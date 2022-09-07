Connect with us

How to improve your dog’s quality of life in Bangkok

PHOTO: Unsplash

SPONSORED

Dogs give us ‘feel-good vibes’ which is one of the most natural advantages of living with a furry friend. To keep your beloved pet by your side for as long as possible, it is crucial to make sure that he or she is receiving the best care possible. The good news is that you can always choose the best pet sitting services in Bangkok, which can provide both in-home and overnight pet sitting services, to ensure that your pets receive the greatest care even when you are away. 

Dog ownership is increasing globally due to pet-friendly homes. Bangkok is gradually developing into a pet-friendly city offering many dog-friendly cafes, dog grooming services, dog parks, and professional pet sitter services to take care of your furry friend.  If you already live with your dog or are planning to do so, here are 5 relatively simple ways to improve your dog’s quality of life in Bangkok. 

Keep your dog adequately hydrated

PHOTO: flickr pet sitting

PHOTO: flickr pet sitting

Bangkok has an extremely hot and humid climate. So when you are taking your dog for a walk or exercise in Bangkok, you should make sure they are properly hydrated. Although inside air conditioning is useful, you should be ready with a bottle of water and a portable dish to keep your dog hydrated when taking him for a stroll on those scorching sidewalks. Keep an eye out for symptoms of heat exhaustion, as these may indicate that your dog needs a cool break right away.

Give them plenty of exercises

pet sitting

pet sitting

Many pets don’t get enough exercise which causes them to have several health problems. As with us, our furry friends are experiencing a rising health problem with obesity. There are currently 41.9 million overweight or obese dogs in the globe, and all of them need to exercise, some with professional supervision. For your dog’s quality of life to improve, it is important to make sure that they have regular physical exercise to keep fit. 

Take your dogs for regular walks or to places that offer fun activities for them. During the time that you have to be out of town for a couple of days, you can hire a pet sitting service in Bangkok to look after your dog and make sure they are getting the exercise they need. There are also many dog training fitness schools in Bangkok that offer advanced training to improve their overall health by making them fitter, healthier and happier. 

Furthermore, there are places in Bangkok where your furry friends are welcomed. Trail and Tail has a variety of amenities for your pet including a spacious dog park for your dogs to run around and play. It also includes boarding and pool. Other places to take your dog for a nice stroll include Central Festival Eastville, The Commons Thonglor and Dog Park 49.

Give them a healthy diet

How to improve your dog's quality of life in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: unsplash

Feeding your dog the correct diet is really important for their health. Just like us, your dog needs to eat a balanced diet each day to give them all the nutrients they need to keep them fit and active. A good diet can go a long way towards helping your dog stay in perfect shape. 

The important thing is to make sure your dog isn’t being overfed or underfed. Ask your veterinarian to evaluate your dog’s diet and nutrition, as well as its physical state and general health, if you’re ever unsure.

Take them to the vet regularly

How to improve your dog's quality of life in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Flickr

Regular examinations will enable your veterinarian to check for early illness indicators that may appear before your pet show symptoms. This is crucial since most diseases react better to early treatment than later. During vet visits, your pet may receive a vaccination to safeguard her against dangerous infections, and she’ll likely be checked for both internal and exterior parasites.

In addition, your dog’s routine care, such as how to brush your dog’s teeth or how to lessen its nervousness on the ride, can be discussed during the visit to the veterinarian.

Give them lots of love and attention

How to improve your dog's quality of life in Bangkok | News by Thaiger

And last but not least, one of the most important things your dog needs is love and attention. Dogs are always excited to see you when you are home. When you are away for a long period of time, your dog can feel stressed and anxious. Since dogs offer us so much love and companionship, we want to keep them as happy as possible.

If you have to travel for a period of time but you want your dog to get constant supervision and attention you, can always opt for in-home pet sitting services. Thanks to SAIJAI, there’s no need to leave your pets feeling lonely at home while you’re away. Thailand’s leading online service marketplace called SAIJAI offers a large selection of qualified pet sitters that can come to your home to give your pets specialized care and keep them company.

Image Credit: IG pimprawm

Image Credit: IG pimprawm

SAIJAI pet sitters are dedicated to your pets and take their jobs seriously. The pet care services offered by SAIJAI go beyond simply dropping by to see how your pets are doing; they provide them with the adoration and care they need.

Image Credit: IG_pimprawm

Image Credit: IG_pimprawm

SAIJAI pet care services include hourly or daily pet sitter, dog walking, pet training, pet grooming and also vet delivery and care services. If your pets have particular needs, SAIJAI pet sitters have the knowledge and commitment to meet those needs. Additionally, another advantage of SAIJAI’s platform is that you can look for pet sitters near your location!

Image Credit: Facebook Oil Sasipa

Image Credit: Facebook Oil Sasipa

You may also check out our article on pet-friendly condos in Bangkok.

Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
