.

5. Check the facility standard

Make sure the facilities that the hospital offers are up to your standards. Ask what kind of rooms are available and assigned to you. You should also ask if the hospital provides airport transfer and if you have to pay extra to get certain facilities and services. Most Thai hospitals that cater to international medical tourists usually provide air-conditioned rooms with personal bathrooms, individualized nursing care systems, airport transfers, English-speaking staff, and interpreters or translators. In addition, some hospitals may offer patients upscale rooms that could easily be mistaken as high-end hotels with luxury facilities and tasteful decorations. However, if you’re looking for some special services or facilities, be sure to ask ahead of time.

6. Look for the doctors and surgeons credentials

Aside from the hospital’s accreditation, it’s also essential to make sure that the doctors or surgeons in the hospital are board-certified, either in their own country or internationally. A great way to start your research is by visiting the hospital’s website. Most hospitals put the profiles of their doctors on their websites. Look for their training qualifications, certifications, specialities, years and kind of experience, the number of procedures they’ve performed, and the success rates. In addition, you should also ask about the hospital staff that’ll take care of you during your procedure.

7. Get your own doctor involved

For long-term treatments and complex surgical procedures, it might be best to ask your own doctor in your home country to coordinate with the Thai doctor. Whether through a phone call, email, or video call, getting your own doctor involved can be a great help if unexpected things arise.

8. Get the help of a medical tourism company

Searching for the best hospital for your needs in a foreign country and arranging a medical trip can be a hassle. Fortunately, medical tourism companies like MyMediTravel are ready to help you out. The experienced staff will help you with everything, from finding the best hospital for your case and checking the doctor’s credentials to arranging transportation and booking your hotel. They work hand-in-hand with reputable hospitals and don’t charge any fees.

All you have to do is tell them what you’re looking for, your budget, and your recent medical records. With the information you provided, they’ll give you recommendations, advice, and an estimate of the treatment time and cost. Furthermore, you can usually ask for alternative ways to send your records if you’re concerned about privacy.

So, are you ready to embark on your medical tourism journey?

If you’re not sure which hospital in Bangkok is the best, be sure to check our article on the Top 5 Hospitals in Bangkok.